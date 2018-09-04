111 Proposes Terms For $140 Million IPO

YI is starting to grow quickly but the IPO isn't cheap.

The company operates online marketplaces for the pharmacy and health services sectors in China.

111 intends to sell $140 million of ADSs representing underlying Class A ordinary shares in a U.S. IPO.





Quick Take

111 (YI) intends to raise $140 million in an IPO of ADSs, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates an online retail pharmacy, a wholesale pharmacy, and an online medical consultation service in China.

YI has recently ignited topline revenue growth, but management is asking IPO investors to pay a high price for the IPO.

Company & Technology

Shanghai-based 111 was founded in 2010 as an online retail pharmacy in China. The firm has since expanded to an online medical consultation service and an offline pharmacy network.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Junling Liu, who was previously founder and CEO of YHD.com and president for mainland China and Hong Kong for Dell.

5% or greater investors in the firm include Sunny Bay Global, Infinity Cosmo, ClearVue YW, Verlinvest Asia, First Pharmacia International, and Zall Capital.

111 has created what it calls an ‘integrated online and offline healthcare platform’ that serves Chinese patients, clinicians, and pharma and device providers.

(Source: 111 F-1/A)

YI operates three in three primary business segments:

1 Drugstore - online pharmacy

1 Clinic - online medical consultation service

1 Drug Mall - online wholesale pharmacy

Customer Acquisition

The company cites a Frost & Sullivan report stating that its 1 Drugstore ‘has been the largest direct sales online pharmacy in China since 2016 in terms of GMV.’

In 2016, 111 began operations for its online medical consultation service, 1 Clinic. This service, in addition to providing medical opinions, also provides electronic prescription services, assisting in the growth of its 1 Drugstore brand.

111 counts ‘more than 100,000 offline pharmacies,’ which ‘represents the largest virtual pharmacy network in the world in terms of the number of pharmacy stores,’ which can utilize its online wholesale pharmacy, 1 Drug Mall.

Management does not conclusively state that it has 100,000 offline pharmacies that actively use its system, so I presume it is merely stating the total addressable market size.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of total net revenues have been dropping markedly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Q2 2018: 14.3%

2017: 19.8%

2016: 28.9%

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global ePharmacy market was $33 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 14.8% through 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth include increased Internet access, aging of the world’s population and increasing awareness by patients

Below is a chart showing the relative market percentages by region, with the Asia-Pacific still a relatively small slice (dark blue slice at top) of the overall market size as of 2016:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to produce the fastest growth rate, at 15.3% during the forecast period. The large population bases in these countries combined with ‘high unmet medical needs’ is expected to drive demand.

Major competitive vendors that provide similar types of services include:

Ali Health (BABA)

JD.com

Numerous other platforms and traditional offline distributors

Financial Performance

YI’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in topline revenue in 2018

Increased gross profit

Stable gross margin

A decrease in cash used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: 111 F-1/A)

Total Revenue

Q2 2018: $110.5 million, 68% increase vs. prior

2017: $145.0 million, 7.9% increase vs. prior

2016: $134.4 million

Gross Profit

Q2 2018: $9.9 million

2017: $13.7 million

2016: $11.9 million

Gross Margin

Q2 2018: 9.0%

2017: 9.4%

2016: 8.9%

Cash Flow from Operations

Q2 2018: ($7.4 million) cash used in operations

2017: ($30.9 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($59.8 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $73.7 million in cash and $51.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($8.4 million).

IPO Details & Valuation Metrics

111 intends to sell 9.3 million ADSs at a midpoint price of $15.00 per ADS to raise $139.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO.

Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares which entitle the shareholder to one vote per share. Class B shareholders, which are the to co-founders, will be entitled to 15 votes per share.

Multiple share classes are a way for management to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $20.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is unusual for non-life science firms and is a positive signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.4 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately US$38.1 million for research and development, to continue to invest in technology development, particularly artificial intelligence, big data and cloud-based solutions; approximately US$50.8 million for selling and marketing to continue to grow and expand our customer base; and the balance for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital needs, improvement of corporate facilities, other general and administrative matters including potential strategic acquisitions, investments and alliances.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, and CICC.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 11, 2018.

