WTI Weekly 26-31Aug 2018: Buyside Continuation To 70.50s Within Key Supply Overhead.

In this article, we examine significant the weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

26-31 August 2018:

Last week’s auction saw buy-side imbalance achieving the weekly stopping point high, 69.31s. Responsive selling interest emerged there as a balance phase ensued, 69.31s-68.25s. This week’s auction saw continued development of balance through mid-week as two-sided trade continued around a developing high-volume node, 68.66s (approximately 17.8k contracts). Clearing of resting stop orders developed in Tuesday’s auction to 68.21s where buying interest rejected the low, providing structural indication of continued defense of key support. Large commitment of trade around 68.66s and defense of key support provided structural indication of potential buy-side directional activity. Rotation back up the developing balance occurred in Wednesday’s auction, challenging the balance high.

The market saw a buy-side breakout above the balance, Wed 29Aug, as initiative buying emerged, 69.18s-69.31s, absorbing prior resting supply. Price discovery higher developed late into Thursday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 70.50s, where selling interest emerged, halting the buy-side auction. Two-sided trade developed, 70.50s-69.64s, through Friday’s auction, closing at 69.80s.

As noted last week, the failure of supply within the prior balance (69.31s-68.25s) would result in price discovery potential higher toward the initial key supply overhead, 69.50s-70.42s. The buy-side defense of the balance low (evident in the buy excess from 68.21s), commitment of trade around 68.66s, and initiative buying interest at the balance high (evident in the order flow) were structural and order flow indications of potential price discovery higher. Buyside continuation was the likeliest probability path based on empirical market generated data.

Looking ahead, the market has now continued the buy-side imbalance phase from August’s low, 64.42s, to 70.50s, at/near the initial prior key supply area overhead. This week’s buy-side imbalance phase (229 ticks/828k contracts/7k net buy-side delta) was shorter in amplitude, volume, and cumulative buy-side delta when compared to last week’s buy-side imbalance phase (458 ticks/2.1mil contracts/8k net buy-side delta). As the market has auctioned into the first key area of supply overhead, this is important market generated data to indicate a weakening of the buy-side participation amidst the current rally from 64.42s.

This supply area is key structurally, and failure of the sell-side there to halt the buy-side auction will pave the way for price discovery potential toward the key supply overhead, 72s-75s. Alternatively, failure of the buy-side to drive price higher from this cluster would imply price discovery potential lower back toward key demand, 65.75s-64.40s.

It is worth noting that based on the Commitment of Traders report, Open Interest ((OI)) continues to decline, implying continued deleveraging within the WTI market. Additionally, the Managed Money ((MM)) net long position peaked in January 2018 from 495k contracts currently to 364k contracts as the MM net long % of OI continues to decline. Most notably this week, MM short posture declined near multi-year lows. Importantly, the MM short posture trend remains key. Should the long liquidation continue as the MM increases their short posture, it will be difficult for the market to trade beyond the key supply overhead, 72s-75s. Additionally, given the typical seasonal price weakness of WTI, asymmetry in risk would remain to the downside based on the market generated data.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

