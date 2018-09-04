The Daily Drilling Report's Oilfield Almanac And Gazette: August Edition

Carbo Ceramics is making some in-roads to the conventional frack-pack and gravel-pack markets that should boost its bottom line going forward.

Oilfield service companies have struggled for various reasons recently. We discuss what we believe the central reason.

Introduction

Oil has had a rocky road over the previous quarter, and extending into the present one. The extreme volatility is due primarily to a push and pull concerning the loss of significant quantities of Iranian oil from the market as sanctions begin to bite. In this article we recap our thoughts about this and some possible ramifications of the current unrest in Iran on oil prices and supplies.

We also track the price action of several oilfield service companies that makeup our oilfield portfolio. These have gone the opposite direction from the oil price over the last few weeks. We think this is largely due to trade talk progress, or lack there-of, and are over-blown against the larger coming oil shortage narrative.

We also take a look at what one company in particular, Carbo Ceramics, (CRR) is doing to shift thinking about proppant quality in North American sand control treatments.

Finally, we look the progress of one of our pick's to diversify from the NA shale fracking story. Berry is a conventional oil play that has delivered growth early on, even as larger companies have faltered.

Notes from the Oilfield Almanac

Oil in August-

WTI trended higher in the month of August after taking a substantial dip toward and briefly below $65, before making a V recovery back above $70 as shown. The 31st saw a slight retreat, but solid gains were recorded for the month.

Likely drivers for this ramp up-

A sell off in the dollar at month's end as trade tensions eased.

Recognition by the market that the renewal of sanctions on Iran is going to have a real impact on crude supplies. Countries who trade with the U.S.-nearly everybody, have a stark choice.

Inventory draws at the end of the month.

A revision down of crude production monthly data previously announced by the EIA.

In an internal article of the DDR we did discuss the Iran bruhaha in some detail. I think this has the potential to have a major impact on oil prices in the near future and discussed a couple of reasons why in this lengthy article.

Given the current delicate balance in world supply and demand, any significant military action in the Persian Gulf has the potential for dramatic impact, at least temporarily on oil prices.

Military confrontation in the Middle-East and extremes in oil prices form a close, but not exclusive association. The spike in 1980 was from the Iranian revolution,and the OPEC embargoes. 1990 saw the invasion of Kuwait by Iraq. In 2001, the Al Qaeda attack on the U.S. and our subsequent invasion of Afghanistan began a price ramp that was fed by the invasion of Iraq in 2003, and continued until the super peak of 2008. The dramatic plunge that same year brought on by the buying frenzy of the commodity super-cycle of the early 2000's. And so it goes!

There is a wall of worry in the oil space now that is holding back prices of stocks related to oil exploration and production. We counsel patience at this time. World events are trending in a bullish direction for the gooey black stuff, and its light variants.

On to the Oilfield Gazette

Service companies have lagged behind the improvements in the oil price over this period. A few that we follow have just taken a shellacking in the month of August.

Three of these companies have a global footprint, so the Permian bottle-neck theory doesn't apply to them...strictly(they all have a big footprint there). My thoughts on this were that the imminence of tariffs if Trade talks were not productive were the operative factor in the price movement seen in August.

The logic being that if trade actually declines, energy demand will do likewise, leading to less drilling, thus lessening demand for oil. It fits as well as any other scenario, where companies are doing well and are fundamentally supported by the price action of the commodity they exist to extract.

We do not expect that real, long term tariffs will take hold, and that dips are buying opportunities. If we are wrong, there could be a major reset in stock prices as the world economy is just that, a world economy that lives on trade. The freer, the better.

Let's look at one service company in particular. One we expect to do well over the next couple of years, and for what its worth...one we wouldn't mind terribly if it started acting the like the star we believe it is.

Carbo Ceramics, (CRR)

Carbo ramped up strongly in the second quarter, and then sold off just as strongly. It then reported a pretty decent second quarter in late July, where it registered significant improvement in revenues and profit, and took off again. And, then sank again.

One head fake after another seemingly. What's up with Carbo? A question I get asked frequently.

Carbo is doing a lot of the right things financially, after a brush with bankruptcy in late 2016, where a 'White Knight' stepped in with a loan for a big chunk of the company. Revenue was up 25% over the same period in 2017. They cut losses in half, and improved sales of high tech products.

