Lantheus: A Growing Medical Imaging Company With A Near-Term Catalyst

Lantheus is a unique medical imaging company. The company has the leading contrast agent used in echocardiograms as well as a leading nuclear medicine franchise. The company's leading drug, Definity, will continue to grow at a double digit rate for years to come due to tailwinds in the market for echocardiogram contrast agents. However, supply chain issues with the production of a key radioisotope have constrained the company's ability to sell some of its nuclear medicine products. This has resulted in nuclear medicine temporary losing ~20% of its revenue in 2018. The supply chain disruption should be temporary and I believe the stock which has fallen 33% from its 52 high will be catalyzed to move higher once the temporary headwinds abate.

Lantheus is a Unique Medical Device Business

Lantheus (LNTH) is a medical imaging company. The company has 3 core products. Definity, ~47% of revenue, is a chemical agent which enhances echocardiograms used for imaging in cardiology. Technelite, ~32% of revenue, is a radioisotope generator which produces Technetium (“Tc99m”) used by radiopharmacies to prepare nuclear imaging agents. Xenon, ~9% of revenue, is a radiopharmaceutical gas that is inhaled to assess pulmonary function and cerebral blood flow. Lantheus has other products accounting for ~12% of revenue which are other imaging agents with smaller end markets.

Lantheus is unique for a few reasons. The company’s largest product, Definity, is patent protected and has a dominating 80% market share for its application in cardiology. Definity has two direct competitors but has maintained its strong market share because it has a superior formulation and is the only solution with a dedicated medical device used to activate and apply the chemical agent.

Lantheus’ other products primarily relate to nuclear medicine. Nuclear medicine is a notoriously difficult field because of the legal and logistical complications around developing a supply chain and transporting nuclear materials. Because of these complications, there are very large barriers to entry in nuclear medicine. Lantheus was a pioneer in the field of nuclear medicine. The company was founded in the 1950’s as an offshoot of the Atoms for Peace project.

Definity Has Massive Growth Potential

Lantheus’ leading product is Definity. Definity is an ultrasound contrast agent used for patients with suboptimal echocardiograms. When an echocardiogram is not clear enough, a cardiologist (or technician) will re-do the imaging procedure with Definity to enhance the image so that the patient can be diagnosed. As an example, the below images show the imaging before and after Definity was applied to the patient.

Source: Lantheus July 2018 Investor Presentation.

In the US, 33.1 million echocardiograms were performed in 2017. Approximately 20% of echocardiograms produce suboptimal images which implies a domestic addressable market of 6.6 million echocardiograms per year (source: Lantheus 10K). The Definity drug costs $120 per unit to the patient. If you conservatively assume that Lantheus retains 50% of the retail price of Definity (after wholesale mark-ups), this implies that the total addressable market for Definity in the US is $396 million.

In 2017, Definity generated $153 million in US revenue. Definity has 80% market share which implies that the total US market size today is about $191 million. Based on these statistics, the market in the US can double. Assuming Lantheus maintains its market share, Definity can double its US revenue based on current patient volumes.

But why does the market for Definity only have 10% penetration when the clinical literature calls for 20% penetration? It comes down to costs and education. It costs the patient an extra $120 to enhance the accuracy of their echocardiogram. While it may seem like a small price to pay to get an accurate image of your heart, many people are simply unwilling or unable to pay. Another factor is education. Most cardiologists are likely aware of Definity but may need more information on how Definity can help improve echocardiograms and when it is appropriate to use the contrast agent.

It is also possible that Lantheus is exaggerating the total addressable market claim. Perhaps 20% of echocardiograms are, in fact, suboptimal but are legible enough to be interpreted or combined with other factors during a doctor’s visit and do not need to be made more accurate. However, based on the strong double digit growth rate of Definity over the last several years, it does appear to be the case that more and more echocardiograms use a contrast agent to improve image quality. I expect this trend to continue.

Yet still there are other avenues of growth for Definity. First, the global market for echocardiograms is growing at a GDP like pace. In the United States, 1 in every 4 deaths is related to heart disease, highlighting the importance of echocardiograms. Second, Lantheus has positioned itself to sell Definity in international markets with several international distribution agreements. International currently represents just 2% of Definity revenue. Definity is patent protected and marketed in several foreign countries through third party distributors. Finally, Lantheus is engaged in clinical trials to get additional indications for Definity approved. Definity is currently being tested for Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction indication. If this indication is approved Definity’s addressable market will be doubled (source: LNTH Q2 2018 earnings call transcript).

Source: LNTH Investor Presentation.

Temporary Headwinds In Nuclear Medicine Supply Chain

Lantheus’ stock price is down 33% from its 52 week high. The primary culprit for the weak stock price is a temporary issue with the supply chain for LNTH’s nuclear medicine products.

