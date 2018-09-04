Polaris Infrastructure: Don't Get Crushed By This Falling Knife

When two of my favorite investors/writers both like an under-the-radar stock, I get interested. When the stock subsequently goes down more, I get excited. One of the great ways to find good investments is by looking for other people's best ideas that go on to hit even cheaper valuations before turning the corner.

That brings us to today's topic, Polaris Infrastructure (OTCPK:RAMPF) (liquidity is much better in Canada under the ticker PIF). Polaris is a Canadian company with one main asset, its geothermal power facility in northwestern Nicaragua. There were previous problems ramping up production, which led the company to financial ruin in its former incarnation. However, with a new capital structure, management has turned things around; EBITDA and EPS have advanced sharply in recent quarters.

As a result, the company has begun a generous dividend program - currently 15 U.S. cents per quarter which is good for a more than 6% yield. Also, the company is looking to pick up another asset diversifying away from Nicaragua and continuing its growth. Thus with a competent management team, a strong dividend, and the upside of future growth, what's not to like? And given that the stock is down from the high teens (in Canadian Dollars) to just C$12 today, there's a nice discount from recent valuations as well. And yet, the more I read about the situation, the less I can endorse getting on the Polaris bandwagon here.

Nicaragua's Mess: Actually Not Fully Reflected In The Price

Almost all the commentary I've seen about Polaris on Seeking Alpha and social media recently revolves around this year's political upheaval in Nicaragua. And it's not hard to see why. Violent protests have led to hundreds of deaths in Nicaragua along with a sharp break in the economy's performance. The stock's bulls say that this violence has caused Polaris' decline and that it should put in a sharp rally once the political issues pass. But I'd argue that if anything, the political unrest is not being priced in sufficiently.

The broader story this year has been a complete loss of confidence in emerging markets. Combine with interest rate headwinds for the utility sector in general and smaller country utility stocks are getting absolutely crushed in 2018. For comparison sake, let's look at Korea Electric Power (KEP) (South Korea), Pampa Energia (PAM) (Argentina), Polaris, Central Puerto (CEPU) (Argentina), Centrais Electricas Brasileiras (EBR) (Brazil), and Enel Americas (ENIA) (Chile):

As you can see, Polaris has actually performed the second best of the bunch year-to-date. I'm not aware of much in particular that would send a South Korean utility plummeting this year, and yet Korea Power is down close to 25%. Brazil - which has been a troubled country but not yet an outright fiasco in 2018 - has its EBR down 31%, in line with Polaris.

Enel Americas, a Chilean-based operator with operations in Colombia, Peru, Argentina, and Brazil, is down 34% year-to-date despite EBITDA rising almost 20% for the first half of this year and two of its four operating countries being fundamentally sound. And in Argentina, the two US-listed operators are down 47% and 55% respectively. Against that backdrop, is Polaris' 31% decline indicative of investors showing a "blood in the streets" reaction to developments in Nicaragua, or simply a proportional move in line with the broader trend out of EM and Latin American utilities?

Now, you can make the argument that all of these stocks are down too much. I don't own any of them personally (yet), but my interest is certainly heightened. And I've been looking at other beaten-up Argentine stocks, such as their publicly-listed airport operator, since the market seems to be dumping the country entirely, rather than trying to pick winners and losers from the situation.

All that said, the headwinds that have caused the run out of emerging market stocks don't appear to be letting up. At its core, the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hiking campaign is causing huge unrest for emerging market stocks. Dollars are oxygen in these economies, and when the price of dollars go up, you tend to see systemic shocks hit pretty quickly. It's no coincidence that Argentina, Turkey, Brazil, South Africa, etc. are all getting hit with panics at the same time.

Until we see a pathway to easier Fed policy and more stable interest rates in the U.S., it is hard to imagine that investors will be clamoring into emerging market securities again. Polaris, as a pure-play Nicaraguan utility, is unlikely to be the first stock that fund managers look at when trying to find a bottom for the sector.

