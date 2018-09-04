Medalist Diversified REIT Starts $8 Million IPO Process

MDRR has little operating history, so investors are left with future intentions in order to judge the IPOs desirability.

The company intends to operate as an UPREIT and focus its operations in the southeastern U.S.

Medalist Diversified REIT plans to raise $8 million in an IPO from the sale of its common stock.





Quick Take

Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) intends to raise $8.0 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-11 registration statement.

The trust will operate in the southeastern U.S. and plans to seek ownership of a variety of property types as an UPREIT.

MDRR has recently begun operations and management is betting on potentially favorable population growth forecasts for the Southeast.

When we learn more details about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Company & Technology

Richmond, Virginia-based Medalist was founded in 2015 to own and operate income-producing properties, with a focus on commercial, flex industrial, retail, and multi-family properties.

The REIT is managed by fund management firm Medalist Properties, which is headed by Chairman and CEO Thomas Messier, who was previously Managing Partner of Westmoreland Capital Management.

The firm intends to operate as an UPREIT, which stands for Umbrella Partnership Real Estate Investment Trust. An UPREIT allows property owners who wish to contribute their property to the trust to receive operating partnership units that can be converted into REIT shares, similar to a 1031 exchange.

Thus, the REIT stock will likely experience some volatility due to a timing difference between property contribution to financial results and dilution due to the issuance of partnership units and REIT share conversions.

MDRR currently owns three properties, described below:

(Source: MDRR S-11)

Below is a map of the REIT’s target market areas:

(Source: Medalist Properties)

As the map above indicates, MDRR intends to target the southeastern U.S. states in blue.

According to a March 2018 research report by CBRE (CBRE), the southeastern U.S. commercial real estate market across multiple sub-sectors such as office and retail is experiencing a significant and prolonged uptick in activity.

The region has seen multi-family supply catch up to demand, but the report forecasts a continuing increase in demand due to:

rapid population growth [that] will continue to keep absorption rates high in markets across the southeast. With 48% of the country’s net migration flocking to the Southeast, there is still a high amount of activity and interest in urban multifamily assets.

The region is anchored by two major gateway cities, those of Atlanta and Miami, which together account for 50% of the region’s investment and 20% of its population.

Financial Performance

MDRR’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue from a low baseline

Negative adjusted FFO for 2017

Debt leverage ratio of 7.7x

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: MDRR S-11)

Total Revenue

Q2 2018: $3.0 million

2017: $1.7 million

2016: $0

Adjusted FFO

Year ended December 31, 2017: ($435,960)

Leverage (Net Debt/EBITDA)

At June 30, 2018: 7.7x

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $1.1 million in cash and $34.7 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Medalist intends to raise $8 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

The firm has a history of making regular dividend payments as a private company. As a REIT, it is generally required to distribute at 90% of its taxable income to shareholders.

Since we don’t know the number of outstanding shares post-IPO from the current filing, we can’t calculate the expected yield at this time.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering to acquire additional properties and Investments, for working capital, for general corporate purposes, and, to the extent necessary, to pay acquisition fees to our Manager, to pay expenses, such as legal and accounting, to pay the asset management fee to our Manager, and to pay dividends to our shareholders.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

The listed bookrunner of the IPO is Maxim Group.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

