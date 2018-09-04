American Tower: A REIT With 10% Growth And Great Total Return

American Tower has increased its dividend for seven of the last ten years and presently has a yield of 2.0%, slightly above average and has had many quarterly dividend increases.

American Tower three-year forward CAGR of 10% is good and will give you good growth with the increasing need for more wireless communications with the growing economy and population.

This article is about American Tower (AMT) and why it's a buy for the dividend growth investor and total return investor. American Tower is one of the largest providers of multi-tenant communications services. AMT is a growth investment that should be in all tech portfolios providing services for the greatly expanding demand for wireless streaming capability.

American Tower is 0.66% of The Good Business Portfolio. The company has steady growth and has plenty of cash it uses to buy bolt-on companies and increase the dividend each quarter.

When I scanned the five-year chart, American Tower has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for four of the five years with a pause in 2015 when the market was a bit negative. Recently, the AMT price has gone up with the market.

Fundamentals of American Tower will be reviewed on the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

American Tower passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

American Tower does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with seven years of increasing dividends and a 2.0% yield. The last seven years have shown steady dividend growth. American Tower is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The payout ratio of FFO is low for a REIT at 40%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on companies and increasing the present foreign properties. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. AMT easily passes this guideline. AMT is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $66 Billion. American Tower 2018 projected AFFO at $3.2 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing the dividend each quarter. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly expense distribution of 5.2%. The three-year forward CAGR of 10.0% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for American Tower can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of wireless streaming in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. AMT passes this guideline since the total return is 106.86%, more than the Dow's total return of 57.95%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $23,600 today. This makes American Tower a good investment for the total return investor looking back that has future growth as the economy continues to grow and the need for more wireless communications is required. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. AMT's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $165, passing the guideline. AMT's price is presently 11% below the target. AMT is under the target price at present and has a moderate FFO to earnings ratio of 20, making AMT a good buy at this entry point. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and a slightly above average yield makes AMT a good business to own for income and growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes AMT interesting is the potential long-term growth as the economy and population grow giving you an increasing dividend for the dividend growth investor with a company having growth in one of the hottest business sectors today.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. American Tower beats against the Dow baseline in my 56.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 56.0-month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 106.86% makes American Tower a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. AMT has a slightly above average dividend yield of 2.0% and has had increases for seven years making AMT also a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The Dividend was last increased in July 2018 to $0.77/Qtr. from $0.75/Qtr. or a 3% increase for the last quarter.

DOW's 56.0 Month total return baseline is 57.95%

Company name 52-month total return The difference from DOW baseline Quarterly dividend percentage American Tower 106.86% 48.91% 2.0%

For the last quarter on July 21, 2018, American Tower reported FFO earnings that beat expected by $0.26 at $1.90, compared to last year at $1.52. Total revenue was higher at $1.78 Billion more than a year ago by 1.71% year over year and beat expected revenue by $30 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line is increasing and having a good increase compared with last year. The next FFO earnings report will be out October 2018 and is expected to be $1.90.

The graphic below shows the comparisons of earnings from a year ago to this quarter.

Source: AMT Qtr. 2 Earnings Call Slides

Business Overview

American Tower is one of the largest developers and providers of multi-tenant communications services in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters,

American Tower operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC's segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other. Its primary business is property operations, which include the leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data providers, government agencies and municipalities, and tenants in various other industries. Its U.S. property segment includes operations in the United States. Its Asia property segment includes operations in India. The EMEA property segment includes operations in Germany, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda. The Latin America property segment includes operations in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Peru. Its services segment offers tower-related services in the United States."

Overall, American Tower is a great business with 10% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more streaming capability. The good earnings and revenue growth provides AMT the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by buying bolt companies and investing in 5G expansion.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on June 13th, they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates two more times this year but will go slow at one for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer.

From July 21, 2018, earnings call, James D. Taiclet, Jr.(Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and President) said

Consistent with our past practice, my comments for today's second quarter call will cover our extensive and highly diversified international business. But first, given our compelling second-quarter U.S. performance, I'll lead off with a few highlights of our foundational U.S. business. Most notably, I really want to shine a spotlight on this. The strong pipeline of applications and activity across our customer base has led us to increase for the second time this year our U.S. organic tenant billings growth expectations for 2018, to nearly set to 7%, nearly 100 basis points higher than our expectations going into the year. In the second quarter, our 40,000-plus U.S. communications sites contributed about 55% of our property revenues, 63% of our gross property margin, 65% of our property segment operating profit, and the majority of our free cash flow. U.S. organic tenant billings growth of 7.4% during the quarter was the highest level in nearly four years, driven by tremendous new business commencement activity in the first half of 2018. With the seemingly insatiable demand of U.S. consumers for mobile data and with the wide array of potential next-generation applications as part of the upcoming deployment of 5G, we are confident in our ability to drive attractive U.S. organic tenant billings growth over a multiyear period. This confidence is in part driven by the increasing likelihood that previously undeployed mid-band spectrum assets will be critical components of 5G rollouts in the future that are macro-focused, which should drive incremental revenue growth opportunities in our towers. Across our international markets, the momentum of mobile data usage growth continues at an accelerated pace. A prime example is Mexico, where mobile data consumption has increased by more than 150% in just the last two years and where multiple 4G networks are currently being deployed. As a result, our Mexican organic tenant billings growth has been elevated, averaging more than 15% over the last four quarters."

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the American Tower business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. AMT has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows, and 5G is implemented.

As shown in the graphic below, AMT is showing a summary for the first half with projections for future growth.

Source: AMT Qtr. 2 Earnings Call Slides

Takeaways

American Tower is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its slightly above average dividend yield and a great choice for the total return investor. American Tower is 0.66% of The Good Business Portfolio, and I will increase the position whenever cash is available. If you want a growing dividend income and good total return in a growth business, AMT may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

On August 22, increased the percentage of DLR to 3.3% of the portfolio, I want to get this REIT to a full position of 4%.

On August 15, sold all remaining AmerisourceBergen (ABC) in the portfolio.

On August 9, reduced AmerisourceBergen to 0.4% of the portfolio. I will most likely sell the remainder of ABC next week. The company margin is very thin, and I don't like the present pressure of the opioid crisis. The risk has gotten too high versus the reward.

On July 12th, bought a small starter position (0.1% of the portfolio) in Simulations Plus (SLP), a small software company that helps test/simulate new drugs before they are released. This is a very speculative investment and should be watched carefully.

On June 20th, closed out covered calls and sold KHC position, I needed some cash. I got a better price using the calls but missed some of the recent gains.

On June 8th, sold KHC July 57.5 calls against the position and will make 4% if the KHC price remains the same. The calls are now in the money, and I may move them up and out when the time value is small.

On May 14th, I trimmed the position of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) from 9.2% of the portfolio to 8.9%. I still like EOS and don't want to overweight this fund which is high in technology companies.

On March 29, increased position of American Tower to 0.8% of the portfolio, I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

On March 29, sold entire position of L Brands (LB). It does not look good for the company going forward.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) is 8.7% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.9% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) is 13.1% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter of 2017 earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter of 2017 earnings were $2.72, beating the expected by $0.06, with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. The second quarter earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a writeoff expense on the KC-46 which should start delivery in October of 2018.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr, which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, AMT, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

