An Update On RNC Minerals

The Dumont project in Canada has the world's 2nd largest nickel reserves, and the world's 8th largest cobalt reserves.

RNC Minerals is in the process to sell their Beta Hunt Gold mine and focus to progress Dumont.

Despite the reduction at Dumont down to 28% share, RNC Minerals is still very attractive to investors positive on nickel and cobalt.

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] [GR:5RN] (OTCQX:RNKLF) (formerly Royal Nickel Corporation) - Price = CAD 0.075

RNC Minerals 1-year price chart

For a background on RNC Minerals ("RNC") my previous articles are linked below:

Dumont mineralization outcropping

Takeaways from my past articles

RNC 50% JV (with private equity firm Warterton) Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project in Quebec Canada. (Note this has since been reduced to 28%).

The Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project location map

RNC's Dumont project in Canada has the world's 2nd largest nickel reserves and the world's 8th largest cobalt reserves.

Dumont has the following total reserves and grades: Contained nickel - 3.1 million tonnes (average grade of 0.27%). Contained cobalt - 126,000 tonnes (average grade of 107ppm or 0.0107%).



Note: Grades are lower than average but the ore is sulphide ore so cheaper to process than laterite ore.

Comparison of world's largest nickel reserves - Dumont ranks 2nd

2013 Feasibility Study Results The 2013 FS result for the Dumont nickel project resulted in: Post tax NPV8% of CAD 1.33b (USD 1.137b), IRR of 15.9%. Based on average life of mine production of 41ktpa (90mlbs) nickel, 2ktpa (4mlbs) cobalt, and 19kOzpa PGEs. Nickel Net C1 cost of US$ 4.79/lb, and a nickel selling price of USD 9.00/lb, cobalt selling price USD 14/lb, platinum USD 1,800/oz, palladium USD 700/oz, CAD:USD of 0.90. Initial CapEx was estimated at CAD 1.268b, with expansion CapEx at CAD 997m.



2018 developments for RNC Minerals

On January 15, RNC Minerals announced, "RNC Minerals plans initiatives to allow decision to begin construction of Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project in 2019; highlights large nickel and cobalt reserves. The Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project, one of the world's premier battery metals projects, contains the world's largest undeveloped reserves of both cobalt and nickel. It also contains the 2 nd largest nickel reserve and the 8 th largest cobalt reserve of any deposit in the world," said Mark Selby, President and CEO of RNC Minerals. "Dumont is the only deposit of this scale that is not currently in operation and not owned by a major mining company."

largest nickel reserve and the 8 largest cobalt reserve of any deposit in the world," said Mark Selby, President and CEO of RNC Minerals. "Dumont is the only deposit of this scale that is not currently in operation and not owned by a major mining company." On February 22, RNC Minerals reported, "Cobalt 27 has acquired existing royalty on Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project. RNC Minerals (TSX: RNX) ("RNC") is pleased to report that Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27") has agreed to acquire an existing 1.75% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty on all future production over all metals from the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project ("Dumont")."

On March 1, RNC Minerals announced, "RNC Minerals advances value enhancement initiatives for Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project. CRU has been engaged to complete a value-in-use and market value analysis of the nickel-cobalt concentrate expected to be produced by the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project."

On March 22, RNC Minerals announced, "RNC Minerals sharpens focus on advancing Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project; Launches strategic alternatives process for the Beta Hunt mine. "RNC has made the decision that its central strategic focus going forward will be the advancement of the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project. With this shift in our focus, Beta Hunt is considered to be non-core to RNC," said Mark Selby, President and CEO of RNC Minerals."

On April 9, RNC announced, "RNC Minerals begins testwork to produce Nickel and Cobalt Sulphate for the electric vehicle market directly from Dumont nickel sulphide concentrate, without smelting and refining."

On April 10, RNC announced, "RNC Minerals - Beta Hunt - Final Results received for 2017. Drilling further high-grade gold intersections. Intersections include 15.4m @ 7.09g/t Au, 7m @ 7.78g/t Au, 4.30 @ 16.43g/t Au and 2.52m @ 39.17g/t Au."

On April 24, RNC announced: "Commencement of drilling on high-quality Haile mine-style targets on Carolina gold properties."

On May 1, RNC Minerals Corporation announced: "RNC Minerals Corporation announces that its Beta Hunt Mine produced a total of 13,780 mined gold ounces in Q1 2018, an increase of 8% over the fourth quarter of 2017 and 149% versus the corresponding quarter in 2017. RNC expects continued improvements in production volumes and grade in the second quarter of this year, with the commencement of production from the Western Flanks Central and AWF 14 Level stopes. 169 kt were mined at Beta Hunt at an average grade of 2.54 g/t during Q1 2018, improvements of 6% and 3%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter 2017. 110 kt of production was milled at an average grade of 2.36 g/t, compared to 158 kt and 2.39 g/t, respectively, in Q4 2017."

On June 18, RNC Minerals announced: "RNC announces withdrawal of US$12 million from Dumont Joint Venture. Mark Selby, President and CEO of RNC, commented, 'This cash withdrawal avoids significant equity dilution at current price levels and allows a significant reduction in RNC's debt with the elimination of the majority of its debt payments in 2018. With the improved visibility from the Beta Hunt sale process, we believe that the value of the debt extension announced on May 31, 2018, has been reduced. RNC continues to focus its strategic efforts on the advancement of the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project, which contains the world's largest undeveloped reserves of both cobalt and nickel."

