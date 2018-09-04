Singular Research EPS Surprises For Q2 2018

Earnings Surprises and Disappointments for Q2 2018
Top Surprises
JMP Group LLC (JMP) +256%
Had record investment banking revenues Increased accumulation of loans leading up to the CLO V pricing Had a favorable exit from a principal investment Investment banking revenues were up 49.3% yoy and asset management revenues were up 29.5% yoy
Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) +106%
- Maintained the #1 overall position in the U.S. viscosupplementation market
- U.S. viscosupplement franchise grew 12% in Q2
- Completed an accelerated share repurchase program from May to July, with ~800,000 shares repurchased
- Product gross margin improved by 10% on sequential basis
Olympia Financial Group (OLY) +99%
Earnings before income tax increased 61% to $3.72 million from $2.31 million. Total revenue, including interest earned as trustee and interest, increased 28% to $13.18 million from $10.26 million. The increase is due to an increase in service revenue in the Foreign Exchange division and Registered Plans division and interest earned as trustee in the Registered Plans division. Service revenue increased 25% to $10.31 million from $8.28 million due to an increase in trade volume and transaction sizes in the Foreign Exchange division and fees charged in connection with the restructuring of an exempt market issuer in the Registered Plans division. Interest revenue on monies held in trust and interest on Olympia’s own cash increased 45% to $2.87 million from $1.98 million due to increases in the Canadian prime rate.
Top Disappointments
Full House Resorts (FLL) -433% Net Revenue Grew 2.8%, Net Loss Improved 56.6%, and Adjusted EBITDA Increased 19.7% Ferry Boat Christened at Rising Star Casino Resort; Anticipate Commencing Ferry Service This Quarter Silver Slipper Casino & Hotel Preparing for Launch of Sports Betting Within the Next Few Weeks Development Agreement for Expansion of Bronco Billy's Casino & Hotel Approved; Currently Finalizing Construction Contracts for Phase One of the Expansion Submitted Letter of Intent to Participate in New Mexico Racing Commission's Competitive Process for State's Sixth Racing License
Daktronics (DAKT) -280%
Reported net sales of $154.2 million, operating income of $4.0 million, and net income of $4.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net sales of $172.7 million, operating income of $11.7 million, and net income of $8.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Fiscal 2019 first quarter orders were $159.6 million, compared to $153.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Product order backlog at the end of the fiscal 2019 first quarter was $177 million, compared to a backlog of $184 million a year earlier and $171 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Reece Kurtenbach, chairman, president and chief executive officer stated, "As expected, first quarter sales were less than the first quarter of 2018 and reflect the financial fluctuations caused by the timing of large projects. Year to date orders have increased over last year, and we achieved a respectable gross profit margin on this level of business. During the quarter, we installed several of the new generation of narrow pixel pitch products for high resolution indoor applications. We continue to invest in broadening our narrow pixel pitch product line and control solutions. Our pipeline of innovative new products and technologies is poised to meet the growing market demand for digital canvases."
