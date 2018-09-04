Citigroup: Buy This Weakness?

Citigroup (C) has traded under bearish pressure after hitting prior highs at the end of January. The stock is currently trading lower by -4.3% on a YTD basis, soundly underperforming the broader market and its 8.5% gains in the S&P 500 equities benchmark. Part of this weakness has been generated by Citigroup’s mixed second quarter earnings results, which have put the stock in a declining position relative to the rest of the banking sector. But the stock’s 2.53% dividend yield continues to look highly attractive on a relative basis, and this irrational bearishness may have placed C into a long-term buy zone. With limited downside ahead, long positions in C can be taken at current levels in order to capitalize on the potential reversal.

Second quarter earnings results have undoubtedly created some of these trends, as Citigroup’s revenue numbers for the period came in at $18.47 billion (against analyst forecasts calling for $18.51 billion). Further negatives were seen in the deposits and trading figures for the period. Equities trading figures totaled $864 million (against expectations of $1.1 billion), and revenues from fixed-income trading totaled $3.08 billion (against expectations of $3.11 billion). Deposits during the period came in at $996.7 billion against forecasts calling for $1.01 trillion.

These negatives have hidden many of the positives, however, as EPS actually showed growth of 27% on an annualized basis. Earnings posted at $1.63 a share (against expectations if $1.56 a share). These trends were aided by an 8% drop in outstanding shares and a 16% gain in net income for the period. Net income came in at $4.5 billion for the quarter, and was helped by declines in Citigroup’s effective tax rate (from 32% to 24%). Sales from institutional clients came in at $9.691 billion (3% growth) while sales from the consumer banking segment came in at $8.25 billion (2% growth). The total revenue figure showed annualized gains of 2% relative to the $18.16 billion posted during the same period last year.

The recent declines in Citigroup stock have not come entirely as a surprise, as the banking sector as a whole has underperformed the S&P 500. This strikes me as odd, given the state of the economy and its position in the Federal Reserve’s rate tightening cycle. Markets have a very short memory but it should be remembered that the funds rate held at 0.25% from the end of 2008 to the end of 2015. A low unemployment rate and strong consumer spending have forcefully reversed those trends, and the Fed has raised interest rates 8 times since that dovish period ended in the market. The U.S. central bank is expected to raise rates another two times this year and, assuming these forecasts are correct, this will bring the funds rate to 2.5%. From a global perspective, this is well above the average that is seen in developed markets. However, investors involved in the banking sector do not seem to be taking this as a signal to buy into the current weaknesses seen in share prices.

Higher interest rates improve the profitability outlook for the sector, and Citigroup is already trading at supremely attractive levels relative to both posted and forward earnings numbers. The stock is currently trading with an 11.62 P/E ratio, which place the bank firmly below the average of its major competitors.

Generally speaking, long-term interest rates will increase more quickly (when compared to short-term interest rates) during hawkish policy cycles. Those interest rate increases can create significant advantages for commercial banks (which typically borrow on a short-term basis and lend on a longer-term basis). In most cases, this enables Citigroup to reprice their own borrowing arrangements at a faster rate (when compared to the deposits of their customers). The flattening yield curve has created some difficulties here, as spreads between the rate charged to customers and the fed funds rate have reduced portions of Citigroup’s profitability outlook.

This has been the case for the last few years for Citigroup, as lower interest rates have weighed on margins and net interest income (NII). But there is evidence that the impact of this downside pressure has eased over the last several quarters. During the second quarter, NII came in at $11.7 billion (which was a 4.4% gain relative to the previous quarter). Net interest margins at 2.7% equate to an improvement of 10 basis points relative to the previous quarter. These trends should continue with the two expected interest rate increases from the Fed during the final portions of this year, and this should provide a tailwind for Citigroup’s NII figures. Currently, the bank is expected to post $46.8 billion in NII for 2018 which, if realized, would mark a 4.8% gain relative to 2017.

One of the most striking aspects of the stock is the dividend growth that has posted over the last three years, which has been nothing short of impressive. In June, the dividend was raised to 45 cents per share (a gain of 13 cents) in addition to an announcement of plans to repurchase stock shares valued at $17.6 billion. These repurchases are predicated upon successful passage of the Fed’s yearly stress tests but there is little expectation that the bank is like to experience difficulties in these areas.

The declines in Citigroup which have occurred since the stock hit prior highs at the end of January suggest that investors are neglecting these positives. Those declines have also put the stock in a weakened positioned relative to the rest of the banking sector, and a clear indicator of this fact can be seen in the stock’s miniscule P/E ratio of 11.62. This irrational bearishness has placed Citigroup into the long-term buy zone and the stock’s 27.3% dividend payout ratio shows that its 2.53% dividend yield remains secure. All of this creates an attractive opportunity for long-term investors looking to build exposure in this undervalued sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.