On July 23, RNC announced: "RNC receives conversion notice from Waterton. RNC Minerals announces that, further to its news release dated June 18, 2018 relating to the US$10 million RNC convertible note held by Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman, LP and Waterton Mining Parallel Fund Onshore Master, LP (collectively, "Waterton") (which prior release indicated that, in the event the full US$10 million of principal was converted into units of the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt JV (the "JV"), RNC's interest would be diluted to approximately 28%), RNC has received a conversion notice for the full principal amount of the debenture. As a result, once the conversion is executed, RNC's interest in the JV will be diluted to approximately 28%."

On July 31, RNC announced: "Beta Hunt Mine gold head grade increases for sixth consecutive Quarter. RNC Minerals Corporation ("RNC") (TSX: RNX) announces that its Beta Hunt Mine produced a total of 13,320 mined gold ounces in Q2 2018, a 60% increase versus the corresponding quarter in 2017. Mark Selby, President and CEO of RNC, commented, "The second quarter saw continued improvements in mined and milled grades at Beta Hunt in excess of our 3g/t target for the first time. Current tolls continue to perform well. These improvements in grade are largely a function of mining higher grade stopes in deeper sections of A Zone, Western Flanks and Western Flanks East. The discovery of specimen grade material at the Upper/Lower Basalt contact provides potential for much larger volumes of specimen grade material than at the nickel/gold contact where they had previously been mined. We continue to make good process in the final phase of the sale process for Beta Hunt towards the closing and completion of a transaction which we expect will occur in August 2018."

Access, infrastructure, permitting

Access is not a problem, and all the necessary infrastructure is available.

Permitting is complete, and the project is well-supported by the local community.

Dumont - CEO summary

In my January 2018 interview with CEO Mark Selby, he said:

Dumont is the only large scale, long life nickel-cobalt project in a stable jurisdiction that is shovel ready. The project is a low-grade, large scale open-pit that is in an ideal location for this type of operation and Dumont has a number of structural advantages which will allow it be a lower cost operation. The deposit has a low strip ratio 1.1:1, the nickel concentrate generated from Dumont ore is 29% (the highest grade concentrate anywhere in the world), the concentrate is suitable feed for both the stainless steel industry and the battery market, the waste rock and tailings are non-acid generating which simplifies storage, and the Abitibi region of Quebec is a very supportive mining community with low electricity prices and a highly skilled local workforce. Based on the feasibility study completed in 2013, the capital cost at current exchange rates would be approximately $US 1 billion, comparable to similar scale mining operations that have been built in the Abitibi region of Quebec. C1 cash costs at current oil prices, exchange rates, and metal prices would be approximately $3.50 per pound.

Off-take or partners summary

At this stage, no off-take or project partners have been announced.

RNC Minerals' other projects

RNC has a 100% share in the Beta Hunt gold-nickel producing mine in Western Australia, 27% in the Reed copper-gold producing mine in Manitoba Canada, and a 35% shareholding in gold explorer Orford Mining (US and Canada exploration).

Note: RNC is currently in the process of selling their Beta Hunt Gold mine.

On July 23, RNC announced: "RNC Provides Beta Hunt mine sale process update. RNC Minerals is pleased to announce that the second phase of the Beta Hunt Mine sale process has been successfully completed, with the selection of a preferred bidder. RNC has granted exclusivity to this bidder to allow for completion of the final phase of the sale process (final due diligence, settlement of definitive documents, and all other steps related to the closing and completion of the transaction, which RNC expects will occur in August 2018)."

RNC's projects summary

Valuation update

RNC Minerals has a current market cap of CAD 27m, with 384m shares outstanding, or a total diluted share count of 471m. As of June 30, cash and cash equivalents were C$6.8 million. Outstanding debt can be viewed here on page 36 of the August company presentation, as the details are a bit complex to include here.

I have not yet been able to model RNC Minerals due to its complexity and lack of recent cost assumptions; however, 4-trader shows just two analyst target prices which averaged at CAD 0.43, representing 467% upside.

Regarding the viability of Dumont CEO Mark Selby told Trend Investing last January 2018:

At current exchange rates and oil/metals prices, RNC believes Dumont could be advanced with nickel prices at their current levels in the US$5.50-$6 range. We expect robust nickel and cobalt prices in higher ranges over the coming decade.

The chart below highlights how cheap (market cap only CAD27m) RNC is relative to peers. Of course, Syrah Resources and Pilbara Minerals have now reached production, and others are more advanced with off-take and funding.

Top shareholders

Company management

Note: Insiders ownership is ~3%.

Upcoming catalysts

Any off-take or project funding agreements for Dumont.

Sale of Beta Hunt.

Risks

Nickel or Cobalt prices falling.

The usual mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks, project delays. Exploration and permitting are completed at Dumont.

Management and currency risks.

Sovereign risk - Canada is low risk.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Conclusion

Clearly, RNC Minerals have had a very tough 2018 not helped by negative sentiment in the EV metals space.

RNC's main positive is their 28% share in the massive size Dumont nickel-cobalt sulphide resource in Canada. Whilst the grade is low, the large size will lead to economies of scale and a very long mine life. Other positives include lower processing costs due to sulphide ore, excellent access, and a low sovereign risk. Added to this RNC has several other projects.

RNC's negatives relate to not yet having secured an off-take or project funding partner, and the lower grade ore at Dumont. Off-take agreements and project funding are the main challenges for RNC at this time. RNC needs a strong nickel (and cobalt price) to make the economics work. This will also help in regard to project funding.

Valuation is extremely attractive after the recent price fall, particularly for longer-term investors. It is quite rare to see a stock trade with a 467% upside to analysts' consensus estimates. Risk is still high especially given the rocky 2018 and hurdles ahead.

Investors need to be reminded of the quality of RNC's assets, and that the future demand for nickel (sulphide) and cobalt will be immense.

I still rate RNC a speculative buy for long-term investors and acknowledge both risk and reward are higher given the uncertainty and poor performance from RNC in 2018.

