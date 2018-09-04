Twilio: Premium Company Deserving Of A Premium Valuation

Current premium valuation is warranted as the company is the largest is the industry, growing 2x faster than the closest competitor.

Twilio remains the leader in the CPaaS industry, which will continue to experience significant growth and disruption over the coming years.

Twilio (TWLO) continues to be the clear leader in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) industry as they hold the first-to-market advantage. This industry is looking to disrupt the traditional communications market and provide enterprises with more advanced ways to communicate with their customers. Growing at over 2x the second leading player in the market, TWLO boasts 50%+ revenue growth matched with impressive 55%+ gross margins.

The contact center market was one of the main discussion points during the recent Q2 earnings call, with management suggesting cloud communications could disrupt this large industry, presenting a significant opportunity of growth for TWLO. Despite the impressive 200%+ return year-to-date, the CPaaS industry remains in the early innings of disruption and TWLO has plenty of room to run.

TWLO data by YCharts

Q2 Earnings and Q3 Guidance

I recently wrote a bullish article on the second leading player in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, Bandwidth (BAND), which went a bit further in depth on the overall market dynamics. The CPaaS industry continues to remain impressive due to the significant opportunity to disrupt traditional communication methods between companies and their customers.

The classic example of what CPaaS is, is the relationship between TWLO and Uber. When you order a ride from Uber, you will get a notification via text message that your ride is close to arriving or has arrived. Rather than building out their own communications platform or relying on the driver to directly text your cell phone number, Uber turns to TWLO for the communications infrastructure. TWLO handles the driver/customer communication via in-application calling, texting, etc. all while masking the phone numbers, which adds a layer of privacy.

Legacy enterprises are still heavily reliant on traditional forms of communications such as manually calling customers or sending notifications via text message. The new version of communication is all done via CPaaS companies who operate within the cloud. CPaaS companies such as TWLO and BAND will provide their services on a usage basis. This is slightly different than typical SaaS companies who offer their services through a license, regardless of usage. Because of this, gross margins tend to be slightly lower (mid-50’s for TWLO) compared to some of the leading SaaS players such as VMware (VMW) and Nutanix (NTNX). A good overview of VMW can be found here, and can be found here for NTNX.

Q2 was another very strong quarter for TWLO, with base revenue growing 54% to $147.8 million, well ahead of management’s previous guidance of $122-123 million. Related to revenue, dollar-based net expansion rate was very healthy at 137% and was 145% excluding Uber. TWLO’s revenue growth was the fastest since March 2017, with base revenue accelerating 8 percentage points q/q.

Gross margins slightly compressed to 55%, from 57%, though a lot of upfront costs are associated with traditional telecommunications companies which tend to have higher expenses. However, these margins remains strong and healthy, and provides TWLO with an opportunity to expand gross margins over time

Source: Company Presentation

TWLO also launched a Twilio API for WhatsApp, one of the largest consumer communications platforms in today’s market. This API will enable customers to add this messaging channel to their current set of applications through the same API they use for SMS, MMS, RCS, Facebook Messenger and LINE (Source: Company Presentation). In addition, they announced their collaboration with Google Cloud Contact Center AI into Twilio Flex, which looks to become the first fully programmable cloud contact center platform.

Both of the announcements presents a great opportunity for future revenue growth. By integrating WhatsApp into their customer’s current communications capabilities (sorry about the alliteration!), TWLO will further extend their resources to a wider set of communication platforms. Maintaining their leadership status in the rapidly growing market is of the upmost importance for TWLO. The CPaaS industry is poised to grow double digits for many years to come and the leader in this industry will surely be rewarded.

The relationship with Google looks to be part of TWLO’s long-term thesis on entering and leading the contact center market. This market is poised for communications disruption and TWLO will look to take full advantage of this.

Management’s guidance for Q3 includes base revenue of $142-143 million and a slight net loss with EPS of ($0.03)-(0.02). For the full year, management is now expecting base revenue of $546.5-548.5 million (raised from $507-510 million). The significant raise in management’s guidance reinforces their underlying confident in their positioning and within the CPaaS market and the strength of the overall industry.

Source: Company Presentation

Valuation

Due to the software aspect of growth potential, strong/consistent gross margins and market disruption opportunities, TWLO deserves to be traded at a premium multiple compared to their communication peers. For reference, consensus estimates TWLO’s revenue will grow ~50% in F18 (with ~$550 million of revenue) compared to the second leading player BAND’s ~25% revenue growth (~$200 million of revenue) in F18 and Vonage’s (VG) ~20% overall revenue growth. It should be noted VG’s revenue growth is for total revenue and their CPaaS revenue growth is closer to TWLO’s ~50% growth, but on less than one-third of revenue.

TWLO has a clear market leadership and entering the contact center industry gives them an even greater opportunity to maintain/expand their leadership position. With base revenue guided to ~$550 million, TWLO is clearly the largest player in the market, growing 2x faster than their second closest competitor, BAND.

The overall communications industry is ripe for disruption with leading players such as TWLO, BAND, VG, 8x8 (EGHT), Five9 (FIVN), and RingCentral (RNG) operating in a variety of areas within the communications market. Each of these competitors were used as a peer group to demonstrate the broad cloud/SaaS communications industry.

TWLO EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

The above competitors, ex-TWLO, trade at a forward revenue multiple of ~7.8x. Using management’s F18 base revenue guidance of $546.5-548.5 million, which is growing ~50%, and extrapolating this though F19 using a conservative 40% growth rates gives us ~$770 million in F19 base revenue. With a current market cap of ~$7.96 billion and net cash of ~$370 million, this gives TWLO a current enterprise value of ~$7.59 billion. Using my F19 estimated base revenue, this implies a 9.9x multiple.

Given valuation for more premium companies such as RNG and FIVN (which I am bullish of RNG), TWLO should be trading at a forward revenue multiple closer to 11.0x. Using the $770 million in F19 revenue and applying an 11.0x multiple, we get an enterprise value of $8.47 billion. Netting out the $370 million of net cash gives us a target market cap of $8.84 billion and with ~96 million shares outstanding, we get a target price of $92, representing ~14% upside to Friday's closing price of $80.66.

Risks to TWLO include increased competition from players such as BAND and VG, or other new entrants into the market. If the contact center opportunity is either not as large as anticipated or converts at a slow rate, this could be an impediment to revenue growth. In addition, TWLO issued $550 million of convertible senior notes due 2023 which may cause some dilution down the road.

TWLO is a name to remain very bullish on over the long term, as are names such as BAND and VG within the CPaaS industry. This industry will continue to grow at double digits for some time as legacy forms of communications are no longer adequate enough to compete with cloud-based forms of communications. Next time you take a ride in your Uber, thank TWLO for letting you know when your ride arrives.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO, RNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.