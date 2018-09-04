Vanadium Follow-Up

On Jan. 29, 2018, I wrote this article about Vanadium (Vd) as a commodity and about investments in Vd miners. I was bullish on Vd for several reasons and was also bullish on two miners:

Largo Resources (OTCQX:LGORF), Toronto symbol LGO

Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCPK:AMVMF), Amsterdam symbol AMG.

I also noted Bushveld Minerals (BSHVF), London symbol BMN.

Since I wrote the article, most of these have done very well:

Price Jan. 29 Latest Price % Change LGO 1.28 2.80 118% AMG 43.56 42.54 (2)% BMN 8.70 22.8 162% Vd 2 O 5 (Metal Bulletin) ~ $13 / Lb ~$18 38%

It's been a great run except for AMG, particularly in view of a bear market for most mining stocks. More about this further on.

I've gained a lot of followers since that report, and I'm writing this article to keep everyone updated on developments and my current investment ideas.

Vanadium As A Commodity

There were three reasons for my bullish call of Vd:

- New Chinese building standards that mandate stronger rebar for construction. Vd is commonly used to alloy rebar. These standards are being phased in as expected. So, this continues to be bullish.

- Reduced supply due to Chinese steelmakers shifting from Vd-containing domestic iron ore to Vd-absent seaborne ore. Vd reclaimed from steel slag in China was about 20% of supply. This is also continuing.

- The potential for a large new market for Vd in redox flow batteries which could be used for load leveling of wind and solar power. I am less bullish on this than before. I have seen some cost analyses of redox vs. Lithium Ion batteries, and I think that LiIon will get the better of it for most applications. For example, the investment company Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) has been analyzing the levelized cost numbers for years. In their November 2017 report, they say:

Among commercially deployed technologies, lithium-ion continues to provide most economic solution across all use cases; however, flow battery technologies claim to offer lower costs for longer duration... applications.

They also note that future costs for LiIon will likely decline faster than redox costs. LiIon Batteries are produced by production processes somewhat similar to microchips. Redox is produced by traditional mechanical/chemical fabrication. Much of the cost is in the Vd itself, which has risen by 40% since the report.

Some readers are probably going to disagree with this. Read the report and let me know your views.

So, the bullish case for Vd is pretty much intact. OTOH, prices are up a lot. My view is similar to the metals consultancy CRU: Vd prices are above their long-term levels but will probably stay high for several years.

What could go wrong with this scenario? The major risk, as in all industrial commodities, is an emerging market slowdown, especially in China. This may already be in progress. Many of the large EMs have seen sharp devaluations in their currencies, even China. Although China is a Vd exporter, the currency volatility may indicate future lower economic growth. The rise in US interest rates is also staunching the flow of capital into EM, reducing investments in commodity-intensive infrastructure. Make no mistake about it: the import regime being put in place in the USA is a big negative for these commodity-using countries. OTOH, this is well known, and most spot commodity prices, including Vd, have held up well so far. Time will tell.

There's also a risk of additional supplies from new Vd miners. I get a daily report of all Vd related news. In the last few months, there has been a deluge of juniors who have apparently decided that Vd is the new cobalt. My guess is that few of these will ever see production, but some will. However, we are probably looking at a 2-4 year timetable on most of these projects. More importantly, I haven't seen any reports that the existing heavy hitters are doing anything in this space. They may just be playing it close to their vests, but the lack of news here is a good sign.

Investments In Vanadium Miners

The increase in Vd prices has flowed directly to the Vd miners' bottom lines. Largo is the largest pure play here. LGO's earnings in the six months ending June 30, 2018, were $0.22 per share vs. a loss of ($0.05) in 2017. Note: all LGO numbers are in $ Canadian. If maintained, this gives Largo a P/E of 6.3! This income, along with the issuance of some warrants, allowed LGO to refinance debt at lower rates and to begin an expansion project that will increase its capacity from 800 tonnes/month to 1000. Earnings would have been $0.03 higher, but for an FX translation loss of $15 million. This is because LGO's operations are in Brazil, and some assets had to be marked down with the real. However, this is actually a longer term positive since LGO's operating costs are also in reals, while their selling prices are in $US.

I have taken 25% profits on my LGO. It had been my largest position using standard risk metrics. It's still large.

Bushveld Minerals has skyrocketed. These kind of gains are to be expected in a junior miner which is so highly levered to the Vd price. BMN is listed on the London AIM market, which does not require quarterly reports. So, current financial info is not available. However, BMN's strategy is to use its Vd to build flow batteries for the African market. Even though LiIon may be somewhat cheaper, it is possible that African countries will want to source a battery made locally. Also, flow batteries are simpler to construct and service, also making them possibly better for Africa. So, this remains a high-risk situation with potentially very high returns.

I bought and sold out of a small position in BMN.

AMG is the only stock that has not made a major move up. The stock was actually doing quite well until the latest conference call. AMG's management has a history of issuing highly conservative guidance. During the call, some exacerbated analysts asked management for more realistic guidance. Management replied that the conservative numbers were actually realistic. The whole discussion did not go down well. If you think, as I suspect, that management is continuing to lowball the numbers, then this is worth keeping. However, there are some negatives:

- AMG is a European company and does much of its business in Europe. Because the US economy is doing so much better, European stocks have substantially underperformed US stocks.

- Vd is probably AMG's largest product, but it has many others. So, the effects of Vd's price rise is diluted.

- AMG is not a Vd miner. It buys waste from US oil refiners and extracts the Vd. It pays the refiners a fee based on the trailing Vd price. These fees will go up next quarter.

- Finally, AMG is also becoming a Lithium miner. That bubble has started to pop.

Even with all this, the company is operating well. For the first quarter of 2018, net income was up 18% and EBITDA was up 35%. I am holding my full position and may even add some.

I would never recommend micro-juniors, but I know some SA readers do trade that sort of stuff. One worth a look is Hardey Resources Limited (ASX:HDY). Hardey wants to reopen a shut-down Vd mine in Argentina. Hardey claims that according to Argentina law, approval is much quicker for reopening an old facility than opening a new mine. They are talking about 12 months for all approvals. According to the Diggings database, the mine was only operated for a while in small-scale production. Hardey is specifically trying to copy Largo in opening a small but low-cost project. If you do invest in this, be prepared for the possibility of total loss.

