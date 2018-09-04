Gold Weekly: 'Markets Can Remain Irrational Longer Than You Can Remain Solvent'

Always remain cautious because “markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent”.

On the downside, watch $1,180 and $1,130 per oz this month.

Specs covered some shorts at the end of last month; yet, gold's spec positioning remains excessively bearish.

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: BAR).

To do so, I analyse the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in a bid to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implications for monetary demand for gold. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

While the CFTC statistics are public and free, the data about gold ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex.

Source: Net Dania

Gold has rebounded a little bit more than 3% since it tumbled on August 16 to its lowest since January 2017 at $1,160 per oz.

With the macro environment for gold turning more positive, I expect the rebound in gold prices to continue in September.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers were net short gold by 215 tonnes as of August 28. The week ending August 28 was the 9th consecutive week that speculators were net short gold.

Over August 21-28, money managers reduced their net short position by ~40 tonnes, which was exclusively driven by short-covering of ~44 tonnes.

In August, money managers cut ~94 tonnes of their net long positions.

In the year to date, money managers have liquidated a massive 520 tonnes of their net long positions, in sharp contrast with last year when they lifted their net long positions in Comex gold by ~183 tonnes.

Despite the recent bout of short-covering at the end of August, gold’s spec positioning remains excessively bearish. This therefore suggests that there is plenty of room for net long speculative positions to increase in the months ahead.

As outlined in my latest report (see GLD: 'It's Not Whether You're Right Or Wrong That's Important', August 28), I expect gold prices to reach nearly $1,400 per oz once the speculative positioning normalization process is complete. Assuming a bullish scenario in which the normalization process leads to an extremely bullish spec positioning, gold prices would reach $1,557 per oz.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets

ETF investors held around 2,045 tonnes of gold across various ETFs as of August 31, according to FastMarkets’ iterations. Gold holdings held by ETF investors are at their lowest since August 2017.

Over August 24-31, ETF investors sold around 4 tonnes of gold, marking the 16th straight week of gold ETF selling.

ETF investors cut around 43 tonnes of their gold holdings in August, for a 4th straight month. They liquidated 33 tonnes in July and 57 tonnes in June (the largest monthly pace of selling since July 2017).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net sellers of 78 tonnes of gold, which corresponds to a decline of 4% in gold ETF holdings, after buying a massive 173 tonnes in 2017, representing an increase of 9% in gold ETF holdings.

In contrast to gold, silver ETF holdings have proven relatively more “sticky” so far in 2018, despite the stronger price weakness (gold: -8% YTD, vs. silver: -14% YTD). According to FastMarkets’ estimates, silver ETF holdings have dropped by only 1% in the year to date, after increasing by 8% last year.

Macro backdrop for gold

Market participants were negative on gold in August, which resulted in a drop of 1.8% in spot gold prices, marking a 5th straight month of negative performance. Combined, money managers and ETF investors sold 137 tonnes of gold last month.

However, the macro backdrop for gold did not deteriorate in August; rather it was neutral to slightly positive: the dollar was essentially unchanged (neutral) and long-term US real rates were markedly down (positive).

Source: Bloomberg

This should have prompted market participants to form a slightly more positive gold outlook and reassert upside exposure to gold. Instead, they cut their net long exposure to gold, pushing gold prices lower.

I therefore argue that last month's weakness in gold prices was not justified by the "macro”; rather, it was dominated by the negative momentum trading. Financial players were inclined to base their trading decisions more on technical and momentum-based indicators rather than the macro environment.

Having said that, the 3% rebound in gold prices since mid-August is encouraging. This could suggest that market participants are turning constructive again on the yellow metal.

In any case, it would be wise for traders to come back to their senses, especially considering high geopolitical risks and heightened political uncertainty on the horizon, as Nomura elegantly illustrates in its event risk radar.

Source: Nomura

Trading positioning

Given the improvement in the macro backdrop in favor of gold since August after a rough July, I am a bit more confident that the bottom in gold prices is near.

Source: Net Dania

From a technical vantage point, it seems that the 150 monthly moving average ($1,180 per oz) acted as a solid support last month.

On the downside, I am watching carefully two key support levels: (1) the 150 monthly moving average ($1,180 per oz) and (2) the downtrend line from the all-time high ($1,130 per oz).

While a September close below the 150 monthly moving average would undermine profoundly my bullish thesis, a September close below the major downtrend line from the 2011 high would force me to capitulate and exit my current position, long BAR.

As regular readers know, I implemented a long position in BAR on May 7, 2018 at $131.20, with a maximum risk of 3% of my fund.

However, I may exit my long position in BAR before my stop-loss (at $98.4) is triggered if spot gold prices close below $1,130 per oz on a monthly basis.

In such a scenario, I would indeed close my bullish bet because the initial hypothesis which I submitted to the market last year proved ultimately wrong. There would be no reason for me to be “stubborn” and “disrespect” the market's decision. I would retreat and contemplate this great quote by John Maynard Keynes:

