Qiwi: The Current Sell-Off Was Too Emotional

In the middle of August, the Russian fintech company Qiwi (QIWI) reported the results of the first half of 2018. The sales results exceeded the consensus forecast, and the profit was slightly below the forecast. Shares of the company reacted to the released report by a fall of 15% in two days.

In my opinion, this sell-off was too emotional: the company's business is growing at a fast pace, together with positive net profit. A decrease in profit, in turn, has a short-term effect and is associated with investment in new projects of the company. The current price allows buying shares of a fast-growing company with a forward P/E of less than 10x.

Top-line growth

Qiwi is one of the leaders in Russia in financial services. Initially, Qiwi was a payment system, an electronic wallet along with a network of kiosks (ATMs). At the moment, in addition to the main business, Qiwi is developing two new projects in the field of financial services. The latest report showed the expected results: the rapid growth rates of the core business and the increase in losses from two new projects.

Source: Qiwi Presentation

The main business for Qiwi is the payment system along with Qiwi wallet. At the moment, Qiwi payment system cooperates with the majority of services of sharing-economy (Uber (UBER), Airbnb (AIRB)) and services for self-employed and other services using payment services. In the second quarter of 2018, the core business of the company brought 3,832 million rubles in revenue and 2,259 million in profit.

Total revenue of Qiwi in the second quarter amounted to 4,510 million rubles, an increase of 54% compared with the second quarter of 2017. The drivers of growth were an increase in the payment volume and a significant increase in revenue from the company's new projects.

Also, for 2018, the company increased its forecast of revenue growth of 26% to 32% compared to 2017.

"Sovest" and "Tochka"

Source: Qiwi Presentation

Two new directions for the company were the installment card "Sovest" and the bank application for SMEs - "Tochka". The installment car "Sovest" allows purchasing goods by partner shops of the network in installments without overpayment in the specified period. In recent years, Russia's debt for consumer loans has grown strongly in connection with a strong fall in the interest rate of the Central Bank. At the moment, most banks increase the requirements for borrowers, which encourages people to use installment cards, including the "Sovest" card. In the market, there is only one serious competitor of this card - "Halva" from the bank Sovkombank. And for the growth of market share, it is necessary to increase investments aimed at customer acquisition. Net loss for this project for the second quarter amounted to 702 million rubles.

The "Tochka" project is also a very interesting business for the Russian market. Simplifying the tax system in Russia, together with the growing number of entrepreneurs, makes the product "Tochka" very timely. The "Tochka" application allows to use several bank accounts in one application, as well as automatically fill out tax forms. At the conference call, the CFO of the company announced that it expects to reach the breakeven point in 2019. In the second quarter of 2018, the net loss from the "Tochka" project was 263 million rubles.

The financial position of Qiwi allows such investments. The company completely lacks borrowed funds and has a cash position about one-third of the current capitalization.

Source: 2Q18 Press release; picture by the author

Risk

The main reason for such a strong fall, in my opinion, was not quite understandable statement of the company's CEO - Sergey Solonin. At the end of the conference call, Sergey Solonin announced that he was going on a long trip together with his family.

Sergey Solonin, Source: Google Images

Starting from tomorrow, I will embark on around the world trip, with my family that will last next 9 months. At the same time, I remain fully committed to Qiwi and will continue to serve as a CEO and be actively involved in the executive management of Qiwi, while I'm on the journey. (Conference Call Transcript)

Of course, this behavior undermines the credibility of the company, but I can agree with the arguments of Sergey. The company's business has reached a certain capacity and does not require constant intervention by the CEO. In addition, this trip will provide new ideas and knowledge necessary for future development of the company. I want to say that Sergey's interest in Qiwi has not disappeared (as the Russian media say) because Sergey always gives various interviews, started personal Instagram, and constantly discusses the development of the company.

Conclusion

Despite the expected decrease in net profit, I remain bullish on Qiwi shares. The company's revenue is growing at a tremendous pace, and current and forward multiples are too low.

According to Finviz, the trial P/E ratio of Qiwi is 19.2x, while the forward P/E is slightly less than 10x. Such multiples are too low not only for the international financial market but also for Russian market. Other Russian technology companies represented by Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Mail.Ru (OTC:MLRUY) are traded with forward P/E more than 20x.

Breakeven point of the "Tochka" project next year will allow returning to historical levels of marginality, and all investments will go only to the project "Sovest". The absence of a CEO should not affect the company's activities. Therefore, I consider such a strong fall as extremely unreasonable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.