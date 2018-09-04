Chinese Stocks To Buy Now Part 4: Baidu

Introduction

This is already the fourth article in the series Chinese Stocks To Buy Now. The first was about Alibaba (BABA), the second about Momo (MOMO) and the third about JD.com (JD). I also have written an article on Chinese stocks: buy, hold or sell. More articles will follow in this series, so stay tuned.

The company

This fourth installment is about Baidu (BIDU), the Chinese Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) you may say.

Baidu is the biggest search engine of China. Google is banned in China and that leaves the market open for Baidu. It was able to capture 76% of the market, while the number two, Shenma had less than 9%.

In the mobile market, the market share of Baidu's search engine is even bigger: 82.5%, versus 14% for Shenma.

The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing. The name was taken from a 800-year old Chinese poem:

Our name was inspired by a poem written more than 800 years ago during China's Song Dynasty. The poem compares the search for a retreating beauty amid chaotic glamour with the search for one's dreams while confronted by life's many obstacles. “…Hundreds and thousands of times, for her I searched in chaos / Suddenly, I turned by chance, to where the lights were waning, and there she stood." Baidu, whose literal meaning is “hundreds of times,” represents a persistent search for the ideal.

(Source: Baidu investor relations)

Overview of the company

Just like Alphabet is much more than Google alone, Baidu is alsomuch more than just a search engine. The Chinese company also provides services similar to Google Maps, Dropbox, Groupon, Netflix, and Spotify and many more. An overview of some of the most important services that Baidu provides.

Search products:This category forms the core business of Baidu. I highlight the most important services under this umbrella.

Web search

This is the central search engine of Baidu, just as Google's search engine is at the center of Alphabet.

Baidu Image Search

This is comparable to Google Images, which, I suppose, everyone knows.

Hao123.com

This is a website directory, like Yahoo!'s Directory, which was the first service of Yahoo!, but was closed in 2014. It has a Thai and Portuguese version as well as, of course, a Chinese one. This service has a bad reputation in the western world, since it may cause redirects and other issues. It is sometimes even called a virus, but this is because it is misused by software developers and it is spread with the help of bundling, which means you download a program that you want, but also one or more that you don't want. But the original hao123.com is legitimate, no doubt about that.

Duer

This is Baidu's virtual assistant, comparable to the Google Assistent, the Apple (AAPL) Siri or the Amazon (AMZN)) Alexa.

2. Social products and services

Baidu Post Bar or Baidu Tieba

Baidu PostBar is a social media platform that centers around certain topics. Users can post text, images, audio or video to the platform. You can compare it to Reddit, without the Wild West aspect of that forum.

3. UGC-based knowledge products

UGC stands for user-generated content.

Baidu Knows or Baidu Zhidao

Baidu Zhidao is a huge bulletin board system, where a user can post a question that can be answered by others, who can form a community around topics. Is is similar to Yahoo! Answers. This feeds Baidu Web Search, as the answers are used to generate information for the search engine as well.

Baidu Encyclopedia or Baidu Baike

This is the Chinese Wikipedia equivalent. The Chinese Wikipedia is blocked in China since 2005 for censorship reasons. The Japanese Wikipedia is blocked too and the English and other language versions are sometimes blocked and sometimes not. This censorship gives an advantage to Baidu Baike, which uses self-censorship. From the real (English) Wikipedia:

As of August 2018, Baidu Baike has more than 15.4 million articles

Baidu WenKu

Baidu WenKu is an online document sharing platform. Users can search, read and browse documents on this platform. As part of WenKu, Baidu set up Baidu GaoKao, that provides one-on-one tutoring services to high school sutdents preparing for the Chinese national college entrance exam.

4. Location based products and services

Baidu Maps

This again is very similar to Google Maps. So it gives information about local merchants, you can review those merchants and their services, you can search for useful services such as gas stations, hotels, banks, bars etc. It also has a navigation service.

Baidu Travel

Baidu Travel guides users to flights, hotels and other travel-related information. You can also post your own travel journals, ratings and comments.

5. Mobile

Mobile Baidu

This is the mobile search has a market share of 74% as of July 2018.

Baidu Mobile Assistant

Baidu Mobile Assistant is an app marketplace for Android phones, comparable with Google Play.