Seems like Mr. Market (Mr. M) should see some potential here. My view is Mr. M is still thinking of Carbo as just a Deepwater (DW) play, which basically all they were a few years ago. Since Mr. M is acutely aware that DW is still in the very early stages of a recovery from near extinction, he is writing off any whiff of good news and improvement in business conditions.

Let's look at something they are doing to change this DW only narrative.

CARBOAIR

Let's talk for a moment about Sand Management. (Here is a link to a nice video that will walk you through the finer points of this essential form of completion technology. For those who don't have the time or inclination to get that deep into the weeds, I'll give a brief description.

All reservoirs will eventually begin to show signs of deterioration (produce water, and reservoir material-sand) from the effects of producing oil and gas. To delay the onset of water, and sand production, engineers design mechanisms (filters and permeable media-sand, proppant) to hold it in place while the hydrocarbons are extracted.

When this is done under the fracture gradient of the rock it is commonly called-'gravel packing'. Treatments over the frac gradient of the rock are known as 'fracture stimulation', or fracking.

Whether we are gravel packing or fracking, one of the foundations of a good 'stimulation' treatment is tight grain-to-grain contact of the media. This is one of the criteria that delivers an engineered parameter known as 'pack conductivity.' This is important as poor pack conductivity will impede production from the well, and of course the inverse is true. The media is the path through which hydrocarbons must take to enter the well bore and be produced.

If you are a completion engineer, more/higher conductivity is a good thing.

I know this is getting a bit complex, please bear with me and I'll wrap this up in a couple of more paragraphs.

Some reservoirs structure lends themselves to the matrix-type treatment of gravel packing, as opposed to fracture stimulation. Globally gravel packing is a very popular method of oil well completion, and high purity sieved sand (to control the particle size distribution (PSD) of the media, and has not typically used ceramic media to the extent DW fracturing has.

Engineers at Carbo are working to expand the use of their ceramic products in this application, and are starting to make some in-roads.

Gravel transport is a critical element of the pumping design that engineers put in place to pack a well tightly as has been described. In enhancing gravel transport, the density of the media is a critical issue. And, this is where CARBOAIR has an advantage. It is significantly lower in density than sand.

To boil all of this down, lighter media will be carried at lower flow rates to its final resting place in the well. The tightness of the pack will be enhanced, and pack conductivity will be improved.

When you add the improved sphericity and crush resistance of CARBOAIR, you have a step-change improvement in the technical execution of the well. This should lead to improved daily production and an increase in the ultimate recovery from the well.

What all of this means, is that as engineers look for ways to improve well performance, Carbo should find some receptive clients for a premium product like CARBOAIR.

We will discuss this further in the near future.

A bright spot for the end of August

Inside the DDR we discussed a California operator with a different operating philosophy from the Permian frackers. We caught on to it shortly after had IPO'd earlier in the month. The company is Berry Petroleum, (BRY) and a public article, "Berry Petroleum: Low Risk Assets, 30% Upside" was released afterward. Have a look, if you haven't already. It's still free.

We were rewarded with a six percent gain for the week. A week when some of our Big Cap stalwarts struggled, or ran in place at best. It was nice to have a winner this week.

It's not as easy to find bargains in the oilfield as it was a year and half ago. We think we've found one in Berry. It has room to expand its low risk production without any of the constraints that are dragging down the shale story.

Hopefully our Big Caps will start to perform better, as the oil price continues to move higher.

Your takeaway

We are convinced the stage is set for a dramatic spike in the oil price in the not too distant future. Concerns are many, but we feel the principal one is what is happening with the renewal of sanctions on Iran.

Further we feel that if you look past the ubiquitous shale frackers, there are diamonds in the rough like Berry. Diamonds that will deliver low cost growth quarter after quarter, regardless of sand shortages or pipeline restrictions in the Permian. We think that even at after it's recent run up, this is still a good entry point for new investors as Berry grows production.

Carbo Ceramics is trying to change the narrative that it is only a DW story and having some success with CARBOAIR. We think this effort will gain traction as operators look to enhance daily production from fracked wells. Currently Carbo is trading in the single digits from the weight of expectations about the only DW water narrative for Carbo. We think this presents a good entry point for investors as Carbo's effort pad the bottom line, and sales of other high tech products increase in DW applications.

We remain long all members of the DDR's Oilfield Portfolio in the expectation of an a change of perception in Mr. Market's mind-set if our concerns are met.

Time will tell.