Nicaragua Probably Hasn't Bottomed

As you may have heard, Nicaragua has been gripped with increasing internal violence this year that has left hundreds dead. Protesters arose against the government, using techniques such as massive roadblocks that significantly slowed the economy. The government responded with harsh maneuvers to put down the protests.

In July, the government seemingly had more control of the situation, and violence diminished. However, a lull in violence is not the same as the situation being under control. Last week, for example, Nicaragua expelled the UN's human rights team there after it filed a critical report. This is the sort of action of a government which has gone rogue and no longer cares much about international opinion. Notably, the protests have not stopped either - while there is less activity in total, tensions remain elevated. Here is one such confrontation going on between police and protesters at the very moment that I'm writing this article:

Needless to say, any false step by the police in trying to contain these sort of rallies could make the situation turn more heated again. With the next presidential election not set to be held until 2021, and the president looking likely to try to set it up so that either he or his wife can remain in power, there's no clear sign that the political drama will end anytime soon. I suspect that some bulls in Polaris stock have been involved for awhile and have a positive anchor in their minds to the idea that Nicaragua was an improving geography with above-average GDP growth and overstated political risk. Witness SA author Peter Kaye who has been a longtime Polaris bull and who wrote this in a comment about 18 months ago:

I think Nicaragua is lower risk than it used to be; many investors are still frightened of Latin America from the 70's/80's nationalization boom, but I think governments have generally learned from this period and have tried to become more liberal.

Kaye had previously suggested that other investors were using risk premia that were too high for Nicaragua because it was a better risk than its credit rating suggested. And in theory, the argument made sense - investors do generalize about Latin America's bad history and assume the whole continent is prone to Venezuela-style economic repression. That's simply not true in 2018.

That said, in this particular case, it's far from clear that Nicaragua's government has become more liberal. I applaud Kaye for taking a more open-minded view of Latin America, but about Nicaragua specifically, it has much work to do even to catch up to even Central American peers like Guatemala or Costa Rica let alone more advanced economies such as Chile and Colombia.

Nicaragua ranks at #100 in the Heritage's Foundation's Index of Economic Freedom, which is pretty far down the list, and scores worst of all Spanish-speaking Central American countries. (2018 rankings below, and consider that Nicaragua will likely fall farther in 2019's ranking due to the government's reaction to the protests subsequent to this ranking):

Panama #54

Costa Rica #57

Mexico #63

Guatemala #73

El Salvador #75

Honduras #94

Nicaragua #100

The Heritage's Institute's summary discussion of Nicaragua should also raise some concern:

Nicaragua’s government styles itself as “pragmatic,” and the country has enjoyed a period of sustained economic growth, but unless policy deficiencies are corrected, a weaker outlook in coming years could leave it far behind other countries in the region. Efforts to improve the business environment have fallen short, and state-owned enterprises continue to receive favored treatment. Fiscal reforms are needed to offset continuing declines in assistance from Venezuela. Institutional weaknesses and an inefficient judicial system are failing to protect property rights and combat corruption.

For all the concerns that an investor has about Mexico, for example, property rights are fairly well protected, and the government doesn't rely on fiscal assistance from Venezuela to pay the bills. Again, given that Polaris is primarily a one-asset operator with debt - and as such the equity would be close to worthless if its Nicaragua asset were written off - concern about property rights and fiscal matters are central to a long thesis here. (Time for the obligatory reminder that Polaris stock has outperformed various regional peers in 2018 despite Nicaragua's sharp decline in investability this year)

Unfortunately, it looks like the sorts of fiscal reforms that are coming will not be of the type that benefit investors. A Bloomberg article last month noted that the economic situation has sharply deteriorated following the violence earlier this year:

The $13.7 billion economy will expand just 1 percent this year in an "optimistic scenario" compared with an original forecast of 5 percent, Central Bank Chief Ovidio Reyes said in an interview in Managua, Nicaragua. The economy will shed 86,000 jobs in 2018 and unemployment will rise to six percent by year’s end from 3.7 percent in December, he said. "We had a positive scenario with good medium-term prospects," Reyes said. "Unfortunately, the events of April and socio-political developments hit those projections hard."

