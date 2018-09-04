GNC’s (GNC) proposed preferred stock transaction (hereinafter referred to at the Harbin transaction) is presently undergoing regulatory review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (often referred to simply as CFIUS). CFIUS’s mandate, broadly speaking, is to review foreign investments in the United States for their impact on – and risks associated with – national security.

In prior commentaries, much has been made of the apparent lack of national security implications related to the manufacture and sale of supplements and vitamins to suggest there is a relatively low risk that the transaction will not receive regulatory approval. We agree with this assessment insofar as the manufacture and sale of supplements and vitamins itself is concerned, but this simplified narrative omits at least a couple factors which may prove relevant in assessing the risks associated with the CFIUS review.

In fact, we find that GNC does have potentially material exposure to national security concerns which could impede the ultimate approval of the Harbin transaction. The kernel of truth in the simplified argument that supplements and vitamins can’t possibly represent a valid risk to national security glosses over other aspects of the business which will likely attract some level of scrutiny from a national security perspective.

GNC’s National Security Exposure

In our view, GNC is exposed to transaction approval risk with respect to national security in two areas that have historically been of concern in CFIUS reviews: the proximity of locations to U.S. military installations and the collection and protection of consumer personal information.

The proximity of an acquisition target’s physical locations to sensitive U.S. military installations has been a factor considered during prior transaction reviews. The presence of GNC stores in commercial areas adjacent to U.S. military installations in itself would probably not be a material concern given the ubiquity of the company’s physical store locations. However, the company also operates more than 100 stores that are not simply proximate to, but located on, U.S. military bases such that the company has a direct physical presence at more than 25% of military bases in the United States. It’s difficult to imagine many more proximate relationships to U.S. military installations without being a military contractor. The physical presence of company or franchised locations within U.S. military bases would almost certainly warrant additional scrutiny.

In addition, the collection and protection of consumer personal information and, in particular, such information on U.S. military personnel, has also been a consideration in prior transaction reviews, notably in the failed proposal by Ant Financial to acquire Moneygram (MGI). The Pew Trusts in its report “Dietary Supplement Use in the Military” notes that supplement use within the military is more prevalent than in the general population, with some 70% of military personnel reporting the use of supplements. In combination with the company’s physical store presence on U.S. military bases and military discounts, the expansion of the company’s customer relationship management (CRM) efforts over the last year to gather more personal information to better target marketing efforts almost certainly means the company’s customer database includes a significant amount of personal information on U.S. military personnel. The extent of such information, and the use thereof, could well be a further area of concern from a national security perspective.

Indeed, the protection of personal consumer information, particularly that of U.S. military personnel, was a key issues raised during both the Moneygram and Genworth (GMW) transactions reviews. Unfortunately, relatively few CFIUS reviews have involved purely retail businesses with most transactions focused on manufacturing and technology, such that it’s difficult to predict how the data contained within a retailer’s CRM database may be viewed by the committee. Regardless, it’s difficult to present a cogent argument that this factor would not at least attract some attention during a review of the Harbin transaction and it would be an error to ignore this aspect.

Why Would This Be A Concern?

The reason these factors may be a concern is that the company which is purchasing a nearly controlling interest in GNC (and could very well wind up with a controlling interest in the event sufficient preferred stock dividends were paid in additional preferred shares rather than in cash) is essentially controlled by a Chinese state-owned enterprise.

Specifically, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group, the purchaser of the proposed preferred stock, is controlled by CITIC Capital, which is in turn controlled by CITIC Group, a Chinese state-owned enterprise. CITIC, incidentally, stands for China International Trust Investment Corporation and was formed under the auspices of the Chinese government in 1979 as a vehicle for outbound investment in foreign countries.

The result is that a Chinese state-owned enterprise, through its controlled subsidiaries, would have both a physical presence on a large proportion of U.S. military bases as well as potential access to personal information on a significant number of U.S. military personnel. It’s not difficult to draw the line of concern which would attract attention during a CFIUS review of such a transaction.

How Significant are These Obstacles?

We consider the factors noted above to be material but, ultimately, not sufficient in themselves to scuttle a transaction in some form for at least a couple reasons.

