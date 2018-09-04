Telit Communications Plc. (TTCNF) CEO Yosi Fait on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telit Communications Plc. (OTCPK:TTCNF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call September 4, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Thank you, operator. And thank you for joining the Telit Communications' 2018 first half financial results conference call. The call is being run by – hosted by Yosi Fait, the Chief Executive and Yariv Dafna, Chief Financial.

An updated company presentation including the financial results is now available on the corporate our IR website

With that, I’d like to hand the call to Yosi Fait. Yosi, please go ahead.

Yosi Fait

Thank you, Adrian. And thank you all for dialing-in. Good afternoon and good morning to our European and U.S. investors and analysts. I would like to start by welcoming Telit’s new Chairman of the Board Mr. Paolo Dal Pino that joined us a few days ago. Paolo has held a number of executive operational and financial roles across a range of multinational businesses, including industrial, as well as financial and telecom industry. We are welcoming Paolo and we are sure he will be a great contributor to the Board.

Paolo will be leading the drive to strengthen and solidify the composition of Telit’s Board. Today we announced our half year results. The first set of results following the turnaround plan. This is a good opportunity to share with you our progress and strategic outlook.

At the end of 2017, we adopted a turnaround plan, which included the following main objectives, increase our focus on industrial IoT products and services and integrating our IoT solutions capabilities, return to double-digit revenue growth, stabilization of gross margin, cost optimization and focus on cash generation.

I'm happy to report that in the first half we achieved significant progress in our turnaround plan and the set of results are evidence to this progress. We focus our efforts on the company's core business, the industrial IoT product, services and solution.

This includes the sale of the automotive division for $105 million, which we expect to close towards the end of the year. In order to improve our focus, we also have changed our organization and completed recently a full integration of our products and services teams under a single structure.

The integrated business structure will enable us to better define and develop innovative products required for the market. To focus much more on synergies from leveraging the combination of our modules cellular, GNSS and short range and the IoT platform and Portal, gaining differentiation and innovation through these synergies and to better utilize our salesforce, as well as generally become more efficient.

We are back to double-digit growth in total revenues and IoT cloud and connectivity revenues. Following the completion of the LTE IoT products certifications, we were able to achieve in the first half growth of 13.6% in total revenues and 16.2% growth in IoT cloud and connectivity revenues.

We also see better traction in the market, more design wins, including customers with significant IoT projects and better service level to our customers. Stabilizing of gross margins and improving them was a major objective of the plan. Despite a stressed component market we have been able to stop the sharp decline in gross margins we faced in H2 2017 and improve it by more than 2%.

This was done through several actions, including optimization of products, bill of material and manufacturing cost. As part of our turnaround plan we acknowledge that gross margin will stabilize at a lower level than we saw in the last few years. Therefore we initiated a cost optimization plan, which included analyzing return on investment on our products and activities and rationalizing our investments on the different product lines and activity.

Our plan is to cut this year about $10 million from our cash OpEx in comparison to our 2017 cash OpEx. As you see from the set of results, we already achieved during the first half about $4.6 million of cash OpEx to savings, which helped to decrease the percentage of R&D, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses out of revenues.

Another very important parameter of our plan is to reduce the number of R&D sites to improve both operational and financial efficiency. We had 11 in 2017 and we have closed two already. Once the automotive business is sold we will only have six R&D sites.

One final point, we defined last year a new KPI, profit in cash. This is the adjusted EBITDA, less R&D capitalization, less CapEx. This will also increase our focus on cash generation.

In the first half of the year, we were still negative, but with significant improvement versus 2017. With further progress of our plan we expect additional improvements in H2.

To summarize, we were able to create over the last two decades real expertise in the industrial IoT space both in the module business, connectivity and platforms space, alongside with our plan to maintain and further develop our leading position in the module space. Now is the time to streamline all these pieces together, to allow fast go to market to our customers and enable the digital transformation of enterprises through end-to-end IoT solution. I'm confident that our planned double-digit growth for 2018, together with our determination to achieve all the objectives in our turnaround plan will lead us to positive results and positive profit in cash in H2 2018 with further improvements in the following years.

Before I hand over to Yariv Dafna, Telit’s Finance Director, I wish to thank Telit employees, management and Board members for their commitment to Telit during the last 12 months and supporting the success of our turnaround plan.

Now let's move to Yariv to present our 2018 half year results.

Yariv Dafna

Thank you, Yosi. Good morning and afternoon everyone. I'm very pleased to present our financial results for the first half of ‘18. The results are in line with our expectations and along with the turnaround plan as was reviewed before by Yosi.

We achieved double-digit revenue growth from a $177.6 million in H1 ‘17 to $201.7 million in H1 ’18, an increase of 13.6%. Our IoT cloud and connectivity revenue were $16.5 million, an increase of 16.2% over H1 ‘17. The growth is a direct outcome of our growing focus at core business that have to complete the LTE product development and certification.

Turning to revenue performance by region. In America revenue upped by 13.1% to $86.9 million, reflecting the growing demand to our LTE product, following the completion of product development and certification. We are expecting further growth to come from the transition to LTE in this region.

In EMEA revenues increased by 15.2% to $78.5 million, this strong growth was fueled by the strong performance of our automotive business in this region. In APAC revenue increased by 11.1% to $36.2 million, a significant improvement after the decline we faced in 2017.

