Q2 Holdings: Decelerating Revenue Growth In A Shrinking Market

The potential number of small banks/credit union clients is shrinking due to market consolidation, and the company is losing up to 2.5% of its client base annually because of this.

Q2 Holdings (QTWO) has been a compelling growth story in the niche SaaS small banking market. But recent revenue growth deceleration, client churn as a result of a shrinking small banking market, and a shrinking small banking market in general make Q2 Holdings a wait-and-see as a potential long-term investment.

Q2 Holdings is a Texas-based provider of SaaS solutions to small banks, otherwise known as regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs). An RCFI is a bank with no greater than $50 billion in assets. The company provides software to RCFIs that enables the RCFIs to provide slick websites and apps that are comparable to the online user experiences of the mega banks. RCFIs traditionally haven’t possessed the resources or personnel of the large banks to create a user-friendly online banking experience.

As the company states in its 10-K filings, including its most recent one from February 2018, "Substantially all of our revenues are derived from RCFIs." The 10-K also notes that there are 11,420 RCFIs in the U.S. as of Feb. 2018 and the RCFI addressable market is valued at greater than $3.5 billion annually.

Last year, Q2 Holdings generated $194M in revenue, which represents 5.5% of the $3.5 billion market. The company develops, implements, and hosts SaaS solutions for clients, from which the company collects a recurring subscription fee. Key competitors include Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), Fiserv (FISV), and Jack Henry and Associates (JKHY).

Q2 Holdings faces two primary problems. The first problem is revenue growth deceleration. The second problem is RCFI market consolidation. The number of RCFIs has been shrinking at a rate of 4.2% per year since 2014 due to M&A. As a result, there are 2,000 - or 15.8% - fewer RCFIs in existence today than there were in 2014. Data supporting these statistics are available in annual SEC filings by Q2 Holdings and are summarized in a table with sourcing links below.

Revenue growth for Q2 Holdings had been in the high 30% range since 2012, but that growth has recently decelerated to the low 20% range and a similar low-20% growth rate is expected in 2019.

On the Q4 2017 earnings call, an analyst questioned the reduced revenue guidance for 2018 and the reason for it. CFO Jennifer Harris gave several explanations for the reduced guidance:

Q2 Holdings signed several Tier 1 deals in late 2017. The one-year implementations of those projects won't contribute to revenue growth until 2019. "In general, revenue recognition is commenced when our solutions are implemented and made available to the customers." - Q2 Holdings 10-K. There was a significant slowing of year-over-year growth in "bill pay" revenue. Bill pay is a solution that the company sells to banks so that bank customers can use the online bill-pay function to pay personal bills. Bill pay revenue in 2017 slumped 11% vs. 2016 and will decelerate in 2018. "Bill pay, we resell and it's hard for us to encourage banks to promote higher adoption, because bill pay to them is not a strategic part of their business. It's a cost center and it's not a revenue generating activity on the retail side." - Jennifer Harris, CFO. Q4 2017 earnings call.

For 2019, company guidance calls for at least 20% revenue growth. The CFO said she viewed the 20% guidance as a "worst-case scenario." This statement was made in February 2018 on the Q4 2017 earnings call. The company has not provided updated 2019 revenue growth guidance on earnings calls since then (Q1 2018,; Q2 2018).

While revenue growth deceleration is an eventual reality for any company, the deceleration of Q2 Holdings revenue growth coincides with a couple points of concern with the RCFI market.

The first point of concern is RCFI consolidation. Banking consolidation has been a reality in recent decades for banks of all sizes. However, a May 2017 opinion article in American Banker argued that a combination of factors, including slow economic recovery, increased operational costs due to technology and regulation, and an anticipated drop in available deposits, could lead to more consolidation, particularly among RCFIs. The article suggested the number of RCFIs could be cut in half within two decades.

