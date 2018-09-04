Ford Is A Value Trap With Bleak Prospects

The company is investing in autonomous vehicles, but their belated investment won't provide any returns until at least 2021, if not 2023 and after.

As Ford Motor Company (F) hits six-year lows after a bad second quarter earnings report, investors are wondering what the future holds for this formerly reliable company. Disappointingly, Ford reported worsened numbers year-over-year in its earnings report released on July 25th, 2018, in addition to lowered guidance for the remainder of 2018. The primary cause emphasized on the earnings conference call was higher expenses due to the Trump administration’s recent tariffs, as well as a weak Chinese market leading to less than anticipated sales. Ford’s problems, however, are much deeper and longer-lasting than this, leading to a value trap that should be avoided.

An Abundance of Bad News

Unfortunately, Ford delivered a depressing second quarter earnings report. Whereas the consensus forecast was for an estimated $0.32 earnings per share on $35.5 billion in revenue, the company actually delivered $0.27 earnings per share on $38.8 billion in revenue. While revenue beat estimates, there was nothing otherwise positive about the earnings report.

Ford categorizes vehicle sales by five geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Revenue and earnings from all five geographic segments were either flat or lower year-over-year, with the Asia Pacific region expecting a particularly significant loss for the rest of 2018 on reduced sales activity in China.

Of particular concern to investors is the European market which accounts for Ford’s second most popular market after North America. The European sector saw lowered earnings due to the company receiving regulatory approvals later than expected, a 2% decrease in sales volume due to difficult economic conditions in Turkey, and an unfavorable currency exchange to the pound sterling.

While some of these factors, such as late European regulatory approvals, are somewhat temporary events, the most concerning aspect of the earnings report is the simple fact that the North American market was the only thing keeping the company alive. CEO James Hackett made this point very clear on the company’s conference call:

It's no surprise that North America, which is solidly in the upper right quadrant on that chart, accounts for all our company EBIT

This is also reiterated on page 3 of the company’s PowerPoint presentation which states, “North America strong – accounts for essentially all of Company EBIT.” The company also stated that their restructuring efforts to eliminate unprofitable factors in global markets will take 3-5 years at an estimated $11 billion, leaving the North American market the only expectation of profit for the time being.

Future Investments are Weak

Ford’s answer to its stagnant, struggling business moving forward is to focus on the promise of autonomous vehicles (colloquially known as “self driving cars”). The company claims that by 2023, it would have invested $4 billion in to the technology needed to produce such cars, including a $1 billion majority stake purchase in Argo AI, a small artificial intelligence startup.

By all accounts, it seems the company’s strategy is to “trim the fat” by eliminating unprofitable factors in its traditional global markets while investing in the anticipated growth in artificial intelligence technologies. It seems, however, that this amounts to nothing more than a gamble for investors with far more risk than potential reward.

First, Argo AI is an obscure, small company that only has Ford as its sole customer. Essentially, Ford is somewhat of an angel investor to Argo AI. This presents a problem for investors. Ford only made the decision to invest in AI in early 2017 when it became Argo AI’s majority shareholder for reasons unknown (Argo AI was otherwise unheard of and had no other significant customers). Ford has claimed that 2021 is when their investment will start to pay off as the venture should have at least a working prototype of an autonomous vehicle by then. This is too little, too late as other companies, such as Google and Tesla, have already spent years developing their AI systems and already have prototypes on the road. Ford announcing an autonomous car in 2021 will be like Kodak announcing a digital camera in 2010.

In addition, the large appeal of Ford’s stock in previous years was its generous dividend which is now sitting at 6%. Diverting cash to artificial intelligence, in addition to the money that will be spent on restructuring, seriously puts the dividend at risk. This would be acceptable if the cash would result in greater value to shareholders in the end, but that is not the case. The cash is being spent on a belated technological investment and trying to clean up the company’s unprofitable struggles with no added value.

Overall, Ford’s promise of using AI as a growth strategy appears to be nothing more than lip service to try to appease shareholders. Ford will be using autonomous cars as a means to remain relevant in the future as the technology matures, rather than offering new, unique value at the beginning of the technology's market lifecycle. This is the same problem that has plagued the company thus far: trying to take market share by relying on fleet contracts (such as police and taxi vehicles) and relying on consumer brand loyalty, rather than offering any new, novel growth ideas to the saturated automobile industry.

Conclusion

The stock is currently a textbook example of a value trap. For a century-old company paying a 6% dividend, hitting a six-year low seems like a great deal. However, the company’s restructuring efforts are still at least three years to fruition, its artificial intelligence investment is mediocre and late to the game, and the macroeconomic struggles affecting its traditional vehicle sales worldwide are not quickly solved. This is on top of the dividend being at risk, thereby leaving little incentive to buy and hold. For these reasons, Ford should be avoided until there are real, significant changes in its business outlook and macroeconomic conditions shift in Ford’s favor.

