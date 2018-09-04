Apple: The Rest Of 2018

We are more than two thirds through 2018 already, although for technology giant Apple (AAPL) the last third of the year is usually the most important. In this time period, we get the bulk of the company's product launches, headlined by the release of new iPhones. Today, I'll preview some of the key items to watch in this final portion of this year.

The new iPhone lineup:

Apple is expected to continue the trend of phone makers pushing consumers to larger screen devices, so called "phablets", this year. A new version of the iPhone X (5.8 inch screen) is likely to be launched, along with a larger 6.5 inch OLED screen phone. A third phone will keep the traditional LCD screen but is rumored to be at 6.1 inches, a bit larger than the current 5.5 inch iPhone 8 Plus. This LCD device has been called a cheap or budget phone by many, but I think that is totally the wrong way to look at it. As everyone knows, Apple doesn't make cheap products.

In my opinion, the most important thing about this year's launch doesn't have to do with screen sizes, screen types, or even phone features, like the usual upgrades. I believe the most important thing will be pricing, because we will see if Apple is looking to test how much the consumer is willing to pay for a phone. Competitor Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) has gone with a four digit price tag for its new Note 9, and I think it is possible that the 6.5 inch OLED device starts at over $1,000. Apple has boosted its iPhone average selling prices quite a bit in the holiday period in recent years, detailed in the chart below.

The iPhone X wasn't the only reason why average selling prices jumped last year, as Apple has also raised pricing on its other new smartphone models as well. This has driven a significant increase in total iPhone revenues, nearly $10.5 billion from the 2014 holiday period to the 2017 one, an increase of more than 20.3%, despite just a 3.8% increase in units sold. Should pricing be what I expect for this year's models, and likely higher than most analysts are forecasting, I think we could easily see the $800 ASP mark topped for the first time.

What other products actually come?

When it comes to the other devices, there are a few things that everyone seems to agree on. Apple will launch new Macs, new iPad Pros, and a 4th version of the Apple Watch. The tablet upgrades are a little later than last year, given the June launch of iPad Pros. At some point, Watch sales might even be high enough that management gives us an actual number.

Just like with the iPhones, pricing will be in the spotlight here. There have been tons of rumors about a cheaper version of the Mac, but how much below $1,000 would Apple go? Some suggest that if Apple wants to grab a lot of market share, we could see a $799 price point, but given Apple's history I would guess the specs on a machine priced that low would be quite lacking.

In terms of the iPad, do we ever seen an update to the mini, or will the small screen tablet finally be killed off? We're getting to the point where iPhone screens are almost as large, and the mini hasn't gotten a proper refresh in a number of years. Apple could go two ways here - a premium smaller screen tablet that's rather costly, or a drummed down model that's reasonably priced and aimed at market share.

The final piece to the launch puzzle will have to do with accessories. Many expect Apple to finally launch its wireless charging mat for this holiday season, although it won't be as important if iPhone battery life gets a major upgrade. There are also some who expect a second version of the AirPods to launch, while some project those to be a 2019 item. Finally, is a major leap for phones coming - will Apple give Pencil support to the iPhone this year? That could drive a few billion a year in extra revenue.

Looking at the stock:

It's been an important few months for shares of the technology giant. Not only have they continued to hit new high after new high, but they broke through $200 a share and then the trillion dollar market cap level. Shares have not stopped since, continuing a multi-year rally seen below that makes the name worth just about $1.1 trillion currently.

Part of the reason for the latest leg up, beyond strong results of course, is that management has stepped in with massive share repurchases in recent quarters. With lower US tax rates and foreign funds being brought home, the company is spending $20 billion or more a quarter on the buyback. I recently wondered if a strategy change was now needed, where a sizable dividend raise is announced and the buyback slows down slightly. With shares up 30% in about four months, you'd hate to see management continue to buyback tremendously and then the stock pulls back.

Final thoughts:

It's going to be a wild finish to 2018 for Apple. Starting next week, the company will kick off its major product launch period, with the expectation that three new iPhones are coming to market. Pay attention to pricing, because average selling prices are more important right now than unit sales. Additionally, consumers will be waiting to see what else comes out, given not everyone agrees on what will come this year versus 2019. Investor expectations are certainly high at this point, with the stock being valued at $1.1 trillion after a massive rally, so Apple will need to deliver in order to keep the stock moving higher.