The supply chain for nuclear medicine can be quite precarious. The company’s TechneLite, Cardiolite, and Neurolite products (~35% of total revenue), rely on Molybdenum-99 (“Moly” or "Mo-99") which is a radioisotope produced through a uranium enrichment process. Moly has a 66-hour half-life which means it must be used quickly after it is produced. Furthermore, there are only four Moly processing sites in the world.

In November 2017, a major supplier of Moly, temporarily shut down after a suspected hydrogen leak at the plant. Three months later, the plant came back online; however, the temporary shutdown was enough to impact LNTH’s financial performance and cause the company to lower its 2018 guidance. In the first quarter, Moly-related product revenue was down ~23% y/y.

In June 2018, the company announced that supplier NTP had again suspended Moly production. The NTP plant suspension is still ongoing. This time, LNTH did not adjust its financial guidance. Presumably Lantheus had sand-bagged its guidance after the first NTP shutdown incase another transgression occurred. In the second quarter, Moly-related product revenue was down ~20% y/y.

The supply of Moly is still constrained and as a result Lantheus’s nuclear medicine revenues will be hamstrung until further notice. This has had a notable impact on the overall company’s earnings in 2018 and has been a driving force behind the stock falling 33%. As investors we should make a determination if this headwind will result in a permanent impairment of value or if it is temporary and will lift.

I have taken the view that the supply chain headwinds are temporary. When Moly supply comes back online, Lantheus will be able to regain its lost earnings and once again show earnings growth, resulting in a higher stock price.

Moly production shutdowns occur every now and then. In 2009, there were major Moly shortages when two reactors were suspended for repairs and maintenance. The 2009 episode caused global leaders to band together and form a joint venture between the Nuclear Energy Agency (“NEA”) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (“OECD”). This joint venture coordinates Moly production and development in order to ensure that supply meets global demand. The NEA-OECD JV has mandated a 35% contingency supply so that if a reactor goes down, additional supply is available. It is largely because of this initiative that the current Moly shortage hasn’t caused more widespread problems.

The current supply/demand situation of Moly worldwide is that there are 4 production sites which produce a total of ~15,000 Ci per week. Current demand is at ~9,000 Ci of Moly per week and is expected to grow to 11,500 Ci per week. The NTP shut down has certainly constrained the market, but there is some cushion to deal with the temporary adjustment.

Source: Physics World.

Additional Moly production capacity is under construction. At Australia’s ANSTO facility, capacity is expected to increase from 2,300 Ci per week to 3,500 Ci per week by the end of this year. Ireland’s IRE facility is working on upgrading its production to low-enriched uranium (“LEU”) by 2019 which will increase its Moly production. Last year the Belgium’s Curium facility increased its production from four to five runs per week which increased capacity from 3,700 Ci to 4,500 Ci per week. Curium has the ability to increase to six production runs per week.

There is even a new Moly production facility under construction in the United States. SHINE Technologies is building a reactor capable of fully supplying the North American market for Mo-99. Pending approval, SHINE is expected to initiate commercial supply in 2021. Lantheus has already engaged SHINE as a future strategic supply chain partner (source: LNTH Q2 2018 earnings call).

During LNTH’s Q2 2018 call, the company commented that it anticipates NTP to resume Mo-99 production by the end of August. I have not seen any news or press releases that have confirmed this to be the case. We may not get clarity until Lantheus’ next earnings call in November. Lantheus indicated that they have sourced extra Moly supply from other suppliers, mitigating some of the impact and allowing the company to maintain its guidance for 2018.

Assuming NTP resumes production in the near-term, LNTH should be able to immediately recover lost sales it experience in Nuclear Medicine. Furthermore, given the additional Moly capacity coming online and the lessons learned from this most recent supply shortage, I believe Lantheus and the industry as a whole will be better prepared in the future to deal with Moly supply chain issues.

Revenue Analysis

Examining Lantheus’s revenue by product, we observe that Definity is continuing to grow at a high-teens rate. Due to the tail winds described earlier, Definitely will most likely continue growing at a similar rate for several years to come. The remaining products outside of Definity are slow growing or mature.

The “Other” revenue line consists of about half a dozen smaller nuclear medicine drugs. Some of these products are declining in use. The big revenue drop between 2015 and 2017 results from the divestiture of the company’s 2 radiopharmacy businesses.

TechneLite and Other revenue lines have are significantly off in the LTM period and will likely end 2018 between 15% and 20% lower compared to 2017. Assuming Moly production resumes by the end of this year, I would expect TechneLite and Other revenue to return to a similar level seen in 2017.

Margin and Cash Flow Analysis

Lantheus has a very attractive financial model. Operating margins are at a healthy double digit level and have been expanding over time. The company doesn’t break out margins by product but it is likely the case that Definity is a higher margin product and as it continues to increase in mix relative to the nuclear medicine products, the company will continue to see its margins expand. Divesting the radiopharmacy assets in 2016 also seems to have been accretive to margins. Supporting this theory is the fact that gross margins have been increasing which suggests product mix is driving margin expansion rather than just operating leverage on SG&A.

