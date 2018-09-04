Many investors know that the core of General Electric is its Power Segment, but few may know the heart of Power.

*Taken from General Electric

It’s no secret that while General Electric (GE) has several operating segments, each of which generates well over $1 billion in sales annually, its largest set of operations falls under its Power segment. Focused on delivering products and services for the world’s vast power generation industry, Power is often considered the core of what comprises the conglomerate. Understanding this is important, but to fully comprehend the value prospects offered by the segment and, in turn, General Electric, investors need to dig deeper. In this piece, I will examine the heart of General Electric’s Power segment: Power Services. What I found in my analysis is a piece of the firm that is innovative and that has the elements needed for value creation, but that has been brought down hard by the rest of the segment.

A look at Power Services

Readers of my articles know full well how I feel about General Electric’s Power segment. In the past, I have made the case that management should divest of the segment and invest the capital elsewhere. This is because, despite a history of strong growth spurred on by acquisitions (including General Electric’s purchase of Alstom), the financial condition of the segment is less than ideal and the next few years should be painful as the demand for turbines falters.

Already, investors have seen some pain caused by the segment. Back in 2016, the segment generated sales of $36.795 billion and segment profits of $5.091 billion for a profit margin of 13.8%. In 2017, sales decreased to $35.99 billion, while profits plummeted to $2.786 billion for a profit margin of 7.7%. So far, 2018 has not been particularly kind to the segment. Sales in the first two quarters of the year totaled $14.801 billion, down from $17.341 billion the same period last year (some changes in sales came from segment realignments), while earnings fell from $1.432 billion to just $694 million.

The biggest piece of Power is what management calls Power Services. According to management, Power Services “delivers maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions” across the total plant assets of General Electric’s clients and it leverages General Electric’s Digital operations to incorporate IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) to whatever assets it can. For those interested in a deeper discussion of General Electric’s Digital business, please see my article about it here.

*Taken from General Electric

In researching Power Services, one thing that called out to me is the company’s commitment to AGP (Advanced Gas Path) upgrade solutions. In the image above, you can see a diagram showing how this works in practice. According to management, it will work on existing turbines to upgrade them with the parts illustrated in the image. Based on results from the first four fleets (starting with its 7F gas turbine fleet with Iberdrola in Mexico back in 2010), the end results are noteworthy: output per unit increases by up to 8%, efficiency improves by up to 2%, and maintenance intervals are extended by up to 30%.

In the 8 years since launch, Power Services has completed work on 435 gas turbines across 39 countries. Current estimates, according to management, suggest that total customer value per year resulting from these upgrades has amounted to $775 million, driven by lower fuel costs and the other factors cited previously. In all, these conversions have resulted in 7GW (gigawatts) of additional capacity, which is enough to power 2 million more homes than the units otherwise would. Not only that, these upgrades are environmentally-friendly. According to General Electric, a single 7F gas turbine that has been upgraded and that generates net output of 525.2MW (megawatts) of power should reduce carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to 2,200 US-based cars each year that it’s in operation, while saving customers hundreds of thousands of dollars per year (depending on the price of natural gas).

Of course, AGP upgrades aren’t the only offerings provided by Power Services. Management also offers solutions like its OpFlex suite, Valpak solutions for site-specific needs, and Multi-Year Agreements (MYAs) that make years-long guarantees related to the performance of its services. All of these offerings and more contribute to Power Services’ sales.

Power Services is a big piece of the pie

According to General Electric’s management team, the firm’s Power Services sub-segment is a material piece of the conglomerate’s operations. Last year, the sub-segment accounted for an estimated 38% of the Power segment’s sales, or about $13.68 billion. To put this in perspective, if Power Services were a standalone segment within General Electric, it would rank larger than Lighting, which generated sales of $1.987 billion last year, Transportation (before the merger with Westinghouse Air Break Technologies(WAB)) with sales of $4.178 billion, and even the firm’s Renewable Energy segment, which posted sales of $10.28 billion.

It’s worth mentioning that in 2016, Power Services was even larger. That year, the sub-segment accounted for 39% of the Power segment’s revenue, coming out to $14.35 billion. The decline in sales from 2016 to 2017 came in large part as a result of 65 fewer AGP upgrades. Coming into 2018, Power’s sales have continued to plummet, but we have seen some strength coming from Power Services. In the first two quarters of this year, sales came in at $6 billion compared to $6.2 billion last year, but revenue as a percent of the overall segment’s sales grew from 35.8% last year to 40.5% this year. In the second quarter alone, sales were $3.2 billion compared to $3.6 billion last year, but they grew, year-over-year, from 38.3% of Power’s revenue to 42.1%.

What this seems to indicate is that even at a time when the demand for turbines is weak and expected to fall further this year and probably next, services geared toward improving operations are showing some signs of resistance to the decline. Though not guaranteed to keep up moving forward, it’s not unreasonable to expect this trend to continue because customers, instead of dishing out capital for new units, may prefer upgrades because of the lower cost involved.

Takeaway

Right now, I still feel as I have about General Electric’s Power segment: management would be wise to divest of the business. However, after digging deeper into its largest set of operations, it’s interesting to note the value customers can derive from it and, notably, there’s some evidence that suggests the downturn in this space might be uneven, with Power Services showing some positive attributes. To what extent this trend will continue is uncertain, but so long as management can offer innovative and value-inducing options that can fare decently even during a downturn, investors should feel at least somewhat upbeat.

