Is 33 Too Early To Retire? Asset Allocation Daily

Buffett on Dividend-Paying Consumer Staples

“Some [articles] on dividend stocks, especially in the consumer staples area, seem to me a bit complacent and dismissive of the questions of valuation and the dimming of future prospects. I know the arguments that only the income matters, but I am not persuaded. Dividend investors would do well to take notice of Buffett's view on the questionable three- to five-year prospects of the branded consumer staples space.” (Jim Sloan)

Cash Alternative

“We see SCHZ as being a viable replacement for cash if investors are willing to deal with a minor fluctuation in the share price. Since the fluctuations would primarily reflect movements in the long-duration bonds, SCHZ will often move in the opposite direction of the S&P 500 in the short term. Over the next year, the total returns on SCHZ will most likely be between -1.0% and +5.0%. That is more favorable than the rate most investors are getting on cash in their brokerage accounts.” (Colorado Wealth Management Fund)

Investing and Trading Errors

“Let’s say you’re a doctor diagnosing a complaining patient. A false positive is when you tell the patient that he has pneumonia, but there’s nothing really wrong with him that a few days in bed won’t cure. A false negative is when you tell the patient that there’s nothing really wrong with him that a few days in bed won’t cure, but he really has pneumonia. Both are pretty bad, but only one will have potentially fatal consequences. It’s the same in trading and investing. If you rely on a factor that doesn’t actually work very well, you may not beat the market. But if you ignore a factor that can have serious consequences, you might end up losing your shirt.” (Yuval Taylor)

Disentangling Politics And Economics

“Suppose you believe that inequality is a key public policy issue and that slow wage growth is one of the causes. You might believe that corporate profits reflect some unfair advantages. As an investor, you should still buy the stocks of companies with strong pricing power and good profit margins. Do not allow your personal opinions to be a factor. If you cannot do this, you should buy a mutual fund and pay no attention to what the manager buys!” (Jeff Miller)

Brexit

“While the parliamentary process may create a pretty uncertain period in early 2019, we feel that the most likely outcome is that Parliament approves the deal, enabling the transition period to commence from next March.” (ING Economic and Financial Analysis)

A Finer Alternative to FIRE

“[A reader] with $500,000 at 33 is off to an outstanding start, but the odds are very much against that amount of money sustaining for 60 or 70 years, which is probably what he needs. It wouldn't be a given that $500,000 could last for 30 years. It probably could last for 30 years but one bear market coinciding with the bad luck of something unexpected and very expensive could force some big (as in downsized) changes.” (Roger Nusbaum)

Thought For The Day

In the above-linked article, Roger Nusbaum once again takes on the FIRE movement, which stands for “financial independence retire early.” Whereas previous articles of his on this topic have provoked criticism, it is possible the current one will garner greater appreciation because he proposes a “finer” alternative, which he calls FINR, or “financial independence, not retired.”

I happen to agree with him that this is a finer alternative – he goes into all the details himself, including the idea that it’s risky to remove oneself from the workforce for the years normally considered one’s working life, that work is part of what adds to a meaningful life and its absence could lead to boredom, and that by combining meaningful work, intense savings and modest living one can reach his finer alternative.

Read the article for the full presentation, but for my part, the idea that someone aged 33, even having saved $500,000, can retire strikes me as detached from the way the world works such that it bears offering a refesher on some of those basic principles, so here goes:

In every culture and in every time, the first critical financial step people take is to establish a trade or profession through which they can derive an adequate lifelong income. Only after that do prudent people look to marry and acquire property.

It has become common for financially prudent types to criticize things like excessive consumption, but there’s room to add criticism of insufficient production as well. One who is decades removed from the work world cannot assume that the skills he acquired in his youth will serve the marketplace should the need arise, as it likely would, in his later years.

Ultimately, prudent finance includes living within one’s means, maintaining workplace viability and adopting a long-term approach to planning our lives, which very much includes those intermediate years between learning a trade and living off of one’s retirement income.

--

