Apple Remains Slightly Undervalued

As a value investor, I'm scared of companies trading at too high multiples even if their growth potential might be tremendous. I've accurately followed Apple (AAPL) since 2014, but I've never bought. Although investors seem to be hesitating about their current Apple position, I am still convinced of one aspect: cash generation. We might buy companies at high valuations, but after all, we have to see the return on our investment.

Even if Apple's revenue won't grow in the future, the stock is still attractive as it is not valued like a growth company. Above all, Apple intensifies its share buyback programs. Even if Apple doesn't succeed in generating higher free cash flows, they will definitely reduce the share count leading to higher free cash flows per share. That's how I determine my margin of safety: assuming that a growth company isn't able to grow anymore.

If the opposite occurs, future returns will spike above your estimations. Throughout this article, I'd like to highlight my current pure financial opinion about Apple's investment case for long-term investors as Apple is on my watchlist.

Return of capital

The least we can say about Apple is that the iPhone company has been generous over the last few years resulting in high capital returns:

It is compelling that Apple was able to pay out high cash amounts without impacting the net cash level. I like this kind of picture, as they immediately show you what you've earned since your investment. The key question is whether Apple can continue to provide its investors with high buybacks and dividends. The answer is yes; it certainly can without wasting its net cash level.

Third quarter results of 2018

Apple's revenue was up 17 percent to $53.3 billion and EPS increased by 40 percent to $2.34 entering new June records. Above all, rapid growth of services continued reaching new all-time highs. Sales growth was driven by the iPhone, Services and Wearables leading to the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth. Apple stated more exciting news about its products and service in its pipeline is on the way. Operational cash flow was strong ($14.5 billion), whilst the group returned almost $25 billion to investors through its capital return program during the quarter.

Apple posted very robust results and Apple's market cap exceeded for the first time the barrier of one trillion dollars.

Cash flow statement: solid as a rock

Apple reported strong growth in FCF: $50.768 billion before working capital changes. That's a fantastic result as it covered dividends far enough. Apple earlier announced a tremendous buyback program which won't hurt the cash level that much. Based on the FCF result of the third quarter, I'm forecasting a total FCF of $64 billion for this fiscal year.

Guidance

Apple predicts revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion for the fourth quarter of this year. Gross margin is forecasted to be between 38 percent and 38.5 percent. Apple is trying to manage operating expenses; these items should come in between $7.95 billion and $8.05 billion. Net income will be buoyed by other income/(expense) of $300 million. The reported tax rate will amount to approximately 15 percent before discrete items.

The tech giant relies on its robust growth in services (Apple TV, Beats). iPhone revenues increased due to price hikes. The key question is whether this is sustainable. However, the least we can say is Apple's cash machine is currently not running out of steam.

In the longer run, the analyst community expects strong earnings growth:

Risks and opportunities

Apple's main risks are declining margins:

The iPhone manufacturer will face higher material costs which can't be offset by increasing price tags. That's a result of the current product mix. If iPhone sales will decline, the overall margins will get hurt as Apple remains a one-trick pony. This should be compensated by future growth in Services. However, that remains a puzzler as gross margins in the Services division stands at less than 20%.

Even if revenue grows faster (predicted annual sales of at least $70 billion by 2020), it won't generate compelling margins. Apple has had its customers in the pocket for quite some time, but the key question is whether it can still get the bulk of its cash flows from iPhone price hikes. On the other hand, Apple was able to offset operating margins by lowering its tax expenses. The overall problem is in what way Apple can continue to increase its iPhone price tags without hurting unit shipments and losing market share in the high end market.

New initiatives will have to cope with margin problems. Apple tries to shield its market share by offering high quality and gadgets in the high end of the smartphone industry. However, Apple is also looking at cheaper LCD products roping in customers to benefit from Apple's technology connected to supplementary services. A lot of future growth will depend on next iPhone cycles and the average sale price vs. unit shipments. But for now, I'm quite optimistic about mid-term projections.

Valuation and conclusion

As I still am conservative in future projections, FCF should come in at around $70 billion in 2020. Based on the current market cap $1,040 billion, Apple investors receive 6.7% FCF return on their investment. After deducting the enterprise value ($1,040 billion - $130.8 billion net cash expected at the end of September 2018), FCF yield comes in at 7.7%. In the light of current high tech valuations, Apple is the stranger in our midst.

My investment case is built as follows:

2% dividend yield

4% buybacks

0.7% excess cash, used for acquisitions or lowering interest-bearing debt

If Apple can reduce the share count by 4% per year, FCF per share is going to increase by 4% as well. Note that when a company reduces its share capital, next dividend outflows are going to be better under control. I'd like to see more of these actions as buybacks guarantee share price support and more sustainable dividend growth. Apple still has excess cash after buybacks and dividends. However, we have to keep in mind the declining gross margins and we should look carefully to future product mixes especially the combination Services vs. iPhones.

Using a Discounted Cash Flow Model with a WACC of 6% and summing the net cash position, results in a fair value of $258.72. The end FCF amounts to $70 billion. Overall, there still is upside for Apple based on its recurring strong FCFs. However, a potential upside of 20%, in the long run, isn't that decent enough for me. Nevertheless, investors shouldn't sell their shares, because of the strong performance. As long as Apple's share count diminishes and dividends are generously flowing, long-term investors should cherish Apple's pricing power and high cash conversion levels.

Last remark: If Apple falls into the mid-$190s, I could initiate a first long position. However, in that case, fundamentals may not deteriorate dramatically.

