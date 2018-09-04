Otter Tail Is Exhausting The Top Of Its Short-Term Potential

With the stock price at $47.90 there appears to be more downside than upside in this name for the short and medium term.

Now trading near its all-time high, the company's stalled electric business growth and maxed out manufacturing businesses don't look appealing.

The optionality this electric utility picks up with its manufacturing businesses has really paid off for investors who got in before the U.S. Corporate tax breaks were priced in.

Otter Tail Corporation's (OTTR) unusual combination of businesses have given the company a robust position in terms of survival.

Primary serving customers in the State of Minnesota, this unique company is a combination of a regulated electric utility with the kicker of also running a variety of manufacturing businesses.

The idea of this business being barbelled with the electric utility backbone coupled with the more cyclical manufacturing business is appealing. It just doesn't make sense to buy it when its running on all cylinders at a high point in the up-cycle of its new housing start servicing manufacturing business.

Where OTTR Is Positioned Today

In its most recent quarterly reports, revenues were derived 66% from the utility business and 34% from manufacturing. As per management's comments in the most recent earnings call (August, 2018), long-term the company expects the revenue to return to a 75% utility, 25% manufacturing mix.

All-Time High Stock Price

This raises an interesting point for the stock priced near its all-time highs today. Will the revenue mix return to its targeted 75/25 from today's 66/34 because manufacturing incomes will drop off or because electric utility incomes will increase?

In the case manufacturing incomes drops, that is bad news for the stock price in the short to medium term.

Electric Utility Revenues Growth vs Manufacturing Revenues

Let's look at what the numbers say about the utility business and what circumstances are causing manufacturing to thrive as of late?

The facts I uncovered paint a simple story: Electric utility sales are not growing and manufacturing sales are enjoying unusually high profit margins and robust demand from record-high new housing starts.

Manufacturing Segment Made Limited Time Gains From Tax Reform

One of the biggest contributors to the recent outlier performance in the manufacturing division are the recent federal tax breaks for corporate earnings. There is a risk here the company's competitors in metal fabrication and PVC pipes will start undercutting prices compared to the present status quo in order to take market share from OTTR. Such an activity will force OTTR to respond by lowering prices and diminish profit margins.

This foreseeable margin compression will be redoubled in the case new housing starts go down in OTTR's regions served. Residential sales are the biggest source of demand for the firm's PVC pipe business.

The Utility Business Requires Substantial Investment & Is Slow-growth

OTTR's 2017 10-K

As the graphic indicates, electric revenues grew by just 6.6% from 2015-2017. Most of the really positive results have come from the product sales (Manufacturing segment's) earnings. These gains are cyclical as the firm enjoys the benefit of the nationwide strong market for new housing starts (see graphic below). Manufacturing segment's margins are also boosted by the short-term impact of recent tax cuts because the company's tax burden has decreased and customers haven't started demanding lower prices (yet?).

Thin Margins

Manufacturing and plastics at this company are delivering just 8.6% profit margins during this relatively booming time.

Boiling it all down, the manufacturing story points to the likely stalling out of this company's overall revenue growth during the next year or two. Electric revenue's slow growth won't make up for any dip in manufacturing's profitability. Any such a stall is likely to lead to disappointing results for investors purchasing at today's all-time high stock price.

Long-term investors and dividend chasers will want to pick up some shares of this company when its back on sale someday. Today's 2.8% dividend yield is already pulling nearly all of the free cash flows out of this business on an annual basis, so there isn't any room to substantially grow the payout in the short term. At best, this is a stock to assess the next time Mr. Market puts it on sale.

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. However, the author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. It is merely the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author may close his investment position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.