Cash flow dynamics are also attractive. The company doesn’t need to invest a great deal of capital in working capital or capital expenditures. Free cash flow conversion is at a fairly healthy level.

Valuation

In the above table I have provided my own estimates for what Lantheus can generate in terms of revenue and EBIT. I conservatively assume that Definity growth will decelerate and that other products will simply return to their 2017 level by 2020E and show no additional growth. I assume no margin expansion although margin expansion has been the trend for several years.

In the above table, I have spread Lantheus’ capital structure and show what the implied valuation is based on the current capitalization and my conservative case projected financials. The downside to Lantheus being such a unique business is that there are no good publicly traded comparable companies; therefore, it is more difficult to draw a relative valuation comparison. However, objectively speaking, the company is trading for ~12x normalized EV / EBIT which is cheap in isolation. The S&P 500 trades for ~14.6x EV / EBIT. I would argue that Lantheus is a better than average business because it doesn’t have strong competitors, it is growing at an above GDP rate, and has a strong financial model that enables the business to convert earnings to cash flow which can be returned to shareholders or reinvested in the business. The below table shows Lantheus’ valuation multiple since its 2015 IPO based on Wall St. consensus estimates.

Based on the above table, Lantheus trades somewhere within the average multiple it has traded for over the last 3 years. However, this multiple is projected onto temporarily depressed earnings due to the Moly production issues that will likely be resolved in the near term. If earnings are normalized, the multiple would actually show Lantheus trading closer to the low end of its historical range.

Key Investment Risks

In my opinion there are 2 key risks investors should think about when considering an investment in Lantheus: the Moly supply chain disruption does not correct and/or Definity loses its competitive edge.

As discussed, I am inclined to believe that the Moly supply chain issues will abate before the end of the year and that 2019 will be a return to normalcy. However, this is not a guarantee and while the issues in the South African NTP facility may correct, a separate issues may arise at a different plant. The reality is that the current supply of Moly is somewhat tight at only 4 production sites globally and the short half-life makes it impossible to stockpile the raw material. There are some production expansion projects underway that could dramatically increase worldwide production over the next 2-3 years but in the interim the supply chain may continue to be rocky which impacts ~35% of LNTH’s revenue.

Despite the challenges with Moly production, I would argue that the stock currently discounts the risk and trades as if Moly production will not return back to 2017 levels anytime soon. Therefore, the Moly supply chain risk may be more of catalyst for stock price appreciation in the short run rather than a risk of further downside.

The other major investment risk at Lantheus is a competitor taking share from Definity. Definity is crucially important to an investment in Lantheus paying off. The product is driving nearly all of the company’s growth. Definity is patent protected with patent cliffs in 2019, 2021, and 2037. Some bears would argue that the composition of matter patent expiring in 2019 could lead to a generic competitor entering the market and Definity discounting its price or losing share.

I have conducted extensive research on Definity’s competitive position and have had conversations with Lantheus’ management team where I asked hard questions about the competitive durability of the franchise. I am very comfortable with the notion that Definity will maintain its competitive edge and pricing.

To begin with, Definity’s competitive position is fortified by more than the formulation patent. Definity is paired with a patent-protected medical device which dispenses the contrast agent. Definity is the only contrast agent with an FDA approved device. This is a big factor in making the product easy to use and effective. The medical device will not work with other contrast agents not made by Lantheus.

Second, Definity is supported by the largest dedicated sales force and R&D team for similar products. Lantheus has an army of sales reps educating doctors and providing superior customer service. The company is also working on ways to improve the product and expand its use cases. For example, LNTH is in clinical trials to use Definity in additional indications.

Third, once the composition of matter patent expires in 2019, a generic competitor could enter the market but there are currently no generic competitors on the horizon. Under the Hatch-Waxman Act, a competitor who wishes to submit an ANDA for a generic drug must notify the patent holder. Once the FDA approves a generic drug, there is a 30 month holding period before the generic version of the product may be sold if the patent holder files for a stay. Lantheus has not received notice of a generic competitor to Definity. This puts off generic competition for at least 2.5 years.

Finally and most importantly, Definity already competes with two rivals and continues to maintain a dominant market share. Definity competes with Optison made by GE Healthcare and Lumason made by Bracco. As mentioned earlier, Definity sells for $120 per unit. Optison sells for $50 per unit and Lumason sells for $153 per unit. These competing products have been out for years but Definity has maintained and even expanded its market share. In my mind, this is solid evidence that Definity’s competitive advantage in the form of its superior formulation, medical device pairing, and customer services/salesforce, has enabled the product to win in the face of competition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LNTH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.