|Company
|Reported Revenue
|Estimated Revenue
|% Difference
|Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS
|Estimated EPS
|$ Difference (rounded)
|% Difference
|Guidance Commentary
|# of Analysts
|JMP Group LLC
|57,220,000
|33,100,000
|72.9%
|0.16
|0.05
|0.12
|256%
|3
|Anika Therapeutics Inc
|30,548,000
|27,903,250
|9.5%
|0.68
|0.33
|0.35
|106%
|4
|Olympia Financial Group Inc
|10,307,910
|9,104,350
|13.2%
|0.88
|0.44
|0.44
|99%
|1
|Seabridge Gold Inc
|NULL
|NULL
|(0.03)
|(0.06)
|0.03
|48%
|1
|Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc
|268,834,000
|261,666,670
|2.7%
|0.89
|0.61
|0.28
|45%
|5
|Harvard Bioscience Inc
|31,522,000
|30,662,670
|2.8%
|0.07
|0.05
|0.02
|31%
|3
|Control4 Corp
|69,228,000
|67,827,630
|2.1%
|0.42
|0.33
|0.10
|29%
|9
|Emergent BioSolutions Inc
|220,200,000
|208,568,500
|5.6%
|1.07
|0.88
|0.19
|22%
|8
|Wisdom Tree Investments Inc
|74,775,000
|74,376,800
|0.5%
|0.10
|0.09
|0.01
|17%
|13
|NV5 Global Inc
|104,018,000
|99,318,000
|4.7%
|0.91
|0.79
|0.13
|16%
|5
|Transcat Inc
|36,658,000
|39,055,670
|-6.1%
|0.19
|0.17
|0.02
|14%
|3
|NMI Holdings Inc
|NULL
|62,107,800
|0.40
|0.35
|0.05
|14%
|9
|Clearone Inc
|6,971,000
|NULL
|(0.22)
|(0.25)
|0.03
|12%
|1
|Newtek Business Services Corp
|13,212,000
|11,276,170
|17.2%
|0.44
|0.42
|0.02
|6%
|6
|General Finance Corp
|84,421,000
|76,520,000
|10.3%
|(0.06)
|(0.06)
|0.00
|5%
|3
|Multi-Color Corp
|456,131,000
|438,960,000
|3.9%
|1.06
|1.06
|0.00
|0%
|5
|BIOLASE Inc
|12,154,000
|12,745,000
|-4.6%
|(0.20)
|(0.20)
|-
|0%
|2
|Quinstreet Inc
|111,521,000
|100,060,600
|11.5%
|0.13
|0.13
|(0.00)
|0%
|6
|Hennessy Advisors Inc
|13,567,000
|13,810,000
|-1.8%
|0.53
|0.64
|(0.11)
|-17%
|1
|Acme United Corp
|39,751,000
|41,150,000
|-3.4%
|0.67
|0.83
|(0.16)
|-19%
|2
|LSI Industries Inc
|83,409,000
|85,230,000
|-2.1%
|0.02
|0.03
|(0.01)
|-20%
|3
|Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA
|NULL
|34,550,000
|0.42
|0.55
|(0.13)
|-23%
|2
|Gladstone Land Corp
|11,394,000
|7,199,500
|58.3%
|0.11
|0.15
|(0.05)
|-31%
|2
|Trecora Resources
|68,106,000
|70,697,500
|-3.7%
|0.09
|0.14
|(0.05)
|-35%
|4
|Century Casinos Inc
|39,648,000
|39,875,000
|-0.6%
|0.01
|0.05
|(0.04)
|-80%
|4
|Huttig Building Products Inc
|223,400,000
|215,790,000
|3.5%
|0.01
|0.16
|(0.15)
|-94%
|1
|EVIO Inc
|634,340
|1,700,000
|-62.7%
|(0.19)
|(0.09)
|(0.10)
|-111%
|1
|StealthGas Inc
|39,695,480
|37,786,000
|5.1%
|(0.05)
|0.06
|(0.11)
|-183%
|1
|Salem Media Group Inc
|66,272,000
|66,210,000
|0.1%
|(0.08)
|0.09
|(0.17)
|-194%
|2
|A-Mark Precious Metals Inc
|1,994,963,000
|1,689,996,500
|18.0%
|(0.09)
|0.06
|(0.15)
|-250%
|2
|Daktronics Inc
|138,177,000
|145,162,500
|-4.8%
|(0.09)
|0.05
|(0.14)
|-280%
|3
|Full House Resorts Inc
|41,227,000
|42,587,330
|-3.2%
|(0.02)
|0.01
|(0.03)
|-433%
|3
|REX American Resources Corp
|120,820,000
|NULL
|NULL
|NULL
|0
|Geospace Technologies Corp
|21,270,000
|NULL
|NULL
|NULL
|0
|Cordoba Minerals Corp
|NULL
|NULL
|NULL
|NULL
|0
Disclosure: I am/we are long JMP.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.