How Hanesbrands Will Unlock Significant Value In Its Shares

Project Booster, deleveraging, and acquisition integration initiatives are enhancing HBI's free cash flow machine, positioning it to return to dividend growth and share buybacks in the near future while also fueling future acquisitions alongside a responsible leverage level.

In a business in which brands matter more than ever, HBI has a considerable competitive edge that it aims to press even more in the future.

As one of my current top buys, Hanesbrands, Inc. (HBI) offers tremendous upside potential to patient investors alongside an attractive and well-covered 3.42% dividend yield. Management is currently executing a 4-pronged approach to unlock significant value in its shares, offering investors an opportunity to lock in double-digit annualized returns at current prices.

Leveraging Brand Power

As the company's name implies, HBI owns several well-recognized and established brands that it is working hard to leverage in an industry where brands matter more than ever. Consumption of innerwear - as an everyday staple - has remained very stable over time as it has generally grown alongside the population size, regardless of economic conditions. Furthermore, given the essential need for durability and comfort in these products, brands matter a lot. Recent research from NPD has revealed that customers prefer brand, comfort, and fit far more than price in these products, enabling well-regarded brands in companies such as HBI to drive significant pricing power and achieve stable profitability in the face of new competition. This preference reveals itself in the fact that throughout the developed world the vast majority of innerwear products purchased by consumers are branded. While the branded percentage of total innerwear units purchased has remained relatively flat in Europe and Australia over the recent years, it has actually increased by 700 basis points since 2013 in the United States. While some of this may be due to improving affluence of the the American consumer during the recent economic recovery, it is also likely due to the growth in online shopping in the U.S. This is because shoppers are unable to closely examine and try products for fit when shopping online, therefore encouraging them to stick with products and brands that they know and trust, even if they are a little bit more expensive. Hanesbrands has used these industry qualities to establish a moat for itself with a large portfolio of leading brands across the globe:

As management stated at a recent investor day presentation:

When consumers find brands they like and trust, they tend to stick with them, buying them over and over again, literally for decades. Our branded consumer franchise is composed of hundreds of millions of consumers that wear one or more of our products every day of their lives.

HBI has been nearly as successful in activewear as the increasingly blended active-casual apparel styles have fueled strong growth in this business (nearly 50% per capita unit consumption since 2010). Despite being a century old, the company's Champion brand is leading its growth across the world, including strong double digit annual sales increases internationally and a #4 total brand portfolio market share positioning in both the U.S. and Europe.

International Growth Runway

HBI has more than quadrupled its international sales since 2013, increasing its total share of company sales from 11% to 32% over that time span. It now sells products in more than 57 countries and sees this international presence as a means of improving shareholder risk-adjusted returns over the long term through both the benefits of diversification among economies and currencies as well as the ability it gives them to deploy capital opportunistically to capitalize on regions with attractive acquisition targets and/or where their current brands are being met with strong consumer demand fundamentals.

Finally, the international business enables them to maximize the capabilities of their global supply chain .

Supply Chain Advantages

Unlike competitors, HBI owns the vast majority of its supply chain, manufacturing ~80% of total products at 50 large‐scale plants located in Latin America and Southeast Asia. Alongside this globally diversified supply and production system, management's aggressive acquisition and global growth agenda will drive margin improvement as Project Booster and integration initiatives continue to progress due to increased production volume relative to fixed costs and improved production metrics with scale. Meanwhile the diversification between Southeast Asia and Latin America mitigates geopolitical and macroeconomic risk while also giving the company access to low cost labor in regions close to some of their largest and fastest growing target markets.

Furthermore, the company has implemented successful industrial engineering and production optimization techniques over the past decade: increasing unit output per factory by 6x, increased textile output per factory by 4.5x, achieving new manufacturing efficiencies of 33%, and reducing manufacturing defects by 61%! Given this proven track record and the consistent year-over-year progress made, HBI should continue to leverage its supply chain and manufacturing strengths for years to come to further improve margins and maintain a commanding market position through superior product quality and competitive pricing.

Already, management has plans which include consolidating smaller, higher production cost facilities, implementing recently developed production technologies to improve production efficiencies, and significantly reducing distribution costs in the U.S. as the business adjusts to growing demand for its Champion brand.

Unleashing The Cash Cow

Finally, and most importantly, HBI plans to continue pressing the integration of new acquisitions into its management, sourcing, production, and distribution infrastructure in order to drive margin expansion through reduced production costs, increased buying power, and more efficient distribution. Alongside its heavy investments in cutting costs and improving efficiencies in its already-integrated operations as well as organic growth initiatives (i.e., brand promotion and marketing campaigns as well as direct to consumer distribution channel improvements), management believes these integrations will drive strong cash flow generation over the next several years.

Management projects a base-case (i.e. highly conservative) scenario in which it generates ~$4 billion of free cash flow over the next four years, with a minimum generation of $2.25 of free cash flow per share in 2022. It plans to remain focused over the next several quarters on deleveraging back to within their target range of 2x-3x Net Debt to EBITDA and then will resume its goal of growing the dividend payout and buying back shares while also looking for potential acquisitions to further enhance their economies of scale and leverage their global supply chain.

Given that the company currently trades at ~$17.5 per share, a FCF multiple of just 15x implies that shares could quite feasibly double investor money over the next four years, especially if you include dividends (which will likely grow over that time period).

Investor Takeaway

HBI is selling at very cheap prices assuming that management can continue to execute on its initiatives to sustain its strong brand positioning, grow its global presence, and leverage its supply chain and quickly integrate acquisitions to drive new efficiencies in order to generate sufficient free cash flow to provide significant shareholder returns. Given the stability of the innerwear industry and current robust growth trends in outerwear, management's strong history of supply chain performance and progress to date in achieving new efficiencies and organic growth, the risk-reward profile in HBI shares at current prices is very favorable. I am maintaining my top buy pick on HBI shares and continue to add to my holdings at these prices.

