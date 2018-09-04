Fortinet: Weighing The Bullish And Bearish Arguments

The valuations show overheated stocks, which do not correspond to the decreasing growth rate of Fortinet.

However, increased competition from the adoption of SWG has taken its toll on Fortinet’s UTM growth prospects.

Fortinet’s incursion into the enterprise market and the expansion of its service segment has sustained the bullish trend in its price.

A couple of weeks ago, Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) announced that it has exceeded 500 patents issued worldwide, becoming the leading company in innovation among security vendors.

Some of Fortinet's most recent patents are related to:

Automation and artificial intelligence (AI)

Cloud-based logging service

Securing the Internet of Things (IoT)

Security information and event management (SIEM)

Secure, automatic second-factor user authentication using push services

Innovation is critical for a cybersecurity company; companies like Fortinet are under constant pressure to adapt to the dynamic changes in this industry. Companies are increasingly looking for products that incorporate more advanced analytical technologies such as heuristics, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and other technologies.

Although Fortinet continues to be the market leader in Unified Threat Management (UTM) in terms of revenues, where it has a market share of approximately 18% to 20%, we believe that the company's systematic risks still persist.

Below we present the arguments that have led to the appreciation of the actions to date, as well as the arguments that we believe will lead to a correction in the medium term.

The bullish arguments

The most important positive factor is undoubtedly the potential that still exists in the cybersecurity market, which is being driven by the growing security trends of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), as well as the implementation of business applications based on the web and in the cloud.

It is estimated that the global spending on IT security will reach $231.94 billion by the end of 2022, suggesting an annual growth of 11%, according to a study by Markets and Markets.

For its part, Fortinet has become a market leader in UTM, which combines several network security solutions in a unique and affordable product for small and medium enterprises. Historically, the company has focused on clients that lack a large budget for information technology, which seek tools such as Fortinet to solve their security problems.

Thanks to this approach, the company has captured almost 20% of the revenues of the UTM market, and reached 14% in the global market of firewall equipment. We believe that the company has an attractive offer based on both performance and price, which has allowed it to position itself in the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) market.

Although Fortinet has been mostly associated with the SME market, its products have successfully penetrated more interesting markets such as the enterprise market, becoming a growing player within this space.

Fortinet has begun to gain large enterprise with offers like firewall, sandboxing, and products in the cloud gaining a significant number of customers. To date, it is estimated that 10% of its total customers are enterprise level, approximately 30,000 for fiscal year 2017.

We see Fortinet's incursion into the enterprise market as a great success, because these customers are less likely to change their cybersecurity provider and offer more cross-selling opportunities than SMEs.

Currently, Fortinet is focusing on selling more subscription-based services, as this model not only helps the company generate more stable revenues but also helps in the expansion of operational margins. This subscription-based service is a higher gross margin business, compared to the model focused on hardware products.

As a result, the company reported revenues of $441 million during the second quarter of 2018, a Y/Y growth of 21%, attributed largely to its service segment that continues to grow at a faster rate than the product segment.

It is expected that the service component, which is of higher gross margin, will exceed the long-term segment of products.

Additionally, Fortinet has been shown to be geographically more diverse than its main competitor Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), since 44%, 36%, and 20% of its revenues were generated in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions, respectively.

The bearish arguments

Unfortunately, the nature of the cybersecurity industry has not allowed companies like Fortinet to leverage their research and development, or have a competitive advantage through their intangible assets.

This trend where even the most revolutionary offers of a security provider have been imitated by its competitors will easily continue to persist in the future. Offers like sandboxing and next-generation firewall (NGFW) have become universal in the industry after serving as points of differentiation for the respective introducer, making it difficult for any cybersecurity company to maintain a competitive advantage over the long term.

On the other hand, the cybersecurity market has been undergoing a dramatic transformation over the last couple of years. The use of advanced analysis, expanded ecosystems, the adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and managed services, and the prospect of punitive regulations, have all caused companies to reconsider their security requirements and investments.

“Many companies are in the process of transitioning to cloud-based business models, which are changing the way that security and risk functions create value in an organization,” said Deborah Kish, a principal research analyst at Gartner, on the creating of an environment of interruption in demand.

Another difficulty facing Fortinet comes from the SWG market, where the company competes with more consolidated cloud-deployed secure web gateway, or SWG, vendors. This situation has been aggravated by the fact that infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) providers compete more directly with security companies by offering their native security solutions.

Fortinet's main competitors in the SWG space include Palo Alto Networks, Check Point (NASDAQ: CHKP), Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), as well as Symantec (NASDAQ: SYMC) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) who hold positions of leadership.

The adoption of SWG is expected to finally weigh on the total of UTM growth prospects for Fortinet; especially when it is forecast that 50% of SMB’s implementations will channel traffic through a SWG, compared to the current 10%.

Finally, Fortinet has embarked on a marketing war with its main competitors Palo Alto Networks and Check Point Software Technologies in recent years. These companies not only tried to capture a greater market share, but materialized the growing interest in cybersecurity services after the privacy and security scandals seen in 2016 and 2017.

Fortinet has invested heavily to improve its sales and marketing capabilities, particularly through an increase in sales force, which has had a negative impact on its operating margins. Although the company expects these investments to obtain long-term benefits, there is uncertainty among investors about the recovery period of these investments.

Quick valuation

Although Fortinet now serves a large number of Fortune 100 companies, and has a large customer base of more than 320,000 companies, we see that the main ratios are at similar levels before the correction in the price occurred in 2015.

Ratios such as PS and PB seem to show an overheating in stocks compared to the results that the company has shown over the last couple of quarters, suggesting that investors are paying a considerably high premium for results that are not exactly spectacular.

Similarly, it seems that the good old years where the company reported growth in revenues of over 30% have stayed in the past. We estimate that Fortinet will grow at a CAGR of 15% within the next five years as the SWG adoption becomes more relevant.

We do not see that Fortinet's revenue growth is sufficient to justify the level at which its sales-based ratios are found, a situation reminiscent of what happened in mid-2015. We believe that the value of the shares is in an overvalued territory, even if the company managed to achieve the most positive expectation of executives, a 20% revenues growth for the full year.

