Capital Bancorp Files For $35 Million IPO

CBNK has grown net interest income smartly but has had uneven loan quality results in recent years.

The firm provides commercial and residential lending to the Washington D.C. and Baltimore metro areas.





Quick Take

Capital Bancorp (CBNK) intends to raise $35 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as a community bank with total assets of $1.1 billion and is focused on the Washington D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

CBNK has grown net interest income quickly but has produced uneven loan quality results in past years.

When we learn details about the IPO from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Company & Business

Rockville, Maryland-based Capital Bancorp was founded in 1999 as Harbor National Capital Bank. In 2002 it was placed under a formal agreement with the OCC and recapitalized.

The bank provides commercial and residential loans and related banking services to the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore areas.

Management is headed by CEO Edward Barry, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously SVP Marketing at Capital One Bank (COF).

The bank operates three divisions:

Commercial Banking - Business and construction lending operation

Church Street Mortgage - Residential mortgage lender

OpenSky - Online secured and unsecured credit card platform

Below is a table of the firm’s loan portfolio by amount and percentage. Notably, the Residential loan portfolio has increased steadily to equal 40% - up significantly since its 2013 percentage of 30%:

(Source: CBNK S-1)

CBNK’s commercial lending accounts for the majority of its loan portfolio, followed by residential and in a distant third place is its credit card lending which tends to focus on lesser-banks populations and has a higher charge-off profile.

While management touts the region as benefitting ‘from consistent population growth,' other demographic trend sources show a population loss trend, for example in Baltimore:

(Source: World Population Review)

Management asserts the number of community banks has been dwindling, which I tend to believe more, as it is a trend across many metropolitan areas and has been occurring since the aftermath of the financial crisis in 2008-2009.

CBNK has taken advantage of the struggles of community banks with increased regulation and more challenging access to credit for products such as SBA loans.

Financial Performance

CBNK’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing net interest income after provision for loan losses

Uneven net interest margin, currently at a 4 ½ year high

Fluctuating net charge-offs to average loans, currently at a 4 ½ year low

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three years (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: CBNK S-1)

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

Q2 2018: $27.4 million, 23.4% increase vs. prior

2017: $46.3 million, 20.2% increase vs. prior

2016: $38.5 million, 20.2% increase vs. prior

2015: $32.1 million, 12.6% increase vs. prior

2014: $28.5 million

Net Interest Margin

Q2 2018: 5.66%

2017: 5.12%

2016: 5.18%

2015: 5.02%

2014: 5.59%

Net Charge-offs To Average Loans

Q2 2018: 0.08

2017: 0.15

2016: 0.33

2015: 0.10

2014: 0.09

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $9.8 million in cash and $42.4 million in total non-deposit liabilities.

IPO Details

CBNK intends to raise $35.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to fund the organic growth of our commercial and consumer business lines and for general corporate purposes, which could include future acquisitions and other growth initiatives. We do not have any current plans, arrangements or understandings to make any material acquisitions.

There are currently no disclosed plans to pay a dividend. On some occasions, community banks have detailed plans to issue a dividend post-IPO, in the range of 0.5% to 1.5%.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and Stephens.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

