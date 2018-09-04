Piotroski-Graham Enhanced Value Stock Selections - September

September selections continue with the value enhancement of the Benjamin Graham value parameters from the financial literature.

The Piotroski model remains the top performing value model in financial research and as tracked by the American Association of Individual Investors with 22.4% annualized returns over 16 years.

The top two stocks from each of the active portfolios are listed in the table below with EC +117.70% and PAR 170.89% as the two best overall value stock returns.

Publishing two of the eight new September selections of the Piotroski Enhanced Value portfolio.

Piotroski Value Portfolio YTD Returns

The following portfolios are one-year buy/hold portfolios. Each portfolio was formed to evaluate the annual results of the Joseph Piotroski Value algorithm that remains one of the best performing value-based selection models in financial research. Retests of the model outperformed all other top value algorithm models in the financial literature according to Amor-Tapia, B. & Tascón, M.T. (2016).

Piotroski Enhanced Value Returns YTD Top Stocks August Portfolio (1 Year Ended) +4.90% HIBB +63.35%, WLFC +39.86% September Portfolio (1 Year Ended) +15.51% HIBB +67.07%, WLFC +44.03% October Portfolio +23.23% EC +138.15%, SODA +114.82% November Portfolio +3.03% VPG +76.37%, AIT +21.05% December Portfolio +7.26% CROX +89.02%, ICFI +51.06% January Portfolio +11.24% PAR +170.89%, TYL +39.44% March Portfolio +5.48% PLNT +38.91%, SHPG +36.93% May Portfolio +3.24% WOW +88.51%, TER +19.63% July Portfolio* +1.98% AL +9.76%, YPF +9.08% S&P 500 YTD 2018 +8.52% 2018 Benchmark Index AAII 2018 Piotroski High F-Score +7.00% 2018 Benchmark Portfolio**

*July portfolio marks the start of the Graham enhancements.

**Benchmark portfolio based on AAII selection results for high F-score.

Note: The monthly gap between Piotroski Portfolio formations in 2018 has been set to alternate each month between the Forensic Negative / Positive Portfolio formations. As you can see from top performing stocks in the 2017 portfolios there was a high degree of stock selection overlap in consecutive monthly formations for these one-year buy/hold portfolios.



The average monthly Piotroski-Graham portfolio returns YTD show how the current portfolios are performing relative to the current S&P 500 monthly average of 1.065% and the benchmark AAII Piotroski High F-score portfolio average of 0.875.

By comparison the Breakout Stock portfolios are averaging 6.62% per month YTD for 2018. The cycle between value stocks and momentum stocks is known to alternate as market conditions change.

September Enhanced Piotroski - Graham Value Selections

The following two samples from the eight selections for September were in the top eight for the highest Piotroski F-Scores of all the stocks screened across the US markets with a share price above $2 and average daily volume over 100k shares. In addition, the Benjamin Graham enhancements have been applied on the basis that these characteristics are well documented to deliver excess annual market returns. More information on the Graham Number formula can be found at the end of the article. These top Piotroski stocks also include only those stocks with more than a 25% difference in price from where the Graham number assesses current stock value.

Thumbnail images of the July Piotroski-Graham Enhanced Value Portfolio:



These selections are based entirely on the academic algorithms documented in the modeling section at the end of this article and my own preset modeling parameters. Value selections are intended for a one-year buy/hold methodology of undervalued fundamental characteristics:

7. Santander Consumer (SC) - Financial / Mortgage Investment

8. Everest Re Group (RE) - Financial / Property and Casualty Insurance

Sample 7. Santander Consumer (SC) - Financial / Mortgage Investment

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

1 24 Click to enlarge Notes:

Sample 8. Everest Re Group (RE) - Financial / Property and Casualty Insurance

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance, and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

1 19 Click to enlarge Notes:

Introduction to Piotroski F-Score Methodology

This article continues the series of testing the best value investment research over a one-year time horizon for well documented and substantial value investing returns. This study is testing the Piotroski F-score model to see how many of the different value portfolios formed each month can outperform the market over a year long period. So far it appears that momentum stocks are outperforming the value category of stocks that are currently performing well below their 22.4% annualized return over 16 years.

These Piotroski value selections are designed as a more stable, long-term investment approach to identify highly oversold stocks, in contrast to the Weekly Breakout Forecast based on highly volatile, short-term momentum stocks. The value selection formulas have been well documented in the financial literature over the past 17 years to consistently outperform benchmark indexes.

The Piotroski stock selections above build on the findings from the Amor-Tapia & Tascon (2016) research that evaluates top selection models in more detail in the initial August report that found the Piotroski model to be one of the best models tested for value investment selections.

The American Association of Individual Investors also documents their own multi-year test results of the Piotroski F-score as one of the best performing models with 16-year annualized total returns of 22.4% from among dozens of selection models that they monitor.

The Enhanced Piotroski portfolios offered here are well on track to outperform the S&P 500 and other comparable value portfolios.

All prior selection portfolio compositions are available only for subscribers

Background on Value Scoring Systems

Calculating scores and assigning values to stocks based on fundamental data remains one of the most popular methods for value stock investing. Most of us are familiar with such scoring systems as the Value Line Rank (started in 1965), the CANSLIM composite ranking system (started in 1988), the Zacks Rank (started in 1982, first made public in 1992) and many other popular systems that have given us good results over the years. To this day it's not uncommon to find substantial overlap among the best stocks identified by different value ranking methodologies. Most medium- to long-term investors are well served by taking these models into consideration.

Less well known are the academic composite value models based on fundamentals that continue to be rigorously tested in peer-reviewed financial literature. Some of these published models have their measurement scoring integrated into publicly available stock screens from various stock analysis websites. One of the best academic models retested recently by Amor-Tapia and Tascon (2016) is the Piotroski score model created by Joseph Piotroski in 2000:

The Piotroski (2000) FSCORE: The score consists of aggregating nine individual binary signals derived from accounting variables related to profitability. The most favorable value score is nine and the least favorable is zero. (Amor-Tapia &Tascon, 2016)

The Graham Number: The Graham Number value score results from a formula developed by Benjamin Graham that's based on his assessment that good value stocks should have a P/E ratio below 15 and a P/B ratio below 1.5:

This Graham Number value equals the square root of 22.5 x EPS x P/B. Because it leaves out many other important characteristics it's better applied as an enhancement to the highly successful Piotroski F-Score value selection model.

Conclusion

The Piotroski F-Score model has been well documented in the financial literature and by practitioners to generate significant abnormal returns on an annual basis. Over the past 16 years it remains one of the top selection models among dozens tracked by the American Association of Individual Investors. The enhanced model selections also eliminate financial outliers and low-priced stocks that may jeopardize the best performance results possible. This is the complete monthly selection report for subscribers. As always, I trust this will be a profitable contribution to your investment objectives!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

