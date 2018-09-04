Salesforce Q2 2019 Results: Poor Earnings Quality

Investment Thesis

Salesforce (CRM), is one of the hottest stocks in town. It released its Q2 2019 results last week and the Street largely under-reacted, even though Salesforce beat analysts' estimates. I am beginning to wonder whether investors are possibly becoming conscientious of Salesforce's ever-increasing hidden costs? Salesforce remains substantially overvalued and is best avoided.

Recent Results

Salesforce's Q2 2019 results were more of the same. Salesforce delivered strong top-line growth of 27% (constant currency) to $3.3 billion - which is remarkable. Salesforce's top line continues to prove that size is not the enemy of performance.

On the other hand, once we step down a couple of lines on its income statement, the real cost of Salesforce's top line growth becomes apparent in its stock-based compensation. Of the $458 million generated in cash flows from operations, no less than 76.6%, or $351 million is in the form of non-cash compensation expense. To put this figure in context, while its top line delivered 27.3% YoY growth, management pocketed a 37.1% increase compared with the same period a year ago.

Having said that, it was not all bad. This quarter co-CEO Block stated confidently on the call that he detects enterprises' continual demand for a digital transformation. Furthermore, Block highlighted to investors how Salesforce is steadily outpacing its competitors and that Salesforce it continues to take all-important market share.

Furthermore, shareholders were no doubt pleased to hear management's comments that MuleSoft performance was strong in the quarter, contributing $122 million (3.7% of total revenue). Although I do question whether Salesforce might have slightly overpaid for Mulesoft, by putting down $6.5 billion.

What Is Salesforce's Free Cash Flow?

CFO Hawkins highlighted on the call that Salesforce's free cash flow was up 42% to $288 million. But surely payments for capital lease obligations should be factored in also? Certain large cloud operators such as Amazon (AMZN) are very open to the fact that free cash flow should include lease repayments as it is an ongoing cost of doing business. If Salesforce were to apply a similarly transparent account of its free cash flow, we would see Salesforce's free cash flow dwindle down to $199 million in Q2 2019.

Additionally, we should at least pause and consider whether Salesforce's consistent and recurring purchases of strategic investments, which approximate roughly 30% of capex, should also be accounted for? If we were to answer in the affirmative, then Salesforce's free cash flow would actually have been $264 million in the quarter. Nevertheless, all factors considered, Salesforces is growing at a fast clip. But is growing fast enough to support it trading at approximately 90X adjusted free cash flow? Personally, I struggle to agree.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

In the above table, I highlighted how the overall sector is very much in favor with the investment community, with each one of the companies trading at extended multiples, both on their P/Sales ratios and P/Cash Flow ratios.

Relative to Adobe (ADBE), Salesforce appears to be trading at a significant discount. However, this could not be further from the truth, because as I have discussed in this article already, Adobe is quite conservative with its stock-based compensation, and its cash flows are nicely representative of its real economic value (Buffett's owners' earnings).

Whereas Salesforce's cash flows are skewed by its notoriously excessive non-cash stock-based management compensation. In other words, this is the equivalent of a business highlighting its strong revenue and pretending that management works for free; which I should highlight Salesforce's management certainly does not work for free. In fact, it has guided that fiscal 2019 should have roughly $1.3 billion in stock-based compensation, a jump of 28% compared with last year.

Takeaway

Salesforce's shares have smoothly trended upwards in the past two years. This gives the illusion that investing in Salesforce is safe. I argue this is not the case; that Salesforce is indeed materially overvalued and that there are much safer investments elsewhere in the market. Attempting to figure out Salesforce's intrinsic value is a challenging affair, one that we thankfully do not need to attempt with any sort of precision. Or as Ben Graham said,

For such purposes an indefinite and approximate measure of the intrinsic value may be sufficient. To use a homely simile, it is quite possible to decide by inspection that a woman is old enough to vote without knowing her age or that a man is heavier than he should be without knowing his exact weight.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

