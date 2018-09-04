Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: NDP Is A Sell

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup aims to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data are taken from the close of Friday August 17, 2018.

Weekly performance roundup

14 out of 31 sectors were positive (down from 17 last week), and the average price return was -0.31% (down from -0.05%). Leading the pack were U.S. real estate CEFs (+2.22%), health/biotech (+0.71%) and senior loans (+0.43%). Emerging market CEFs continued their second straight week of declines, although the biggest loser was actually energy/resources CEFs (-3.46%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

7 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 9 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.49% (down from -0.42%). The biggest losers were again filled with energy and emerging markets sectors.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium is multisector income (4.09%), while the sector with the highest discount is New Jersey munis (-14.06%). The average sector discount is -6.22% (up from -6.39% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Emerging market income showed the largest premium/discount increase (+1.40%), while U.S. energy/resources showed the largest premium/discount decline (-0.85%). The average change in premium/discount was 0.17% (up from 0.36% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is U.S. tax-advantaged (+1.63) while the sector with the lowest z-score is MLPs (-1.59). The average z-score is -0.11 (up from -0.18 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest yield is MLPs (9.67%), followed by emerging market income (9.49%), global growth & income (9.45%), global equity dividend (9.21%) and multisector income (8.48%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 6.80% (up from 6.77% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (ASA) -5.04% 0.46% -21.05% -5.3 -8.48% -2.64% (RCS) -4.81% 8.85% 34.25% 1.4 -3.46% 0.00% (OTCPK:FXBY) -4.34% 0.48% -33.28% -1.8 -5.20% 0.96% (PGP) -3.39% 9.40% 49.09% 1.2 -2.50% -0.29% (SZC) -3.26% 8.69% -6.40% 0.5 -4.41% -1.08% (PNF) -2.69% 5.52% 7.34% 0.8 -2.28% 0.17% (VMM) -2.47% 3.64% -13.14% -1.2 -2.91% -0.14% (JCE) -2.45% 7.16% 2.18% 1.8 -2.08% 0.26% (OXLC) -2.18% 14.46% 11.11% 2.0 -1.93% 0.00% (JDD) -2.12% 8.58% -7.29% -1.8 -1.67% 0.58%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (NDP) 7.69% 13.01% 12.36% 3.7 1.74% -5.23% (STK) 4.99% 8.63% 2.63% -0.5 -0.46% -5.31% (EDI) 4.62% 13.86% 9.36% 3.6 -1.43% -5.60% (DMO) 4.61% 9.80% 9.66% -1.2 4.58% 0.19% (APB) 4.31% 2.17% -2.34% 2.7 0.15% -4.27% (GCV) 3.16% 7.23% 16.23% 2.2 2.26% -0.52% (CAF) 2.86% 5.71% -12.56% 0.8 -1.39% -4.62% (EDF) 2.85% 16.05% 19.54% 3.0 -3.72% -6.01% (EDF) 2.85% 16.05% 19.54% 3.0 -3.72% -6.01% (INSI) 2.71% 4.19% -5.59% 0.2 2.91% -0.05%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

August 6, 2018 | Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (the "Company") (NYSE:KYN) announced today the completion of the merger of Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company ("KED") with and into KYN. KYN acquired substantially all of the assets and liabilities of KED in a tax-free transaction in exchange for an equal aggregate value of newly issued KYN common stock and cash proceeds for fractional shares. KYN's post-merger total assets and NAV were approximately $4.1 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively. Its NAV per share was $20.02, with approximately 126.1 million shares outstanding. August 6, 2018 | Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:KMF) announced today the completion of the merger of Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. ("KYE") with and into KMF. KMF acquired substantially all of the assets and liabilities of KYE in a tax-free transaction in exchange for an equal aggregate value of newly issued KMF common stock and cash proceeds for fractional shares. KMF's post-merger total assets and NAV were approximately $1,036 million and $738 million, respectively. Its NAV per share was $15.10, with approximately 48.9 million shares outstanding. July 19, 2018 | Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NTG) (the “Company”) today announced the results of its transferable rights offering (the “Offer”). The offer commenced on June 19, 2018 and expired on July 18, 2018 (the “Expiration Date”). The Offer entitled the rights holders to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 15,802,094 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value per share (“Common Stock”). The subscription price was $14.64 per share of Common Stock, and was determined based upon the formula equal to 90% of the net asset value (“NAV”) per share of Common Stock at the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on the Expiration Date. The Offer was over-subscribed. Shares of Common Stock will be issued promptly after completion and receipt of all stockholder payments and the pro-rata allocation of Common Stock in respect of the oversubscription privilege.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

