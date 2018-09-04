Swedish Car Market Falls 32% After Imposing California-Style Emissions Taxation

I don’t think that knowledge of this danger to the U.S. car market is built into the expectations for the stock prices of Ford, General Motors, FCA and the others.

By any measure, that’s a gut-punch to the market, and should set off alarm bells for what awaits the U.S. car market between now and the end of 2025.

We just got the results from August, and it was down 17.5%. That puts the “post-policy” cumulative impact at a 32% decline in the Swedish car market.

Sweden imposed a variant of that kind of policy on July 1, 2018. In the first month of sales - July - the market fell by 49.4% from a year.

California and several other U.S. states are imposing new emissions laws and de-facto taxation to reduce gasoline/diesel car sales, while increasing electric car sales.

One of the most important factors in valuing the future of the U.S. car market, and its impact to all major automakers, including Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and FCA (FCAU), is to assess the financial impact of the California-led emissions regulations. These laws have been adopted by several other states, and the details of phasing in this policy from now through the end of 2025 can be found in this document issued by the California Air Resources Board.

The geographic impact of these rules is to cover double-digit number of U.S. states constituting at least approximately 40% of the U.S. population. As you might imagine, we have to understand what impact these rules could have on such a large portion of the U.S population - mostly the three Pacific mainland states, and the Northeast states from Virginia to Massachusetts. I will also describe why half of this policy - the costs - are being borne by people living in all U.S. states, even though the benefits are enjoyed by people living in only the few states.

These rules, what we usually refer to as “The ZEV Mandate”, have as their purpose to discourage purchases of regular gasoline and diesel cars by making them more expensive to buy and own. On the other side of the equation, electric cars, hydrogen fuel-cell cars, and most plug-in hybrid cars would see various types of de-facto subsidies.

In the California led ZEV mandate, these subsidies wouldn’t come directly from a government coffer, but rather the rules force the automakers to subsidize the cars by raising the prices of regular gasoline and diesel cars, in order to lower the prices of electric cars. It’s a subsidy in all, but the regular going-through-the-government way.

But what will be the impact on the overall U.S. car market from the imposition of such rules? One of the things we can do to help predict this impact is to search for international analogies. In an article on Seeking Alpha from August 13, 2018, I described what happened in Sweden when that country imposed a variant of those California-style rules on July 1, 2018: Swedish Car Market Crashes 50% After Imposing California-Style Emissions Laws

In short, in the first month after these rules took effect, car sales in Sweden fell by 49.4%.

No, that’s not a typo. Sweden’s car market fell by 49.4% in the month of July 2018, compared to the July month a year prior.

The single most common reaction to my August 13 article was to dismiss it as a one-month phenomenon. Basically, sales ran up in the month preceding July 2018, and should then recover again starting in August, the argument went. Therefore, I was unjustified in pointing out the nearly 50% decline in sales, for the month of July, as the measurement time was too short.

Well, on Monday morning, September 3, Sweden made available the August month sales numbers: Nyregistreringar

Sweden’s car sales in August 2018 were down 17.5% from a year prior. While that’s a significantly smaller decline than the 49.4% July 2018 decline, let’s ponder the perspective here. A 49.4% decline isn’t a recession - it’s a depression. Actually, one might describe it as a societal collapse, if applied to more sectors of the economy, and over time.

In any normal perspective, a 17.5% annual decline is also more than just a garden-variety recession. That kind of number comes close to bordering on an industry depression.

What we really have to do, is to take the average of the two months that have passed since the imposition of the new car tax (and subsidy) rules on July 1. That cumulative average is a 32% decline.

32% remains a depression-level decline. It’s like rolling back a healthy economy’s growth for a decade. It represents a significant decline in personal consumption, with massive unemployment for those who supply that market.

Someone will certainly continue to object that while better than a single month’s results, two months remains too short to draw definitive conclusions. There is clearly some truth to that - the future can always change.

However, we also cannot ignore the very exact high-quality data that we do indeed have at our fingertips. If the patient is on the floor and bleeding profusely, it’s probably not a good idea to simply say that, “Leave him alone; there’s a chance the bleeding will stop next month and the patient will be just fine. Nothing to worry about.”

No, the right answer is this: We have a disaster on our hands, and it requires our immediate attention with CPR and all available doctors on deck. The burden of proof is on the person suggesting that there is “nothing to see here.” Not on the person pointing out a shocking 32% decline in the market - even if it’s theoretically possible that this decline will somehow soon recover and all will be fine.

Furthermore, this catastrophic development for the Swedish car market should cause U.S. lawmakers and voters to ask: Do we want to make regular cars so much expensive with higher taxes (in Sweden’s case on the annual registration tax) that it crashes new car sales by 32%? Is that what the people really want?

The kind of de-facto tax that California and the other ZEV states are imposing on new cars is not only a hidden one inside those states - given that it manifests itself simply by a higher price and the regular consumer doesn’t know why - but it’s also hidden in yet another dimension. Which dimension is this?

It’s the geographic dimension. Regular automakers end up lowering prices on electric cars in the ZEV states, and raising them everywhere on gasoline/diesel cars - not only in those California-led ZEV states. So far, the automakers set prices evenly on gasoline and diesel cars in at least all the lower 48 states. Therefore, the cost of this subsidy is borne not only by consumers in the California-led ZEV states - but by consumers in ALL U.S. states.

However, the “benefits” of this policy - subsidized electric cars - all drop into the laps of those consumers in the California-led ZEV states. Those alone get the lower electric car prices. In other words, “thanks” to the single-price gasoline/diesel policy of the automakers, someone in South Dakota buying a gasoline vehicle ends up subsidizing someone in San Francisco buying an electric car.

Is the typical U.S. consumer aware of this? Let me suggest that the average U.S. consumer doesn’t have the first clue why U.S. gasoline and diesel car prices will skyrocket in the coming years.

Analysts are rightfully eager to point out that the imposition of tariffs will be a disaster for the U.S. car market, as it will increase car prices. Yes, tariffs will be a disaster for the car market, if imposed broadly. But so will governmental policies that force automakers to raise prices on some cars in order to subsidize other cars sold in a minority of the U.S. (almost exclusively coastal) states.

Investors in all automakers - from Ford to General Motors, FCA, Toyota (TM), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and all the others - should be scared stiff when they review the recent experience of a variant of this kind of policy in Sweden. Perhaps things will improve in the coming months, but as it stands right now, the result is 32% in the hole. It’s an industry depression, and the burden of proof is on the person trying to explain it away.

The seeming ignorance about the consequences of this type of policy, a variant of which is being imposed in the U.S. in steps from now through the end of 2025, is a key reason why I am not presently long any automaker stocks such as Ford, General Motors or FCA. The current stock prices reflect low valuations, baking in some financial turbulence, but they do not seem to reflect any knowledge at all about the financial consequences of a government policy that could cut the U.S. car market’s size by 32% - if the lesson from Sweden is any guide.

We will have even better data for each month that passes, and I will be reporting on these results each time this additional new data arrives. Any student of the U.S. auto market needs to understand what happened in Sweden, given that it’s the canary in the coal mine for this type of policy.

