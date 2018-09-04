Omeros: Powerful Catalysts To Catapult The Shares To A New High

Company P/E ratios do not exist in a vacuum. The stock market as a whole has its own collective P/E ratio, which is a good indicator of whether the market at large is overvalued or undervalued. - The Former Magellan-Fidelity Manager (Peter Lynch)

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is a highly volatile grower that, on multiple occasions, presented as stellar purchasing opportunities. One such event occurred earlier in the year when the company temporarily lost the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) pass-through reimbursement status for an approved product (Omidria). Another excellent opportunity was the most recent earnings release on Aug. 09, 2018, in which the stock tumbled to $17.73 due to the transient subpar Omidria sales. Interestingly, shares are now trading on an uptrend to conclude the Friday session at $20.92. And, there are many powerful catalysts to potentially yield significant further upsides. In this report, we'll present a fundamental update on the latest earnings development and reaffirm our bull thesis on this stellar company.

Figure 1: Omeros stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Headquartered in Seattle WA, Omeros is focused on the innovation and commercialization of novel molecules to manage inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, and central nervous system disorder (as shown in Figure 2). The company has one drug (Omidria) in the commercialization phase. The phenylephrine and ketorolac 1%/0.3% formulation, Omidria is utilized to maintain the pupil size during cataract surgery and to reduce postoperative pain. With the reimbursement issue of Omidria resolved, it should provide a meaningful stream of revenue to fund further pipeline innovation.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Omeros)

In the broad pipeline, we are most interested in the prospects of the Crown Jewel (OMS-721). As a monoclonal antibody directed toward the mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2), OMS-721 inhibits the said proinflammatory protein (MASP-2) having key roles in the complement system. And, it is being investigated in four advanced-stage conditions - atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), IgA nephropathy, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathies (HCT-HMA), and lupus nephritis.

Furthermore, there is another potential blockbuster (OMS-527), which is an inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 7 (PDE7) that can broadly tackle various addictions and compulsive disorders. By regulating the brain's dopamine levels (the key to addictive and compulsive disorders) via PDE7 suppression, OMS-527 can have many applications. Notably, Omeros discovered the links between PDE7 and addictions, compulsive behaviors, and movement disorders (and the firm holds a broad global patent for PDE7 inhibitor for their respective indications).

Q2 Financials Highlights

For the Q2 2018 earnings report (that ended on June 30), Omeros posted the $1.7M in revenues (all from Omidria sales) compared to $17.2M for the same period a year prior. The revenues decrease was due to the temporary lapse in the pass-through reimbursement, which caused a significant reduction in usage of Omidria by ambulatory surgical centers. The pass-through status will restart on Oct. 1, 2018, and remains effective through Sep. 30, 2020. The total expenses for the respective periods came in at $32.3M and $29.1M. The increased expenses were due to the manufacturing scale-up costs for the OMS-721 programs as well as the OMS-721 IgA nephropathy Phase 3 trial.

Additionally, the company registered the $33.7M ($0.70 per share) net losses versus the $14.4M ($0.33 per share) declines for the same comparison. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Omeros to incur significant losses for years (as depicted in Figure 3) prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Omeros, adapted by Dr. Tran BioSci)

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $88.4M in cash and short-term investments. Moreover, there were $5.8M in restricted investments. Based on the $32.2M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into Q4 2018 (prior to the need for additional financing). Amid the ongoing quarterly developments, the Chairman and CEO (Dr. Gregory Demopulos) enthused:

During the last quarter, we made significant strides across multiple fronts. For OMS-721, our MASP-2 inhibitor, Phase 3 clinical trials are advancing in both IgA nephropathy and aHUS, and our stem-cell TMA program is moving toward regulatory filings for marketing approval in both the U.S. and Europe. Our PDE7 inhibitor OMS-527 is demonstrating good drug behavior in its Phase 1 clinical trial. We are also excited about our MASP-3 inhibitor OMS-906, our MASP-2 small molecules for oral administration and our multiple GPCR cancer therapeutic programs, all of which look promising and are slated to begin entering the clinic as early as late 2019. And to help fund our pipeline's continuing progress, Omidria is rapidly approaching its return to pass-through status on October 1. All of the pieces appear to be coming together, and we look forward to realizing the near- and long-term prospects for Omeros.

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of "molecule analysis" - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data (NYSEARCA:TDV), comparative molecular analysis (CMV), structural design (SDV), clinical trial setups (TSV), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are correspondingly over 70% and 65% odds that OMS-721 and OMS-527 will deliver positive outcomes in their respective trials, thus indicating the "highly favorable" and "more than favorable" outcomes.

Qualitative data analysis for OMS-721 and OMS-527 Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 2: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Valuation Analysis

The Oracle of Omaha (Warren Buffett) stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company (and came up with distinct figures). Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we use the average Wall Street analysts consensus of $31 per share, which is in line with our prior price target.

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass its clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50% and vice versa. At this point in its growth cycle, the main risk is if OMS-721 can gain an accelerated approval for HSCT-TMA (and if it can deliver the positive data for the OMS-721 IgA nephropathy Phase 2 trial in September). Notably, we placed a 25% chance of failure to gain an expedited launch and a 35% chance of failure for IgA nephropathy. Furthermore, there are 35% chance of failure for the OMS-527 franchise. Even if those medicines will be approved, they might not generate substantial revenues due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our strong buy recommendation on Omeros with the five out of five stars rating (and we raised our price target from $30 to $31 to match with the representative assessment of the Wall Street analysts). The price target should be reached within two to three years. The recent drop in Omidria sales caused the stock to tumble simply provided an opportunity to build shares in this highly promising grower. Omidria sales should ramp up in either Q4 this year or Q1 2018, as the pass-through reinstatement on Oct. 2018 will kick in.

Nevertheless, Omidria sales are simply icing on the cake. Omeros is now rebounding from the recent dip and the momentum of the stock is galvanizing. And, the said momentum is supported by the powerful upcoming catalysts related to OMS-721. In specific, OMS-721 is most likely to gain an accelerated approval for HSCT-TMA. Moreover, the data reporting for OMS-721 IgA Phase 2 trial has a more than favorable chance of being positive.

Altogether, the OMS-721 franchises - for IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and aHUS - will reveal the robust clinical endpoints, gain approvals, and ultimately procure the multiple blockbuster sales. Interestingly, OMS-527 is another highly promising drug that can capture the gargantuan addiction and compulsion market. And, its upcoming Phase 1 data should also be positive as well. Last but not least, it's best to hold on tight to Omeros for the ultra long haul to reap the potential multiple fold profits.

