Geely Is Poster Child For Buy When There Is Blood On The Streets

There are reasons to be cautious and naysayers, but Geely exhibits meaningful growth in its overall market share as a result of improvements in its product breadth and strength.

Sales, profits, and deals are up, and the company owner has not lost his mojo and continues to try harder to build a global footprint.

Geely Auto shares sell today for more than 4x the price little more than two years ago, but Geely remains a strong BUY.

Buy When There's Blood On The Streets

A little more than two years ago, the Zhejiang Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd ADR (OTCPK: GELYY) (OTCPK: GELYF) shares had scratched their way to $10. Selling today at more than 4x that price, I still recommend GELYY a strong BUY. The current share price is down from a 52-week high topping $75 and a low of $37.49. The shares suffer from Hong Kong exchange stock price pressures and political tensions between the US and China.

Geely is the poster child for the adage BUY when there is blood on the street. If GELYY is still too expensive for your pocketbook, consider its sister GELYF at $2.15, down from a 52-week high of $3.87. Most of the impact on GELYY shares hit since June. The drop is factored into the current price since Pres. Trump first announced $50B in tariffs on China imports in June. His August announcement of substantially more tariffs sparked a ripple on the GELYY share price.

Long term, Geely is:

In a strong market position worldwide with brand name vehicles in its portfolio ranging from compact cars to SUVs, sports cars, and minivans.

Benefiting from aggressive management not gun-shy of expanding despite the China-US trade kerfuffle.

Atop the enviable rung on the business ladder holding first place in the burgeoning China EV market, where China reached the 1M EV mark a year ahead of Europe where almost every carmaker is producing them.

Geely is expanding globally building partnerships with locals and buying automakers.

A Bracingly Straightforward Business Plan

According to Seeking Alpha news reports, electric vehicle sales in China rose 149% to 225K during the first trimester of 2018 off a relatively easy comparable due to last year's EV subsidy interruption. China accounted for roughly half of all global EV sales in Q1 of 2018, helped along by support from Beijing.

China's government eyes the EV industry as worthy of support especially to generate foreign currency, investment, and to satisfy China's expanding middle-class taste for affordable cars. It also wants gas-guzzlers off the streets in our lifetime. If the pace of sales continues unabated, China EV sales could top 1M for the first time this year. Overall, demand for all autos in China is also exceeding some early forecasts.

Then there is this blockbuster report that Volvo Car Group is debuting its standalone performance electrification brand Polestar 1 in North America. This event is on the heels of a much written about expected Volvo IPO this fall. Outside analysts anticipate a market valuation of $12B-18B, while Geely talks about a valuation between $16B-30B. Either way, Geely is in a win-win situation. Geely paid Ford (F) under $2B in 2010 for Volvo Cars. Investors will benefit from Geely's 3x price-to-earnings ratio. What makes Volvo so attractive?

Brand recognition built over decades as a classy, higher-end, reliable vehicle.

Carefully crafted reputation for safety innovations and one of the safest cars on the road. The new S60 sedan houses a system for detecting head-on crashes initiating the automatic braking to cut speed and the force of collisions. The car also includes blind-spot tech that emits alerts to drivers.

Geely invested $1.1B building a plant to produce Volvos made in America that will now sidestep trade tariffs vis-à-vis Europe and China manufacturing.

Bloomberg reports "Volvo's profit is higher than the price-to-earnings ratio of both BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY)." The owner of Geely is the largest shareholder in Daimler. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is now Volvo's biggest market where Volvo enjoys record sales attributable to Geely's management and effective implementation of their business plan.

Geely is building and expanding new assembly plants and showrooms in China where Geely stands as the largest domestic automaker. Geely sold 887,000 vehicles in the first seven months of the year heading towards its annual sales target of 1.58M vehicles. Geely is reportedly stealing market share from Ford and Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMPY) in China. Geely's first half-year profit surged 54% to $978M. Unit sales are up 44% Y/Y. Revenue in the first six months spiked 36%. The company expects to generate 90% of its annual sales from EV versions by 2020.

Downside Cautions

Something to consider that I believe is important to mention is the recent downgrade of Geely by the value investing rating Piotroski F-Score from #7 to #4. One of my readers pointed this out to me.

On August 27th, Vassar News reported GELYY's F-Score was downgraded. The applied formula produced a negative leverage ratio, i.e., total debt divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. GELYY's return on assets is approaching the unacceptable as is its return on invested capital and other factors that Piotroski factor into its valuation.

My reservation about the F-Score rive is that there is no new solidly worrisome news justifying the push of GELLY off the #7 mountaintop. Investors and analysts following the Geely expansion for years know it and its owner is a tour de force among automakers going back to the joint venture in 2007 with Manganese Bronze Holdings (London Black Cabs).

The company and its owner is building company infrastructure and are investing in other companies; e.g., 49.9% stake in Proton of Malaysia. Geely also has all or some ownership in Lynk, Lotus, Yuan Cheng Auto brands, London EV Co., Terrafugia flying car company, and in addition to Volvo Car Geely bought into Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLVY). VOLVY is a Swedish truck and construction company. Geely also owns or has stakes in parts companies and more. Geely and Malaysian conglomerate DRB-Hicom announced in August a joint venture assembling Proton brand cars in China. The two companies plan further ventures to develop EVs and market Proton cars globally.

Another note of caution has to do with Geely's standing on the Heng Sing Index. In 2017, Hong Kong stocks closed at a two-year high. Geely (HGK:175) shares surged following its listing, but in the subsequent year, the HSI has suffered and Geely along with it thus putting downward pressure on its US-listed shares. The 1.7% dividend yield is on the low side for the industry on average at 2.3%, but this is not seemingly a critical gap.

Finally, other clouds include announcements by the government it is implementing a staggered withdrawal of subsidies to the auto industry for building plants and consumer financing. But a Bloomberg Opinion concludes, "there's no subprime bubble in China auto loans." Car purchase financing is a healthy source of profits to most China carmakers. Most car loans are concentrated in higher-end and luxury vehicles but less for mid-sized models. However, the financing numbers in China are well below the global average in consumer auto financing.

Moody's And I Share The Conclusion

Geely is the largest automaker in China with an owner never ceasing to try harder. The company is building a worldwide footprint and to some extent that makes its shares more susceptible to political and social vagaries over which it has little control. Its strength is in building partnerships with local companies or buying automakers and building the brands. Investors must be cautious about foreign-owned companies in a totalitarian state. My optimism and recommendation seem shared by Moody's Investor Service. It now rates GELYY positively and affirms its Ba1 corporate family rating. Moody's expects Geely to "strengthen its business profile over the next 12-18 months, with meaningful growth in its overall market share as a result of improvements in its product breadth and strength."