First, there are available options to alleviate the concerns discussed above should issues arise during the CFIUS review. Genworth, for example, was able to overcome concerns about the protection of consumer personal information through the use of a third party provider although, it should be noted, proposals for the protection of consumer personal information were ultimately determined insufficient in the failed Moneygram acquisition. It’s also possible that GNC could dispose of the physical store locations on U.S. military bases whether through outright closures, a sale to a domestic competitor, or some other approach.

Second, it’s unlikely that a failure to gain regulatory approval of the transaction as presently structured would result in no transaction. The Chinese are clearly interested in the company’s China operations (and, if reports are to be believed, have been for some time) and a sale of the China business, for example, would not require review by CFIUS. Alternately, the currently proposed transaction could be modified to limit, for example, the Harbin preferred stock investment to less than 10% of the company’s outstanding shares on a full converted basis or Harbin’s board representation, or even to adjust the joint venture structure in combination with a package of lower cost loans which would still allow the company to cover the approaching maturities while limiting the necessity for a CFIUS review.

However, it’s also possible that the recently enacted Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act (FIRRMA), which closes some of the previous gaps in the CFIUS mandate, could hinder simple modifications to the transaction, in which case a modified transaction involving a U.S. third party begins to make significant sense. Indeed, our view has long been that the Chinese are more interested in the domestic Chinese market operations and the company’s manufacturing capabilities than the U.S. domestic retail business. In the face of objections from CFIUS similar to those discussed in this article, the breakup of the company in a transaction wherein the overseas business (or at least the China business) were sold to Harbin in combination with a private equity acquisition of the domestic store base would eliminate any CFIUS issues. The manufacturing operations could be allocated to either party, but in such a breakup scenario, we believe the company’s equity value could approach $6.00 per share (and possibly as high as $8.00) depending on one’s assumptions about concurrent or subsequent refinancing of the company’s debt amongst the separated units. In fact, in our initial valuation article on the company, we proposed this very division as one of the most economically and politically palpable transaction scenarios for the company.

The CFIUS Timetable

So, while we’re not presently concerned about the eventual closure of a transaction, whatever it’s form, we are somewhat concerned about the timing of the closing in the face of potential challenges to an approval. Does the lack of publicly reported progress on the CFIUS application suggest there is potential trouble? In our view, probably not – at least not yet – beyond the risk that a lengthened review process caused by these factors could extend uncomfortably close to the maturity of the remaining legacy term loan.

Indeed, it’s hard to read much into the apparently slow progress of the CFIUS review. Jones Day, an international law firm, reportedly advises clients to plan for a CFIUS review time frame of four to six months even for transactions that present no material complications. In the event the GNC parties filed their CFIUS documents shortly after the proposed preferred stock transaction was announced in February, this would imply a conclusion as late as the end of August. In the event the initial filing was not made until after GNC’s shareholder approved the Harbin transaction in May, an uneventful review schedule may well stretch into November. The company’s statements about anticipating closing the transaction by the end of the year strongly suggests the company anticipates no material complications, although certain factors presented above may provide an argument to the contrary.

In this regard, as we’ve noted earlier, such a time frame would begin to push the company uncomfortably close to the maturity of its remaining unrefinanced term loan which the Harbin transaction is intended, in part, to eliminate. A delay due to CFIUS review issues, however, could very well push an eventual approval of the transaction very close to – or beyond – the refinancing date, in which case the company’s financial position would be rather precarious if only for an interim period.

Conclusion

GNC, contrary to the simplified narrative that supplements and vitamins have no realistic national security impact, nonetheless has exposure in areas that may well present national security concerns that attract scrutiny from CFIUS. The timely regulatory approval of the Harbin transaction is, therefore, not necessarily as straightforward as it may at first appear.

However, in combination with the already slow review cycle of uncontroversial transactions, even a small bump in the regulatory road could prove costly and problematic for the company even if a transaction closes in some form. We consider the risk of a delay in the closing of the Harbin transaction related to the timetable for regulatory approval to the be the greater immediate risk to the company.

