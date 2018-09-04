Sutro Biopharma Begins U.S. IPO Effort

STRO is very early stage but has enviable collaboration partners and a significant milestone revenue history.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of multiple myeloma treatment candidates.

Sutro Biopharma has filed to raise $75 million in an IPO of its common stock.





Quick Take

Sutro Biopharma (STRO) intends to raise gross proceeds of $75 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The clinical stage biopharmaceutical company develops protein cancer therapeutics by using OCFS protein synthesis technology.

STRO is still very early stage but has impressive collaborations and strong technical support from Merck to purchase additional shares at the IPO price.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based Sutro Biopharma was founded in 2003 to discover, develop and manufacture a variety of optimally designed protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders.

Management is headed by CEO Bill Newell, who has been with the firm since 2009 and was previously President and Executive Vice President of Aerovance.

Sutro has developed an integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company designs therapeutics using the most potent modalities, including cytokine-based immuno-oncology (I/O) therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates (OTCPK:ADCS) and bispecific antibodies that are directed primarily against clinically validated targets where the current standard of care is suboptimal.

The company’s first internally-developed lead drug candidate is STRO-001, an ADC directed against the CD74 antigen which is highly expressed in many B cell malignancies. STRO-001 is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 1 trial for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma and the initial safety data is expected to be available by mid-2019.

Sutro Biopharma’s second internally-developed lead drug candidate is STRO-002, an ADC directed against FR-alpha is used for the treatment of patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. The company expects to submit an IND for STRO-002 in Q4 2018.

As a result of its XpressCF Platform development, management has created strategic partnerships with Merck, Celgene and EMD Serono, granting them access to develop new cancer treatments.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:



(Source: Sutro Biopharma)

Investors in Sutro Biopharma included Vida Ventures, Samsara BioCapital, Merck & Co., Skyline Ventures, Lilly Ventures (LLY), Celgene, Citadel Multi-Strategy Equities, SV Health Investors, and Nexthera Capital, among others.

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Grand View Research, the total multiple myeloma therapeutics market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow to $37.5 billion by 2024.

This represents a CAGR of 19.6% during the period between 2015 and 2024.

The main factors driving market growth are the constant introduction and high adoption of newer and effective therapeutic options.

The U.S, followed by Europe, has been dominating the market owing to the presence of major players in these regions, faster approval rates, and favorable healthcare policies.

Major competitors that provide or are developing multiple myeloma therapeutics include:

Janssen Biotech (JNJ)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Novartis (NVS)

Celgene (CELG)

The company’s proprietary platform enables the rapid and systematic evaluation of protein structure-activity relationships to create optimized homogeneous product candidates.

Financial Performance

STRO’s recent financial results show significant milestone revenues in 2016 and 2017, but an equally significant drop in those revenues so far in 2018.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Sutro S-1)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $25.4 million in cash and $41.5 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

STRO intends to raise $75.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $10.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is typical of life science IPOs and is a positive signal to prospective IPO investors.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund further development of STRO-001 to fund further development of STRO-002 to fund the further development of our technology platform, including manufacturing, to broaden our pipeline of product candidates; and to fund working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Cowen, Piper Jaffray, JMP Securities, and Wedbush PacGrow.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