August 7, 2018 | The Latin American Discovery Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDF) (the “Fund”) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the liquidation and dissolution of the Fund, subject to stockholder approval at the meeting of stockholders to be held on October 19, 2018. July 20, 2018 | The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) (the “Fund”) has authorized and set the terms of an offering to the Fund’s shareholders of rights to purchase additional shares of the Fund. Shareholders on a record date to be established by the Fund’s Board would be issued non-transferable rights entitling them to subscribe for one additional share for every three shares held (the “Primary Subscription”), with the right to subscribe for additional shares not subscribed for by others in the Primary Subscription. If such over-subscription requests exceed the number of shares available, the Fund may, in its sole discretion, elect to issue additional shares in an amount of up to 25% of the shares issued in the Primary Subscription. The subscription price per share will be 95 percent of the reported net asset value or market price per share, whichever is lower on the expiration date. Market price per share will be determined based on the average of last reported sales prices of a share on the New York Stock Exchange on the expiration date and the four trading days preceding the expiration date. The offering is subject to the effectiveness of the Fund’s Registration Statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and will be made only by means of a prospectus. July 20, 2018 | Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK), Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund II (NYSE:AGC), and Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:LCM), each a closed-end fund (together, the “Funds”) announced today that shareholders of the Funds approved the mergers outlined below. Acquired Funds Ticker Acquiring Fund Ticker Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund II AGC Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund AVK Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund LCM Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the mergers are expected to be effective with the open of the New York Stock Exchange on August 27, 2018. The mergers, if completed, would occur based on the relative net asset values of AGC, LCM and AVK.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center, Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

