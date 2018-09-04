EXACT Sciences Is Defying Gravity

Ten days ago, Exact Sciences (EXAS) announced that it has signed an agreement with Pfizer (PFE) to co-promote Cologuard, EXAS's leading product. EXAS's share price jumped 21% on the news.

Immediately following the announcement, analysts published two articles reiterating the news and offering recommendations. The article by iWatchMarkets proclaimed that “EXACT Sciences is undervalued" but the article by Kirk Spano proclaimed that “The deal is a result of weakness, not strength,” and even went further to state that “EXAS is at the top of trading range and should not represent more than about 2% of your overall holdings now (and zero is fine).”

So we decided to perform own analysis.

Quick Overview

EXAS is a commercial stage molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection of colon cancer. EXAS’ lead product is Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid screening test that utilizes a multi-target approach to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Cologuard was FDA approved in August 2014.

In October 2014, EXAS launched Cologuard in the form of a stool collection kit that gets delivered to the patient’s home on the recommendation of his or her physician. Once the patient deposits a stool sample in the provided container, seals it and ships it in the provided packaging to EXAS’s laboratory facility, the sample gets analyzed and reported on. The cost of the test is reimbursed by Medicare and Medicaid at $512.

EXAS has executed an excellent marketing campaign targeting both physicians and patients alike. The campaign was so successful that, three years after launch, the company announced that one million test results have been completed and Cologuard has become a recognizable household brand name.

In a recent conference call, Jeff Elliott, EXAS' Chief Financial Officer stated that the company has ended the second quarter with cash and securities of $1.2 billion. He also offered revenue guidance of $420 million for 2018, resulting from 900,000 completed tests. In a following conference call, he even ventured a $700 million revenue guidance for 2019.

The Beer Game

"The world is made of Circles but we think in straight Lines." Peter Senge

In the early 1960s, a group of MIT professors developed the “Beer Game”. There is no actual beer in the Beer Game but it is rather a board game played with pen, paper and poker chips. The game simulates the supply chain of the beer industry, and in so doing, it illuminates aspects of system theory.

The Beer Game helps students understand a number of key principles of supply chain dynamics using a single item, in the case of the game it was beer. We see some metaphoric similarities with Cologuard, but in this case the single item is human feces.

We do not dispute Jeff Elliott's $700 million revenue forecast for 2019. However, we need to understand that Cologuard was the first relatively reliable non-invasive stool DNA test to be launched for screening elderly Americans for colon cancer, a sizable population understandably averse to undergoing indiscriminate colonoscopies.

However, once the eligible individuals from the existing universe are screened, EXAS will have to maintain its growth with new entrants into the screening pool, in addition to those who opt to get re-screened every three years on the clock.

So exponential linear growth in performed tests is not really an option, specially if we take into account the emergence of competing non-invasive screening technologies like the PillCam and blood-based liquid biopsy colon cancer screening tests.

EXAS' management has already executed a tremendously successful marketing campaign that we recommend as a case study to MBA students. As of mid-2018, the company has reported over 121,000 ordering healthcare providers with an impressive penetration level. We don't believe that the addition of some of Pfizer's sales staff could exponentially increase those figures.

EXAS already has a state-of-the-art database of all its patients, Cologuard prescribers and payers, and the database is growing organically through the efforts of EXAS's own excellent sales organization.

EXAS will have to either share those databases with Pfizer's sales teams, a big mistake in our opinion, or contend with Pfizer's sales team efforts overlapping with its own.

We tend to agree with Kirk Spano's assessment that “The deal with Pfizer will most likely accelerate adoption short term." However, since Pfizer will get a portion of the profits from Cologuard sales, strategically speaking, EXAS should have continued its successful execution story alone. Unless it is entertaining a possible acquisition by Pfizer, which doesn't make sense either.

Is EXAS Valuation Over-hyped?

In November 2017, we performed a Strategic Valuation of EXAS. At the time the company was valued at $7 billion and we reached the conclusion that it was relatively overvalued. Since EXAS is a high-beta bio stock, the market understandably disagreed with our valuation.

EXAS is currently valued at $9 billion, close to 13 times 2019 sales, and is still climbing. As value investors schooled in low price earning multiples, let alone price sales multiples, we believe that, by any measure, this is a stratospheric valuation for a one-product company in the lab testing molecular diagnostics space, specially that it hasn't turned a profit yet.

We value EXAS' business model and we respect its exceptionally talented management for a flawless execution strategy, however, we still maintain our previous recommendation that we won't re-enter EXAS till its share price dives below the $35 mark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.