Baidu Mobile Browser

Baidu Mobile Guardian

This is an anti-malware app for Android mobile devices.

6. Transaction services

Baidu Nuomi

On the investor relations page of Baidu, Nuomi is described in the following words:

Baidu Nuomi is a local services platform that offers multiple services and products to its users, including entertainment (such as film, transportation ticketing and tourism), dining, hotel reservations, health and beauty services.

Baidu Takeaway Delivery

This is a food-delivery service platform, on which you can order meals from restaurants. It is comparable to Grubhub (GRUB) or UberEats.

Baidu Wallet

This is a very important part of Baidu. Baidu Wallet has 100 million users and a collaboration with PayPal (PYPL). It is a solid third player in the digital wallet market dominated by Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChatPay and Alibaba's (BABA) Alipay.

Baidu Cloud

The name is enough to understand this service: it is a cloud storage service.

7. Other

Baidu Apollo

This is the self-driving car division of Baidu.

Apollo works together with Microsoft (MSFT), Intel's Mobileye (INTC), Blackberry, Nvidia (NVDA), Ford (F) and more than 100 other partners on its open-source self-driving platform. The company has already made more than 100 Apolong busses (the type you see on the image, which has place for up to 14 people) and is planning to launch an driverless commercial bus service in cities in China (Beijing, Shenzhen and Wuhan), on the Pingtan Island and later in Japan.

This is Apollo's roadmap for the next few years:

(Source: apollo.auto)

Baidu started about 4 years after Google with self-driving cars, but it may become the standard, as it has done a very Google-ish thing: it has released the software for free, just as Google did with Android in 2007. That means developers can use the data to make their own self-driving cars and Baidu can get tons of free data. A very strategic move. Android has a 77% market share and Baidu's Apollo could become the Android of self-driving cars.

iQiyi

This Baidu division is often referred to as the Netflix (NFLX) of China. It's an online video platform, with both bought and self-made movies and shows. The difference with Netflix is that everybody can watch on his or her mobile phone without paying. In that case there are ads. If you pay for the service, you get ad-free and premium content.

IQiyi was spin off from Baidu and made its IPO on March 29th of this year on the Nasdaq, under the ticker (IQ). But Baidu still owns 58% of the shares and 93% of the voting power in iQiyi, so it is actually a subsidiary of Baidu. The IPO was a way to raise money for Baidu.

CEO Robin Li

(Source:moneyinc.com)

Robin Li (or Li Yanhong) is 49 years old, co-founder of Baidu and its CEO since 2004. He grew up in a family of factory workers, but was encouraged by his mother to study. He studied information science at the university of Peking, but finalized his studies in the US at The State University of New York- Buffalo. After he finished, he started working for Dow Jones & Company. Li developed the software there to bring The Wall Street Journal online. He also invented and patented the Rankdex site-scoring algorithm, still the underlying construction of the Baidu search engine.

He started Baidu in 2000 and brought it to the stock exchange in 2005.

Li's story is a from-rags-to-riches story. He has built out a wonderful company in Baidu, and it is still growing. So he is a great entrepreneur, but he has had his part of negative comments as well. In 2016 he was criticized because he wanted to buy iQiyi for what was considered a low-ball offer. He had to withdraw the offer.

In 2017 he became the subject of a police investigation because he came in the passenger's seat of a self-driving car to a conference, broadcasting the whole drive, despite the fact that the Chinese government had forbidden autonomous driving in 2016.

Baidu in the news now

Li and Baidu are in the news again at this very moment and again rather negatively. He sues a comedian who has made a joke about the persistent rumor that Li has a marriage crisis and a child outside of his marriage with his mistress. The joke was on the Weibo (WB) platform, China's Twitter, in May, for just three days. It referred to the (supposed) situation of Li, but it also made a connection with another affair, from 2016. I'll come back to that in the next paragraph.

Baidu and its legal team now, months later, threaten the comedian and demand RMB 5 million (about $732,000) as a compensation and a published apology on Weibo that has to be pinned for 30 days. A big, mighty company trying to crush a comedian is not the best form of public relations you can imagine.

