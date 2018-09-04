78 September 10%-Plus Dividend WallStars By Yield And Target Gains

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five 10%+ top-yield dividend stocks showed 7.28% more net gains than from $5k in all 10. The low-price little WallStars dominated September's 10%+ yield pack.

WallStars show positive broker target price upsides. 78 stocks displayed 10%+ forward yield, $2.50+ prices, and $50M+ market caps as of 8/31/18. Yields above 12.19% narrowed the list to 30.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculate 28.88% To 87.3% Net Gains For Ten 10%+ Dividend Stocks By September 2019

Five of ten top 10%+ Dividend WallStars by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this yield-based forecast for 10%+ Dividends, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 50% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019 data points. Note: one-year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to September, 2019 were:

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) was projected to net $1,292.61 based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% under the market as a whole.

Telecom Argentina (TEO) was projected to net $1,085.00, based on on target price estimates from ten analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% over the market as a whole.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) was projected to net $699.26 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from four brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% opposite the market as a whole.

American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) netted $653.84 based on on target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Avianca Holdings SA (AVH) was projected to net $613.20, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% under the market as a whole.

Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) was projected to net $586.06 based a median target price estimate from two analysts, plus the estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% over the market as a whole.

Medley Management (MDLY) was projected to net $560.95, based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% more than the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) was projected to net $556.18, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Mobile Telesystems (MBT) was projected to net $553.94, based on a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole..

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) was projected to net $416.73, based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 70.18% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

78 10%+ Dividend WallStars By Target Gains

78 10%+ Dividend WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top 10%+ Dividend WallStars By Yield

Top ten 10%+ Dividend WallStars selected 8/31/18 by yield represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top stock on the list was one of four from the energy sector, SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) [1]. The other energy stocks placed second, third, and seventh, Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) [2], Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP) [3], and Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO) [7].

Fourth place presented the first of four from industrials, Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) [4], and the others placed sixth, eighth, and tenth, Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NAP) [6], Avianca Holdings SA (AVH) [8], and USD Partners LP (USDP) [10].

Two financial services representatives placed fifth, and ninth, Medley Management Inc (MDLY) [5], and Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) [9] to complete the 10%+ Dividends WallStar top ten for September.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten 10%+ Dividend WallStars Showed 35.96% To 118.39% Upsides To September, 2019; (22) Lowest Downside Was 0%

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 7.28% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+ Dividend WallStars To September 2019

Ten top 10%+ Dividend WallStars were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+ Dividend WallStars selected 8/31/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented just three of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+Dividends (25) Delivering 40.76% Vs. (26) 37.99% Net Gains From All Ten By September 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ Dividend WallStars collection by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 7.28% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest priced 10%+ Dividend top yield WallStar, USD Partners LP (USDP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 69.93%.

The five lowest-priced top yield 10%+ Dividend stocks as of August 31 were: SandRidge Permian Trust (PER); Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NAP); Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO); Medley Management Inc (MDLY); Avianca Holdings SA (AVH), with prices ranging from $2.60 to $5.46.

Five higher-priced 10%+ Dividend WallStars from August 31 were: Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP); USD Partners LP (USDP); Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI); Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP); Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP), whose prices ranged from $9.25 to $13.52.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%+ Dividend WallStar purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb, YCharts, Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call from Yahoo Finance. Dog photo taken from wallpapersdsc.net.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.