Reyes went on to add that tourist revenues are down at least 25%. Furthermore, businesses are reducing hours and investing in security rather than the sorts of CAPEX that create jobs and boost profitability. On top of that, banking system reserves are down 14%, with money reportedly moving to mattresses and abroad.

This has led to the President leaning on the Central Bank to try to stabilize the economy (article in Spanish). Since 1993, Nicaragua has operated with a currency, the Cordoba, that devalues at a more or less fixed rate. You can see this in a long-term chart of the Cordoba against the dollar.

Cordoba per dollar. Source: XE.com

Regardless of what happens with the world economy, Nicaragua's economy, inflation, and so on, Nicaragua has committed to a stable predictable currency management regime that has been in place since the 1990s. This has been a plus for investors, as they can plan for the future without having to worry about Argentina-style FX wipeouts.

Now, however, the Central Bank may devalue the Cordoba more quickly to try to shore up the economy. In theory, a lower currency would help boost tourism and improve the terms of trade for exports. In practice, however, it'd likely be seen as a sign that the government is losing control of the economy, leading locals to pull more money out of the banking system and foreigners to liquidate their assets to the extent that there is a bid.

The article cited above quoted an economist and ex-government minister, Erwin Krüger, who stated that (translated):

I think that political pressure has made the Central Bank take certain measures... that the Central Bank is receiving a responsibility that it doesn't have, that is, of stabilizing the political crisis.

At this point, my warning lights are flashing. Whenever we see an embattled president start interfering with the Central Bank to try to resolve their own political problems, it's usually a sign of major trouble to come. One recent example, Turkey (TUR):

TUR data by YCharts

No, Polaris Is Not Immune From The Pressure

The company's bulls can rightly respond that none of this matters to Polaris in particular. The company has a contract with the grid operator to sell electricity denominated in dollars. Like many things in Nicaragua, most financial contracts are quoted in dollars, not local currency.

However, a run on the banking system and subsequent increased rate of devaluation of the local currency still has a tremendous negative impact on the economy. Already, as we saw, GDP growth is sharply lower, from 5% to 1% for this year, and the unemployment rate is surging. This sort of massive deceleration of the economy, combined with an unpopular autocratic president, is a perfect breeding ground for more popular protests.

Additionally, while many financial contracts are set in dollars, most employees still earn their wages in local currency. So while Polaris is in theory totally contractually safe, what happens when common people, with their wages suddenly devalued, can't afford their electricity? Enron famously got into trouble with its investments in Argentina and India around the turn of the century due to having assets that customers couldn't afford to pay for.

Again, bulls have a solid point here - Polaris' project delivers cheaper kilowatts than the competition (oil-fired plants), and thus is invaluable to Nicaragua on a big picture level. But on a microeconomic scale, a sharp rise in unemployment and devalued wages will reduce demand for electricity and also ability of customers to pay. Your author, having lived in semi-rural Guatemala for a time, can tell you that electricity consumption can have more elasticity to price than you would expect in a developed country.

Also, I don't see the risk of confiscation of the asset at zero percent either. In theory, Nicaragua's government has incentives aligned with foreign investors. Nicaragua has strong desire for alternative energy, and the president should understand that as a showcase foreign investment in the country, if investors get burned, it will severely damage Nicaragua's ability to attract capital in the future. On the other hand, Central American politicians in general are not known for superior long-term thinking, and Ortega in particular faces mounting domestic problems. With a crumbling economy, a developing run on the banking system, and popular protests across the country, previously unthinkable moves - such as seizing foreign assets - could come into play.

