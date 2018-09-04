T-Bonds Positioned For Late Summer Breakout

After going nowhere all summer, U.S. government bonds are finally positioned for a breakout in the coming weeks. In today’s commentary, we’ll review the evidence which points to a bullish resolution to the lateral trend in Treasuries of all maturities by October.

It has been a long, tough year for bond investors. Treasury bonds began tumbling last September and didn’t bottom out until May of this year. Yet, in the months since the May bond market low, there has been mounting evidence that the bulls finally have gathered enough strength to gain control of the intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend from the bond bears. Let’s take a look at some of the positive signs.

The first positive sign which demands attention in our analysis is that the month of August marked the first time of the past years that T-bonds succeeded in not making lower lows over a 3-month period. While this is a small victory for bond bulls, it’s nonetheless a positive sign from a technical perspective. Over the last three months, in fact, government bonds across the yield spectrum have established a pattern of higher lows. While this may not seem to be of great importance at first glance, it’s actually quite significant for reasons we’ll discuss here.

The first point of significance of the bond market’s performance since May is that in order for a market bottom to have any chance of being established and then serving as a launching pad for a rebound, a minimum of three months is normally required. On balance, three months is the amount of time it takes for the negative force of a well-established downward trend to completely dissipate after the price hits bottom. Three months is also equivalent to one quarter of a year, or 12 weeks, which is an adequate amount of time for a rate of change reversal.

One way of illustrating this rate of change reversal on a quarterly basis in the bond market is by applying a widely utilized technical tool to Treasury prices. The 50-day moving average for Treasuries of all maturities has reversed a decline and has turned up in recent weeks. Moreover, it’s now trending higher for the first time all year. Shown below is a graph of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). Although the TLT price has fluctuated widely above and below the 50-day moving average since March, the important thing to notice here is that the 50-day MA is trending higher. This is the first time this year that the widely-watched 50-day trend line has been done this. While this development carries no predictive value, it’s nonetheless an encouraging sign, for it shows that TLT has one less obstacle in its immediate path with which to contend with (namely downside momentum).

Source: BigCharts

On the shorter end of the maturity curve, Treasury bond prices are showing a similar pattern of higher lows. Shown here is the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) in relation to its 50-day moving average. This suggests that the intermediate-term price trend for IEI has gradually reversed in the last three months as the demand for foreign investors’ appetites for U.S. sovereign bonds increases. The uncertainty created by a host of global events this summer, including the U.S.-China trade war and Italy’s economic woes, have almost certainly helped bolster U.S. Treasury prices due to an influx of flight capital from Asia and Europe. A decisive breakout above the most recent quarterly high for IEI, namely the May 29 closing high of $120.57, would likely suffice to put the bulls in control of the intermediate trend. At the very least, a move above $120.57 would likely serve as a catalyst for additional short covering among the bond bears.

Source: BigCharts

Short-term corporate bonds have also shown discernible improvement this summer, and by extension, this has provided some additional support for longer-term T-bonds. As discussed in my previous bond market commentaries, rallies in TLT tend to be at their strongest and most sustainable when they are confirmed by strength in the short-term corporate bond market.

Shown below is the daily graph of the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (VCSH), which is my favorite proxy for the short-term corporate bonds. VCSH bottomed in May and has recouped at least some of its losses from earlier this year. VCSH confirmed an immediate-term (1-4 week) buy signal per the rules of my trading discipline in early August and has since had its most impressive performance since the rally in May. VCSH has also established a pattern of higher lows while the psychologically significant 50-day MA has been trending higher for over a month. As with TLT, this is the first time of the past year that VCSH has managed this feat.

Source: BigCharts

A decisive close above the May 29 high of $78.50 – which also serves as a 6-month trading range ceiling – would establish an intermediate-term rising trend for VCSH, defined as a series of higher lows and higher highs over a period of at least three months. This in turn would invite additional short covering. Continued leadership in VCSH would also further increase the odds of a renewed rally in longer-term Treasury bonds.

My expectation since this spring has been that U.S. Treasuries would likely experience a bear market rally into September, and possibly extending into October, before running out of steam. I expect that the latent strength of the U.S. economy will keep Treasury prices from over-reaching on the upside and will exert a steady longer-term upward bias on interest rates. While bond traders may wish to take advantage of the short-term bullish bias in Treasury bonds, I recommend using tight protective stops on all trading positions and avoiding the temptation to become overextended in bond trading positions.

While the U.S. bond market definitely has rally potential in the coming weeks, I also urge investors not to forget that the dominant long-term trend for Treasury bonds is still bearish. Despite the strength evident in the bond market since May, my continued expectation is that the rally in TLT will likely meet with strong resistance at some point this autumn. I further expect that TLT will ultimately be unable to overcome its yearly high price which was established in January. The longer-term bond market fundamentals are still bearish and favor higher Treasury yields (and lower bond prices). Accordingly, I recommend that long-term investors remain underweight bonds and allocate most of their portfolio to U.S. equities, which have more long-term upside potential than T-bonds.