Data pulled from SEC documents filed by Q2 Holdings support the thesis that the RCFI market is shrinking. Based on market data provided by the company, the RCFI market is consolidating at an average annual rate of 4.2%. Between February 2014 and February 2018, the RCFI market shrunk by a total of 15.8% (see table below). If the industry continues to consolidate at an annual rate of 4.2%, the RCFI count will shrink from 13,570 RCFIs in 2014 to less than 5,800 by 2034. That would be a 57% reduction in RCFI count over a 20-year period. The below table presents market data from Q2 Holdings SEC filings:

Q2 Holdings Company Filing Publication Date Annual $ Value of Addressable RCFI Market, Per Q2 Holdings # of RCFIs in U.S. % Change in RCFI # YOY 10-K Feb. 2018 >$3.5B 11,420 -3.8% 10-K Feb. 2017 >$3.5B 11,870 -4.3% 10-K Feb. 2016 >$3.5B 12,407 -4.5% 10-K Feb. 2015 >$3.5B 12,994 -4.2% S-1 Feb. 2014 >$3.5B 13,570

The national RCFI count has diminished from 13,570 in 2014 to 11,420 in 2018. This represents a reduction of 15.8%, or 4.2% per year. While RCFI count has diminished every year, the company filings each year have stated that the addressable RCFI market is worth more than $3.5 billion annually.

It's worth noting that despite the shrinking RCFI count, Q2 Holdings has been able to increase revenue growth annually in excess of 20% since the company went public in 2014. This proves that there's a strong market need for the solutions Q2 Holdings sells. And while the number of potential RCFI buyers of Q2 Holdings solutions continues to shrink each year, the company continues to state that the value of the addressable market is greater than $3.5 billion annually. "Based on our current prices and digital banking solutions, we believe that the RCFI market is greater than $3.5 billion annually." - Feb. 2014 S-1 filing, Feb. 2018 10-K filing.

Q2 Holdings' $3.5 billion addressable market figure has been static since 2014. The initial 2014 S-1 cited a market study by consulting firm Celent, the study noting that U.S. banks in 2013 were expected to spend $11.4 billion online, via mobile, tablet and other self-service banking capabilities. However, when Celent boosted that expected market spend figure from $11.4 billion to $13.8 billion (21% increase) a year later, Q2 Holdings stated that it believed its addressable market was $3.5 billion. During this same one-year period, the number of RCFIs nationwide had been reduced from 13,570 to 12,994, a contraction of 4.2%.

While the value of Q2 Holdings' addressable market may be the same today as it was in 2014, there's a second point of concern with RCFI consolidation: Client churn. RCFI consolidation is hurting the company's ability to retain clients. The company appears to have a strong product with a robust customer base, but no company can keep every client happy all the time and Q2 Holdings loses a tiny percentage of customers to churn every year due to dissatisfaction. But as much as half of the client churn rate in a given reporting period has nothing to do with customer dissatisfaction at all - Q2 Holdings also is losing customers due to RCFI consolidation. The CEO recently said about half of the expected 5% churn rate in 2018 will be due to losing clients to RCFI consolidation:

“I think you’re going to see the churn number, where it was last year by 5% and I think about half of that’s going to be M&A. We continue to see M&A work for us, when our customers are requiring them, but we also have the other side of that is some of them are heading out the door through acquisitions of their own. So, it’s a very similar dynamic to last year… I think you’re going to see us in the 5% range on churn this year.” - Matthew Flake, CEO, Q2 2018 earnings call.

Due to M&A client churn cited by the CEO above, the company will lose 2.5% of its client base this year at no fault of its own. If a Q2 Holdings RCFI client acquires a non-Q2 Holdings RCFI, the company is not negatively impacted. But if the opposite happens, then Q2 Holdings has lost a client due to M&A. Client churn has ranged between 3.5% and 5% since the company went public (see table below). That means the company could lose ~1.75% to ~2.5% of its client base annually simply because of RCFI consolidation.

Q2 Holdings executives are transparent about churn on their conference calls and discuss it openly, including churn related to M&A. 10-K filings provide a recent history of churn, but the 10-K filings don't reveal what percentage of churn is attributable to M&A. The only publicly available data I could find about annual M&A-related churn came from comments by company executives on earnings call transcripts published by Seeking Alpha. The table below includes churn data pulled from company 10-K filings and any annual M&A-related churn data extracted from earnings calls transcripts:

Year Client Churn Rate Client Churn Rate Attributable to RCFI Consolidation, per earnings call transcript dialogue by executives 2018 5% (Guidance) 2.5% guidance, per CEO Matthew Flake on Q2 2018 earnings call. 2017 4.9% 1.8%, per CFO Jennifer Harris on Q4 2017 earnings call. 2016 5.1% N/A - Q4 2016 Transcript discussed churn, but M&A-related churn rate not mentioned. 2015 3.5% N/A - Q4 2015 Transcript Not Available. 2014 4.8% 1.3%, per CFO Jennifer Harris on Q4 2014 earnings call. 2013 3.5% N/A - Q4 2013 Transcript Not Available. 2012 3.6% N/A - Q4 2012 Transcript Not Available.