August 17, 2018 | ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) (CEM) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Fund has approved a change to the Fund’s name. Effective on or about October 22, 2018, the Fund’s name will be ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. In addition, also effective on or about October 22, 2018, under normal market conditions the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in energy master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and energy midstream entities. Currently, the Fund’s investment policy provides that at least 80% of its managed assets be invested in energy MLPs. The name change and investment policy amendment should allow additional investment flexibility by permitting greater investments in midstream entities organized as C corporations. Management does not anticipate any material change in the portfolio construction in the near term because of these changes. August 17, 2018 | ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) (CTR) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Fund has approved a change to the Fund’s name. Effective on or about October 22, 2018, the Fund’s name will be ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. In addition, also effective on or about October 22, 2018, under normal market conditions the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in energy master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and energy midstream entities. Currently, the Fund’s investment policy provides that at least 80% of its managed assets be invested in energy MLPs. The name change and investment policy amendment should allow additional investment flexibility by permitting greater investments in midstream entities organized as C corporations. Management does not anticipate any material change in the portfolio construction in the near term because of these changes. July 18, 2018 | RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (RIV) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a change in the Fund’s fiscal year end from October 31 to July 31. In addition, the Board also approved the declaration of monthly distributions of $0.21 per share of common stock, payable on the dates noted below. Based on the Fund’s current net asset value share price of $18.89 (as of market close on July 17, 2018), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 13.34%. Further, the Board approved the termination of the Fund’s managed distribution plan, effective following the close of business on July 31, 2018. Beginning August 1, 2018, the Fund intends to make regular monthly cash distributions of its net investment income to common stockholders at a level based on the projected performance of the Fund, which rate continues at a fixed dollar amount that may be adjusted from time to time. Dividends and distributions may be payable in cash or shares of common stock, with stockholders having the option to receive additional common stock in lieu of cash. The Fund may at times, in its discretion, pay out less than the entire amount of net investment income earned in any particular period and may at times pay out such accumulated undistributed income in addition to net investment income earned in other periods in order to permit the Fund to maintain a more stable level of distributions. As a result, the dividend paid by the Fund to common stockholders for any particular period may be more or less than the amount of net investment income earned by the Fund during such period. The Fund’s ability to maintain a stable level of distributions to stockholders will depend on a number of factors, including the stability of income received from its investments and the costs of any leverage. As portfolio and market conditions change, the amount of dividends on the Fund’s common stock could change.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Invesco Muni Invst. Grade T (VGM) -14.1% 0.0601 0.0516 5.11% -10.16% -1.3 122% 8/1/2018 8/13/2018 Deutsche Municipal Income (KTF) -9.5% 0.0525 0.0475 5.26% -10.12% -1.1 100% 8/8/2018 8/17/2018 EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) -3.1% 0.032 0.031 5.70% -9.68% -0.4 103% 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) -2.9% 0.069 0.067 5.57% -5.73% 0.3 97% 8/1/2018 8/23/2018 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -2.8% 0.072 0.07 6.00% -7.41% -1.6 96% 8/1/2018 8/23/2018 Wells Fargo Adv Glo Div Opp (EOD) -2.5% 0.16367 0.15956 11.56% -7.38% -0.7 11% 8/15/2018 9/14/2018 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -1.5% 0.1029 0.1014 10.85% -4.76% 1.2 38% 8/7/2018 8/16/2018 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) -1.0% 0.1138 0.1127 10.52% -5.79% 0.5 15% 8/10/2018 8/20/2018 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) -0.9% 0.1016 0.1007 10.67% -5.90% 1.2 -3% 8/10/2018 8/20/2018 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -0.5% 0.02058 0.02047 9.48% 0.00% -0.6 60% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 Wells Fargo Adv Multi-Sec Inc (ERC) -0.5% 0.10666 0.10613 10.14% -6.82% 1.6 65% 8/15/2018 9/14/2018 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.3% 0.02942 0.02932 9.31% -8.03% -1.2 26% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) -0.2% 0.04165 0.04157 8.99% -10.77% -1.4 50% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 MFS Charter Income (MCR) -0.2% 0.05845 0.05834 8.99% -10.77% -1.8 49% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.1% 0.02904 0.029 7.80% -6.50% -1.1 36% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 0.2% 0.047 0.04709 10.22% -2.12% -1.5 28% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) 0.2% 0.0959 0.0961 9.26% 6.22% 2.2 26% 8/7/2018 8/16/2018 MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA) 2.6% 0.039 0.04 4.65% -15.12% -1 109% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 MFS Investment Grade Muni (CXH) 2.6% 0.039 0.04 5.21% -11.36% -1.4 98% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) 4.0% 0.0719 0.0748 8.76% -8.97% 0.8 95% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 5.2% 0.0309 0.0325 5.45% -13.15% -1.1 94% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018 EV CA Municipal Income (CEV) 13.5% 0.0371 0.0421 4.41% -15.12% -0.9 85% 8/1/2018 8/10/2018 BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) 29.8% 0.0265 0.0344 7.14% -8.25% -0.3 63% 8/1/2018 8/14/2018

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics presents Weekly Fund Wrap: When Push Comes to Shove (Aug. 13)

Alpha Gen Capital presents Using CEFs For A 'Juiced' Bond Ladder (Aug. 17) and PIMCO UNII And Coverage Update - July 2018 (Aug. 17)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs (Aug. 15), Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs (Aug. 15), Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs (Aug. 15) and Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades (Aug. 15)

Left Banker presents Another Strong CEF Report From PIMCO, But Problems May Be Lurking (Aug. 18)

Nick Ackerman presents Closed-End Funds: 5 Bond Funds Trading At A Wide Discount (Aug. 16)

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: Bearish Views Are Everywhere, The Stock Market May Have Different Ideas (Aug. 18)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: A Message From Jackson Hole? (Aug. 19)

Lance Roberts presents The Longest Bull Market In History And What Happens Next (Aug. 18) and Squirrels (Aug. 19)