And it's worth noting that local businessmen with different political views than the government, such as Milton Arcia, have already run into major problems with the government including arrest and taking of assets (link in Spanish). On a different matter, there have already been almost 50 police reports of armed folks invading private farms and residences to seize land this year. The government has reportedly done little if anything to enforce the landowners' rights (link in Spanish). While Polaris, as owner of a trophy asset, is in better position to have its property rights enforced, bulls who are pegging the risk of seizure at near zero are too optimistic.

If you view the risk of the asset getting seized, damaged by protests, shut down due to roadblocks/logistics issues and so on even in the 20-30% range, the bull thesis becomes challenging. Polaris was consistently trading in the C$16-C$20 range before Nicaragua's political problems mounted (price of the listing in Toronto with Canadian Dollars)

PIF data by YCharts

And, at the time, from my reading of investor viewpoints, next to zero specific political risk was baked into that price aside from it being located in an emerging market. Drop 20-30% off the previous market price to reflect the heightened risk of Nicaragua going totally off the rails, and the C$12 price is in line with the past price that the market was willing to pay for the stock. You can argue that it was undervalued last year, and thus is still undervalued now, but the actual drop seems proportionate (if not insufficiently steep) in light of the sharp downturn in both Nicaragua and Latin America's fortunes as of late.

I agree with the bulls that there is a strong upside case here if the company continues to boost its generation capacity and thus see earnings shoot up. The company went from marginally profitable in 2017 to a much stronger most recent quarter. Annualize the most recent quarter, and this is around 12x earnings. Which is good - though again, not a blood in the streets valuation for a utility sector stock in a country with the very real risk of actual protesters' blood being spilled. On an EV/EBITDA basis, Polaris stock looks much cheaper, though there's a substantial debtload here, so I can see why the stock wasn't priced more highly last year.

Polaris: Eventually (Probably) A Strong Buy; But Not Today

I went into researching this article expecting to find the stock at least moderately attractive, if not a strong buy at current prices. I highly respect fellow authors such as Dan Stringer who offered the most recent bullish article on Polaris here at Seeking Alpha.

In this case, however, I don't see the market price as having fallen enough to justify the risk. As noted, utilities across Latin America are down 30-50% this year, and even in places like South Korea, Korea Electric Power is down 25%. This is a terrible market for emerging market stocks in general. In the ones that are specifically collapsing, such as Argentina, utilities are down 50% year-to-date. It wouldn't be at all unreasonable for Polaris to be down 50% as well, given that Nicaragua has gone from an improving outlook to basket case status in recent months.

You can make the argument that Nicaragua's situation isn't as dire as, say Argentina's, but in either case, it's pretty bad. And in general, foreign investors don't use that many levels of nuance anyway - when an emerging market goes bust, it's usually sell first and ask questions later. In Polaris' case, the makeup of the shareholder base, combined with the lack of much international attention for Nicaragua's plight, may actually be insulating the share price to some degree. Argentina and Brazil, for example, are getting far more press coverage. But Nicaragua is on the edge of outright disaster. Negative developments, be they a coup, a sharp devaluation of the currency, or nationalization of foreign assets could all send Polaris sharply lower. Given how well Polaris has held up against other Latin American utility peers this year, I'd say that the upside is fairly capped in the near-term, while downside could be sharply lower.

I do see Polaris as a buy on valuation if and when the situation in Nicaragua resolves. But also, emerging markets need to heal in general. Again, few people are going to go chasing a micro-cap Nicaraguan utility down 30% when you can buy utilities in Brazil or Argentina down 33-50% over the same span. For now, Polaris should stay on the watchlist rather than the buy list. In fact, a more opportunistic trader could probably short here, seeing that C$12 is support, and profit as Polaris catches up to its peers on the downside once support cracks.

With a price in the single digits, and/or an improvement in EM sentiment and the Nicaragua situation, Polaris would become a buy. But there's no rush to buy the correction on this sort of stock - things can and likely will get worse before getting better. My price target is C$10 (approximately $7.65 for the US RAMPF listing), and I'd only be interested in buying at a discount to that and/or when the political situation improves, which probably won't be all that soon.