In the last two years, the company has made a bevy of announcements of new, innovative solutions as well as strategic partnerships in the fintech space with companies like Acorns and Qapital to bolster market opportunity. CEO Matthew Flake discussed this desire to increase "TAM" (Total Addressable Market) on the Q4 2017 earnings call.

"...So it's opening up the market for us...it represents a significant opportunity, but there's a lot of work to be done on it." - CEO Matthew Flake discussing a recent innovation called Q2 Open on Q4 2017 earnings call.

In August 2018, the company announced the $105 million acquisition of e-lending firm Cloud Lending, an e-lending platform company that's driving sales growth at a higher rate than Q2 Holdings’ recent 23% revenue growth rate and whose revenue growth rate will be accretive to Q2 Holdings' revenue growth rate, per Jennifer Harris. However, Cloud Lending’s exact revenue growth rates were not mentioned on the Q2 2018 earnings call.

It remains to be seen how the recent innovations, recent partnerships, and the Cloud Lending acquisition could expand the Q2 Holdings' $3.5 billion addressable market.

In its recent 10-K, Q2 Holdings states that the market for digital banking solutions is highly competitive and lists a dozen competitors by name, while also acknowledging that more could players enter the space. The company competes with point solution vendors and core processing vendors, as well as technology solutions developed in-house by RCFIs. The company says its offerings distinguish it from the competition, but larger players or new players also could under-price the company or simply give key competing solutions away for free as part of a larger bundled software package.

On the Q4 2017 earnings call, CEO Matthew Flake said this bundling approach is a common tactic used by key competitors:

"...they've always used bundling as a tool to compete. We've had to compete with that for the last 20 years and then - yes, I mean, they're working hard to build new products and to roll out new stuff and we're doing the same. I just feel like our singular focus on digital banking, the platform that we have allows us to innovate on a single stack rather than having to innovate on retail, small business, corporate, fraud analytics products with different developers all over the world. So I think, we inherently have a competitive advantage in how we can roll out technology. I think you see that in the marketplace the way we win the deals on the strategic banks out there."

On the Q4 2017 earnings call, the CEO said core competitors include Fiserv (FISV), Jack Henry and Associates (JKHY), and Fidelity Information Services (FIS).

"...and then sometimes there's some pure players on certain products, but in general, that's who we're competing against all the time." - CEO Matthew Flake, Q4 2017 earnings call.

Despite stiff competition, Q2 Holdings booked a company-record four Tier 1 clients in Q4 2017 and two additional Tier 1 clients in Q1 2018. Tier 1 wins are good for the company. Tier 1 RCFIs are the largest RCFIs and have assets greater than $5 billion. Winning a Tier 1 helps create a network effect in a region that attracts Tiers 2 and 3 RCFIs into the company fold. The bulk of Q2 Holdings sales efforts are aimed at Tiers 2 and 3.

I have not studied Fiserv (FISV), Jack Henry and Associates (JKHY), or Fidelity Information Services (FIS), but may do so at a later time for a future article.

Q2 Holdings is unprofitable, though the company has consistently improved in profitability in recent years. Net margins in 2014 were -24.7% and had improved to -13.5% in 2017. Because the company is unprofitable and is not yet free cash flow positive, I'm not going to attempt to value it. On a price to sales basis, the company is trading at a P/S of 12. Here’s how it compares to some other SaaS players:

Q2 Holdings is a niche SaaS growth company with strong but slowing growth in an RCFI market that's contracting, resulting in an environment with fewer potential RCFI buyers of Q2 Solutions annually. The company is making strides to increase the addressable market, improve profitability, and re-accelerate revenue growth. Q2 Holdings could very well be a strong growth company for years to come, and a profitable one at that. However, I'm not a buyer here. I’d like to see updated figures on the addressable market that include impact of entering the e-lending market (cloud lending acquisition) as well as the potential market impact of recent innovations and partnerships in the fintech space.

