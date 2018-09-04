Bonanza Creek Energy: From Bankruptcy To Bonanza Returns Potential

Even with debt addition in the next 18 months for aggressive investment program, the company's leverage is likely to remain at 1.0.

Fully financed capital program for 2018 to ensure high impact drilling and production growth in excess of 50% in FY19.

Investment Thesis

I am initiating coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) with a “Strong Buy” rating and an investment horizon of 18-24 months. Bonanza Creek Energy has a strong upside potential in the given time horizon and the initiating coverage will discuss factors that are likely to trigger upside.

I believe that Bonanza Creek Energy is an attractive turnaround story with the company filing for bankruptcy in January 2017 and emerging from it in April 2017 with financial restructuring and new board of directors.

The company’s announcement on August 6, 2018, to sell Mid-Continent operations is likely to serve as a growth momentum trigger (increased financial resources to focus on core asset) and that makes the timing of the analysis appropriate along with the fact that Bonanza Creek Energy is reporting robust oil price realization.

Bonanza Creek Energy went bankrupt on over leverage, but the company’s DJ Basin focused asset has accelerating production, low LOE and with higher operating leverage (driven by strong production growth).

The asset is likely to deliver healthy free cash flows in the next 18-24 months. I believe these factors form the core of the upside thesis and will potentially ensure that Bonanza Creek Energy provides investors with Bonanza returns.

The Mid-Continent Asset Sale Catalyst

On August 6, 2018, Bonanza Creek Energy announced that the closed on the divestiture of its operations in the Mid-Continent region to an undisclosed buyer for $117 million in cash.

The divested operations include approximately 11,000 net acres located in Lafayette and Columbia Counties with proved reserves of approximately 12MMBoe and associated net production of 3,000boepd in 1Q18.

Bonanza Creek Energy was looking to divest this asset and focus on its core asset at DJ Basin (rural Wattenberg). With the divestment completed, growth acceleration will be focused on one asset.

From a financial perspective, Bonanza Creek Energy had cash in hand of $123 million (pro-forma for Mid-Continent asset sale) and undrawn credit facility of $132 million. With total liquidity buffer of $255 million, the company is well positioned from a financing perspective to accelerate production growth.

Just to put things into perspective: For 1H18, Bonanza Creek Energy reported capital expenditure of $54 million. With a back-end weighted investment plan, the company expects 2018 capital investment to be in the range of $275 to $295 million. At mid-range of the guidance, Bonanza Creek Energy has a capital investment plan of $285 million and an investment plan of $231 million for the remainder of 2018.

The company’s current liquidity buffer implies that Bonanza Creek Energy is fully financed for an aggressive investment schedule that will trigger revenue and EBITDA bump-up in 2019.

The Production Bump-Up Catalyst

Bonanza Creek Energy stock has been in an uptrend in YTD18 with the stock having moved higher by 43% until August 6, 2018. With the asset sale announcement, the stock has corrected by 22% to current levels of $31.0, as valuations adjust for near-term decline in production and proved reserves.

I see this correction as a good buying opportunity as strong production growth in the next 18 months is likely to more than offset the factor of decline in production on asset sale.

To put things into perspective: Bonanza Creek Energy reported production of 16,000boepd for FY17. Pro-forma for asset sale, the company expects FY18 production at 17,700boepd (mid-range of guidance). This would imply 11% production growth in FY18 as compared to FY17. Including Mid-Continent asset, the growth would have been nearly 30%.

Importantly, with a back-end weighted capital program in 2018, the company aims to achieve over 50% production growth in FY19 as compared to FY18. A 50% production growth rate would imply production of 26,550boepd.

Considering the following points, I believe that the company’s steep growth target is achievable:

The company is fully funded for 2018 investments and the entire focus will be on bringing wells online in 2H18. For 1H18, Bonanza Creek Energy reported capital expenditure of $54 million and reported completion of 19 gross (17.5 net wells). With a deep drilling inventory and with $180 million drilling and completion spending targeted for 2H18, the target of drilling 77 (59 net wells) through FY18 seems likely. With more than 3x increase in investment as compared to 1H18, even if gross well completions are 3x as compared to 1H18, the drilling and completion target is likely to be achieved.

Strong Revenue And EBITDAX Growth Visibility

The strong growth in production is likely to translate into robust revenue and EBITDAX in FY19. In particular, as realized prices improve, the impact of production growth is likely to be significant.