Search results criticized

Baidu got a lot of bad publicity in 2016, and righteously so in my opinion, because of its lack of quality search results. That is the affair the comedian hinted to in his joke too. The search engine gave a lot of sponsored results on cancer treatment search results (and other health issues as well). A student called Wei Zexi, got an 'alternative' treatment that he chose because he had found it on Baidu as one of the top results.

Before he died, Wei wrote an essay with the question "What do you think is the greatest evil of human nature?". He posted it on Zhihu.com. In the essay, he criticized Baidu for the bad search results, which were promoted, and because of that bookmarked as top results, but actually very misleading. The reason is that, unlike in Google's search engine, sponsored results were almost not distinguishable from organic search results. It lead to an investigation and led Chinese regulators to imposing restrictions on Baidu advertisements. Baidu had to make visual distinctions to sponsored results, add disclaimers and offer a maximum of 30% of promoted search results per page. A serious complaint service had to be installed.

There was a lot of criticism about freedom of speech and other big principles in the US and scorn about the regulation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in this case, but I think (for once) it was on the right side of the spectrum. But stockholders saw Baidu plummet over the next fourteen days or so:

BIDU data by YCharts

Other threats to Baidu's reputation

Unfortunately the Wei Zexi case was not the only instance in which Baidu has been under doubt.

In 2012, Zhou Hongyi, the chief executive of the Internet company Qihoo 360, accused Baidu of relying on advertisements of fake health care products for 30 percent of its revenue. In January (2017) , it (Baidu) overhauled its health forums after the moderator of a hemophilia discussion group said the management of the page had been sold to a private hospital.

(Source: New York Times)

Qihoo 360 is a Chinese internet security company with a good reputation. The CEO has nothing to win spreading around false accusations. This was of course before the Wei Zexi case and I think the regulation has forced Baidu to cut down on this source of revenue, but the fact that even last year the management of a hemophilia discussion group was allegedly sold to a private hospital doesn't do much good to win back the confidence.

I think that information quality and the intervention of the CCP are also threats to Baidu today. It has a huge moat, but its quality standards are not always the highest and there is a risk of intervention of the CCP, which can be very negative for Baidu. That is also the reason why I don't have Baidu in my personal portfolio. But that doesn't mean it can not be a good investment. Baidu's numbers look good, so that can justify an investment for sure. You just have to understand the risks.

The numbers

BIDU Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

You can see on the graph that Baidu has grown its revenue by 180.9% over the last five years. You can also see that the troubles of 2016 had their impact on the revenue growth for a while, but since the second quarter of 2017, the revenue has grown a lot again.

But the stock price hasn't mirrored that growth:

BIDU data by YCharts

Baidu is up 66% over the last five years. And while it was up more than 100% before the recent drop, it has underperformed the index (SPY) by 10% over that period because of the recent fall.

Valuation

As you can see on this FASTgraph, Baidu has grown its earnings by almost 35% over the last years. That is quite impressive. And from this graph, Baidu seems to be undervalued.

But if you look at a shorter period, you see that the earnings will grow much slower this year and the next:

And here you could say that Baidy is overvalued. But this is a P/E graph, which is almost never the best way to judge a growth stock.

Let's look at operating cash flow (the amount of cash generated by a company), which is often a better metric to evaluate the valuation of growth stocks:

Here you see that Baidy could return 17.5% annually over the next five years, which accumulates to a total return of 135.5%.

According to finviz.com, Baidu's forward P/E is 18.9 and its EPS growth next year 15.18%, which gives a forward PEG of 1.24, which is moderate.

Conclusion

Although 'The Google of China' is a very attractive term, you can not compare the two internet search giants completely. Baidu has more risks attached to it, both because of the quality of its search results and because of the possibility of the intervention of the Chinese communist party. Baidu's core business is information structuring and that is a very sensitive business in a country such as China.

But investors willing to take these risks into account, can do well with Baidu. Returns above 15% annually are possible over the next few years, certainly nothing to sneeze at. And if Baidu's open source self-driving car software Apollo would become the industry standard, which is not unlikely, and iQiyi really becomes the Netflix of China, the Baidu investors may even do much better than 15% per year.

f you don't want to miss the other installments in the series Chinese stocks to buy now, feel free to hit the follow button. In the meantime: keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, BABA, MOMO, JD, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.