Our performance was still slightly behind our expectations as we are still impacted by a delay in the ramp up of a big project that negatively impact our overall performance in this region.

Moving to gross profit margin. We generated gross profit of $67.8 million in comparison to $69.6 million last year. During the first half, we have been able to stabilize the gross margin and even improve it from its H2 2017 level. Gross margin was 33.6% down from 39.2% of the first half of ’17, but up from the 31.5% of second half of ’17.

As Yosi mentioned, we adopted last year the profit in cash as performance measure. In H1 ’18 we saw an improvement in the loss in cash that was $5.7 million in comparison to a loss of $9.8 million last year. This improvement was mainly supported by a decrease in our cash OpEx from $74.7 million in H1 ‘17 to $70.1 million in H1 ’18. According to our plan, we expect to further increase our cash OpEx saving to an annual level of $10 million in comparison to 2017 and we expect a further improvement in our profit in cash in the second half of the year.

Let me now review the operating expenses. Our gross R&D expenses decreased slightly to $34.7 million or 17.2% from revenue in comparison to 19.9% of revenue last year, reflecting mainly the reorganization of our short-range business, including the closure of the two R&D center. The capitalized R&D cost decrease by $4.2 million from $17.9 million in H1 /17 to $13.7 million in H1 ’18. As a percentage of the gross R&D, the capitalization sharply decreased from 50.6% in H1 ‘17 to 39.4% in first half /18. The capitalized R&D cost in H1 this year are mainly related to the development of additional high category LTE product for both industrial and automotive and low category, including Cat M1 the NarrowBand-IoT for industrial IoT.

During H1 ‘18 we booked a non-cash impairment of $2.4 million of capitalized development asset, as a result of integration of a new software that made an all developments redundant.

Selling and marketing expenses also decreased to $33 million or 16.3% from revenue, down from $35.1 million or 19.8% from revenue last year. G&A expenses decreased to $13.2 million or 6.5% from revenue, down from $14.4 million or 8.1% from revenue last year. The pressure on cost are a key part of our cost optimization plan and in total we achieve a $4.6 million in cash OpEx saving.

Let me now move to the adjusted result. We measure our profitability based on adjusted figure in order to eliminate non-recurring expenses and share-based charges. The adjusted figure also excludes exceptional item like restructuring cost, impairment of asset and amortization of acquired intangible asset.

Our adjusted EBITDA decreased to $12.5 million versus $14.7 million in H1 ’17, reflecting mainly the decline in the gross margin and the lower R&D capitalization, offset by a lower cash OpEx as I mentioned earlier.

The decrease of $1.8 million in gross profit together with less $4.2 million in capitalization of R&D led to a negative adjusted EBIT of $0.6 million in comparison to profit of $1.6 million last year.

The operating loss was $9.8 million versus a loss of $4.8 million in H1 ‘17 impacted by the said decline in gross profit and $3.2 million increase in non-recurring and exceptional expenses.

I will move now to review the main cash flow and balance sheet item. Cash flow from operating activity was $21.1 million, a huge swing and improvement of $24.4 million from the cash used in operating activity of $3.3 million last year. Significant part of the improvement came from a better optimization of our working capital, including the inventory management.

Cash flow used in investing activity was halved to $18.1 million compared to $36.2 million during H1 ‘17. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in the amount spent on acquisition and on R&D capitalization.

Cash used in financing activity was $6.6 million compared to $42.1 million generated in H1 ’17. The H1 17 figure includes $49.7 million coming from the fund raising of last year.

Net debt for the period was $25 million, a decrease of $5.2 million from the end of ‘17. The decrease was a result of an improvement in the cash from operating and investing activity.

To summarize our results, we are pleased with the progress so far in keeping very focused on executing our turnaround plan, including reaching profit in cash and completing the sales of the automotive business. With our continuous effort to implement our strategy, we plan to further develop our leading position in the industrial IoT market, while keep improving our financial results.

Thank you all for joining us today and I will now transfer the call back to the operator for Q&A session.

Our first question comes from the line of Eliot Penn with Ibex Investors. Please proceed with your question.

Eliot Penn

Hi, guys and congrats on the progress, great to see the turnaround taking place. I wanted to know if you would comment on what [Yosi] [ph] is that you're seeing that leads you to believe that the automotive business will be [indiscernible] by the end of the year, what are the kind of - things you're able to comment on that bring you to that conclusion? Thanks.

Yosi Fait

Yariv, will take this question, Eliot.

Yariv Dafna

Hi, Eliot. You know the deal we signed with the TUS International is coming from a very strategic view and it take us quite a lot of time until we come to the point that we signed that deal. The only reason why it take a few months now is the fact that they need to have an audited financial statement and they need to include it in a circular which is going to be out and dispatched to the shareholder by the end of October. And that's why it take until the year end to complete the transaction.

We are in constant discussion with these guys. They visit the offices. We are working on the reorganization and I have no reason to think that there is - there will be no closing of this transaction.

Eliot Penn

That's helpful. Thank you. And if I can ask one more, just your thoughts in general on the current state of the balance sheet, especially in light of the new covenant, how are you feeling about that?

Yariv Dafna

So we are good with the covenant so far and we are of course monitoring very closely and we don't have any reason to be concerned at this point of time.

Eliot Penn

Okay. Also great to hear again, I offer congratulations once again on all improvements and looking forward to seeing that trend continue. Thanks.

Yosi Fait

Thank you, Eliot.