The table below gives the company’s revenue, EBITDAX and cash flow estimates for FY18 and FY19 based on the following assumptions:

For 1H18, Bonanza Creek Energy reported realized price of $42.95 per barrel of oil equivalent. For FY18, I am estimating realized price to remain at $42.95 per barrel. For FY19, I have assumed 5% increase in realized oil price at $45 per barrel. For 1H18, Bonanza Creek Energy reported revenue of $136 million and adjusted EBITDAX of $65 million. This translates into adjusted EBITDAX margin of 47%. I have assumed the same margin for FY18. For FY19, I expect the adjusted EBITDAX margin to improve by at least 300 basis points to 50% on higher production and higher realized prices. For 1H18, the company reported operating cash flow of $42 million on adjusted EBITDAX of $65 million. This implies an EBITDAX cash conversion ratio of 65%. For FY18, I am assuming the same EBITDAX cash conversion and for FY19, I expect the cash conversion to increase to 70% as realized oil prices increase coupled with the impact of hedging at higher prices.

Bonanza Creek Energy is therefore positioned for revenue and EBITDAX growth of 57% and 67% respectively for FY19. I believe that this growth is likely to trigger significant stock upside, which will be further validated by the company’s peer valuation analysis.

Cash And Financing Analysis

Since Bonanza Creek Energy has emerged from bankruptcy last year, I would re-look at the potential cash and debt position for the next 18 months. This would strengthen the case for strong growth without significant leveraging.

The table below gives the company’s liquidity and potential liquidity inflow for 2H18 and FY19. In addition, the table provides the investment expenditure for 2H18 and an assumption for FY19. This would provide an insight on the possible debt addition in the next 18 months.

Even with $480 to $500 million in possible capital expenditure in the next 18 months, the company’s leverage is likely to remain at 1.0.

Therefore, I don’t see any balance sheet concerns in the given investment horizon. And this period is likely to be associated with strong revenue, EBITDAX and cash flow bump-up.

Valuation Analysis

The table below gives the EV/EBITDAX valuation analysis for Bonanza Creek Energy as compared to a close peer.

For Bonanza Creek Energy, the 2019E debt and EBITDAX have already been computed above and that’s used to arrive at a 2019E EV/EBITDAX of 3.9.

PDC Energy (PDCE) is bigger in terms of size with a current market capitalization of $3,480 million. However, the company is a good peer considering two factors:

PDC Energy has core focus asset in Wattenberg and that makes it appropriate for comparison with Bonanza Creek Energy PDCE Energy expects 2019 end leverage at approximately 1.0 and the estimate for Bonanza Creek is the same.

For PDC Energy, the company expects 2019 leverage at 1 and I have used that to back calculate the EBITDAX. For 1H19, the company’s total debt was $1,179 million and with the company expecting to be free cash flow positive in the coming quarters, my basic assumption is that debt is likely to remain at the same levels.

What follows is that PDC Energy expects EBITDAX in the range of $1,100 to $1,200 million for FY19 and that would imply leverage of 1.0. Using the company’s current market capitalization of $3,480 million and assuming 2019E EBITDAX at $1,150 million, the EV/EBITDAX comes to 4.1.

While Bonanza Creek Energy is trading at a slight discount to EV/EBITDAX multiple of PDC Energy, the following factor is worth mentioning:

PDC Energy expects to grow production at a CAGR of 30% in the next 3-years. However, Bonanza Creek Energy expects more than 50% production growth in FY19. In addition, if the company’s investment is similar to FY18 levels, production growth can sustain at 50% in FY20 (with a deep drilling inventory).

Therefore, Bonanza Creek Energy does deserve a higher premium valuation as compared to PDC Energy.

The key point is Bonanza Creek Energy delivering on production estimates in the coming quarters. As investor confidence is restored in a company that went bankrupt in 2017, the stock is likely to surge higher.

Risk Factors

While Bonanza Creek Energy has emerged from bankruptcy in 2017, I don’t see any financial risk and as the thesis elaborates, the company’s leverage is likely to remain low.

Further, with oil sustaining above $65 per barrel, I don’t see meaningful commodity price risk in the given investment horizon.

The table below gives a stress case scenario for revenue, EBITDAX and cash flows. Even with decline in realized oil price and EBITDAX margin, the company’s year-on-year growth is likely to be robust.

Conclusion

Bonanza Creek Energy is an attractive stock with an investment horizon of 18 months. During this period, the company’s production growth is likely to be the key stock upside trigger. An associated bump-up in revenue, EBITDAX and cash flows will make valuations attractive and I consider current levels as a good entry point.

The company’s emergence from bankruptcy has been on a strong note considering the financial decisions coupled with production growth plans. I expect the markets to regain confidence in the stock, which is likely to translate into robust upside.

Disclosure: Street Smart Investor is collaborating with Disruptive Investor in a Marketplace service that we expect to launch soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.