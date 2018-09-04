Is Now The Time To Buy General Electric?

Source: GE

It has been a tough year for General Electric (GE) shareholders, especially ones that bought the stock for its solid history of paying a dividend (currently at 3.7%). The stock is down more than 47% in the last 52 weeks and off from its two-year high of just over 31. Shares are down almost 60% since the beginning of 2017. However, the stock has been fairly stable over the last six months, staying in the $12-15 range. There does seem to be a bottom forming, at least technically. We will explore this further in light of recent news.

We will take a look at recent news and the technicals to determine if now is a time to enter a GE trade.

Recent News

General Electric has been in a major recovery effort for some time. I believe it will eventually reward its shareholders. I have written frequently about GE and have typically been negative on the stock, but am hopeful of a successful turnaround. CEO John Flannery continues his plan and has laid out a slow and steady turnaround of GE. He’s replaced almost half of the management team and cut GE's dividend in half. This cut was not taken lightly - GE cut its dividend for only the second time since the Great Depression.

As I have previously mentioned in other articles, GE will need to de-risk, raise cash and cut the dividend - again. Flannery told GE shareholders late last year he plans to pare GE down to core businesses: Power, aviation (jet engines) and healthcare. To stop the leaks, he now has unveiled plans to pull out of healthcare and focus on aviation, power, and renewable energy. If successful, the 126-year-old GE will look like an entirely different company than it once was – finance, home-appliances, plastics, locomotives, etc.

To be certain, today’s GE, or at least tomorrow’s, is a very different company than it once was. Getting out of the under-performing businesses of oil and gas, transportation, healthcare, and consumer lighting will bring in much needed capital. On the plus side, the stronger margins in transportation and healthcare helped offset the weaker margins in Power and these will help these companies be attractive to buyers. Offloading related debt and pension obligations will help GE be stronger in the future.

General Electric recently sold some of its transportation unit to rail equipment maker Wabtec in an $11.1 billion deal with GE, receiving a $2.9 billion up-front payment in cash, and its shareholders will own 50.1% of the combined company, while Wabtec shareholders will own the rest.

Flannery has agreed to unload Baker Hughes (BHGE) and its locomotive operations. GE expects to generate cash from the GE Heathcare disposition of approximately 20% of its interest and to distribute the remaining 80% to GE shareholders through a tax-free distribution over the next 12-18 months, subject to review. GE Healthcare recorded over $19 billion in revenues in 2017.

GE plans to shrink the balance sheet of its finance arm, GE Capital, targeting the sale of $25 billion in energy and industrial finance assets by 2020. GE expects to make an approximate $3 billion capital contribution to GE Capital in 2019. In addition, the company is actively exploring options to reduce its insurance exposure – earlier this year GE rocked investors with a $15 billion shortfall in insurance reserves.

In addition, after being part of the Dow Index since 1907, GE was dropped from the blue-chip index in mid June.

GE plans to reduce net debt by about $25 billion by 2020, but that it would maintain the dividend through the spin off of the health division. After that, GE expects to adjust the GE dividend with a target dividend policy in line with industrial peers.

CEO John Flannery was upbeat on 2Q18 results as he saw strength on the Aviation and Healthcare segments. However, he warned that Power continues to be challenging. In addition, he stated that they reduced cost by $1.1 billion, in line with their year-end goal of $2 billion. Some of the most positive news is they are expecting to end the year with $15 Billion in cash.

Since the company is not expecting a turnaround in the Power market until 2020, it appears that the stock will tread water for the next couple of years if all goes well. However, Power is showing signs of a continuing difficult market with softness in orders resulting in pressure in cash flow and working capital.

There does not seem much new news lately on the turnaround. Maybe that’s the best strategy they have now – just keep restructuring and hoping for the best. I would have expected to see something more – more than just the coming magic date of 2020 when all gets better. Maybe that is still forthcoming.

I still have concerns over another round of dividend cuts, especially if the Power turnaround does not happen as planned or if there's new weakness in some of their core businesses.

Technicals

Currently, GE’s relative strength index (RSI) is just above 50, which is somewhat neutral. The MACD is negative and above its signal line – this is a short-term neutral to bullish signal. Technically, momentum is bullish in the short term. The stock is currently trading above its 20-day moving average of 12.66, but below its 50-day moving average of 13.16. Resistance is 13.8 while support is 12.30. The stock appears range bound in the short term.

Source: Fidelity Investments

Trading by Company Insiders

While not a perfect indicator, it's interesting to view insider trading activity over time. Some investors believe there's a direct correlation to insider trading activity and future stock performance. However, I generally do not believe that insiders are that much better than the public in determining the direction of a stock. Many times, insiders exercise shares for a number of reasons, some of which have nothing to do with where they think the stock is headed.

Shown below are insider transactions for the last two years by transaction type as well as overall holdings of GE stock. There has been a significant buying spree by company insiders since the beginning of the year.

Source: Morningstar

Source: Morningstar

Trade Idea

The company appears to be taking the right steps to turn the company around, but it will not happen overnight. I’m currently still long the stock, but have taken some profits off the table. In addition, I'm selling covered calls allowing me to boost the yield. As such, I don’t expect to see a tremendous upside to the stock in the medium term.

