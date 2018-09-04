Packaging Corporation Of America: Target Return Of 143%

Strong demand for its products and a management team that has a proven track record for operational effectiveness set the company up for strong future growth.

Shares of Packaging Corp of America (PKG) are down 10.61% since peaking on June 11, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this container-board and paper manufacturer are a compelling buy at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating strong earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to accelerated growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the S&P 100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ please see my BlogPost).

As of the end of July 2018, the MGQ for the S&P 100 stood at 10.04.

The current MGQ for PKG stands at 12.96, which implies a 29.10% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that PKG has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Packaging Corp of America was 15.30% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 6.70% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 16.80% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 17.50% per year (GuruFocus). Earnings growth has been consistent and healthy over the last ten years.

The operating margin % for PKG came in at 15.89% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 15.89 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin was higher than the average of 10.94% for its industry (specific group of companies engaged in similar business activities), and 11.89% for its sector (broad segment of the economy in which the company operates) - Reuters.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about PKG.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

I prefer to use the Forward P/E ratio (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) rather than historical P/E to gauge a company's expected future earnings power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

PKG has a Forward P/E of 13.83 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for PKG is lower than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are lower than that of the broader market, but I accept a forward P/E above 10.0 as adequate for a long position.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for PKG stands at 18.97%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 18.97% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of July was at 8.85%, so PKG has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.14x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for PKG would turn bullish with a break above $113.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from a consolidation pattern on the daily charts that started on July 31. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $122.00 level over the next three months.

Today (date article published) I will buy the PKG 19OCT18 105 Call Options, which will provide approximately 13x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $108.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs. My target return for the trade is 143% (11% share appreciation x 13x leverage on the call options).

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $122.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe PKG is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

For Q2 2018 the company reported that net sales were up 12% YOY and EPS was up 37% YOY. This healthy growth rate on the top and bottom lines was generated by strong demand for the company's products. In the Q2 earnings call, CEO Mark Kowlzan pointed out that:

We continued to run our containerboard mills all out in order to keep up with the demand and they performed extremely well during the quarter . . . these outstanding efforts allowed us to achieve all-time record containerboard shipments and supply all-time record box shipments.

We live in a delivery economy where more and more of the items we buy are delivered to our front door. Every time an item is purchased on-line, that item then needs to be delivered, and a cardboard box of some sort is most likely involved in the transportation of the item. Statista reported that e-commerce sales now represent almost 10% of total US retail sales - at the beginning of 2010 this percentage was only at 4.2%. E-commerce retail sales as a percentage of total US retail sales grew at a CAGR of 11.45% over the last eight years, and shows no sign of slowing down. The more items delivered to our front doors, the more the demand for containerboard and corrugated cardboard will increase.

A study by PR Newsire estimates that the global corrugated box market will grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to reach $94 billion by 2025. I like companies that make products that are in high demand and who operate in an industry that is expected to grow at a healthy pace over the next five years.

Best-of-Class Execution

I also like to invest in company's that have a proven record of better execution against the competition. In a May 2018 presentation at an industry conference, the company highlighted the fact they had the best volume growth, margins and ROIC in the industry, and the numbers back that up:

Management Effectiveness

PKG Industry Sector Sales - 5 Yr Growth Rate 17.78% 5.61% 1.14% Return on Assets (NYSE:TTM) 10.03% 6.82% 5.90% Return on Investment (TTM) 11.40% 9.24% 7.30% Return on Equity (TTM) 28.26% 16.44% 9.73%

Source: Reuters

This is a company that is posting much higher sales growth than its peers with a management team that is very good at turning capital into profits. The recent price drop in the shares presents a great opportunity to initiate a position in PKG.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, PKG is an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that I allocate 3% of my total portfolio to each options trade. To review the performance of my past trades please see my Blog Posts.