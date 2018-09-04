Pilgrim's Pride Approaches Ultra-Cheap Valuation Amid Difficult Quarter And Tariff Fears

Pilgrim's Pride trades at a very cheap valuation and should be given serious consideration from bargain-searching investors.

Pilgim's Pride continues to diversify its product mix in order to reduce its exposure to the commodity segments of the chicken market and increase margins.

The company's results were pressured but certain areas held up well enough.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) is a company that I recently found out about and I am becoming increasingly enamored with as it is getting close to being extremely cheap. You can read my previous piece about the company to get a more comprehensive view of it.

Here I will go over its Q2 earnings call and give you a brief update about the investment thesis and valuation. If you want the fast version just skip the quoted parts.

Revenues for Q2 were up but margins were down. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.53 per share. Margins were significantly pressured this quarter with adjusted EBIT at a 7.5% margin compared to 13.6% the previous year.

William W. Lovette - President and Chief Executive Officer For the second quarter of 2018, consolidated net revenues were $2.84 billion versus $2.75 billion from a year ago, resulted in an Adjusted EBITDA of $283 million or 10% margin versus $449 million a year ago or 16.3% margin. Adjusting for the derivative loss, adjusted EBIT was $212 million or 7.5% margin compared to $375 million or 13.6% margin last year. Our net income was $107 million compared to $234 million in the same period in 2017, while adjusted earnings were $0.53 per share compared to $0.92 per share in the year before.

The margin pressure came from the large bird segment where things were especially bad given that this was supposed to be a good quarter seasonally speaking. As we saw in my review of Sanderson Farm's (SAFM) results the pressure came from an oversupply in beef and pork and the retailers preference to promote these two instead of chicken.

William W. Lovette - President and Chief Executive Officer The sources of negative impacts to our U.S. business were: large bird cut-out, live production and breeder costs, investments in brands and prepared-foods growth, as well as salary and wage increases given to our team members. These impacts to profitability were partially offset by an improvement in portfolio mix, fee conversion rate, plant costs, and yields. [...] Even though supply of large bird deboning volume was only marginally up compared to a year ago, based on our analysis of public market data, we believe retailers, in general, were featuring less chicken in favor of more beef and pork to drive their top-line performance, which had a measurable impact on overall chicken demand in retail. While this dynamic was not materially affecting the market balance of the case-ready birds, it was impacting the supply and demand of the commodity sector.

However, the company's small bird case-ready segment held up pretty well due to strong customer demand and good margins.

William W. Lovette - President and Chief Executive Officer Customer demand and margins within our small bird and case-ready operations have remained strong and our leading share in these markets have continued to give us a competitive advantage relative to our peers with a more narrow market approach.

The company is using a multitude of tactics to reduce margin volatility. One of this is converting big bird deboning plants to other types such as a full no-antibiotics-ever plant. This is a product that has premium pricing compared to other categories.

William W. Lovette - President and Chief Executive Officer To further insulate our margins from market fluctuation, even within the main bird size categories, we have multiple strategies in place to improve our product diversity and market exposure. [...] We also recently converted one of our big bird deboning plants to full No-Antibiotics-Ever to reduce the impact from commodity, working with key customers to support their growth and expectations to improve our margin profile and provide a more consistent performance despite market fluctuations.

The international market is going well with stable prices and declining inventory. Also, the Prepared Foods segment of the company continues to rebound and its revenue grew by 13% outpacing volume that grew 6%. The company sees this segment as a source of margin expansion and stability for its earnings.

William W. Lovette - President and Chief Executive Officer [...] export chicken prices have remained stable and inventories also have gone down, which we view as positive. Chicken remains an excellent source of protein and a great value for many consumers in the international marketplace and we believe future growth prospects are unlikely to materially change considering the U.S. access to low-cost grain and a technological advantage.[...] Our Prepared Foods business is continuing to rebound and growing at a solid pace of 13% revenue and 6% volume. [...]We remain fully committed to Prepared Foods to give us an improved margin profile while reducing earnings volatility.

Pilgrim's Pride also continues to promote its branded offering and is seeing a good response from consumers. In Q2, it completed the transition to a new clean package design and this is expected to improve on-shelf impact and reduce packaging costs.

William W. Lovette - President and Chief Executive Officer We're also heavily investing to support the future growth of our well-regarded Just BARE chicken brand and it steadily exceeded our expectations with key customer segments. Just BARE chicken remains the top choice of consumers on AmazonFresh in Q2 and we continue to increase marketing support for the brand [...] We continue to see significant market opportunities and we've made considerable progress toward our ultimate goal of national distribution. In Q2, we completed the transition to a new clean package design for the majority of our product line that better supports the market growth potential for Just BARE chicken. We see many benefits from the change, including significantly improved on-shelf impact scores based on internal testing, a reduction in packaging cost, and increased production flexibility, which is necessary to support a national expansion.

Mexico is becoming a key market for the company that continues to gain share as it grows faster than the market. Its Prepared Foods are growing at a double-digit pace with favorable consumer acceptance for its brands.

William W. Lovette - President and Chief Executive Officer We've had a very strong performance at our Mexican operations in Q2, driven by very good demand and also supply constraints within the industry due to less favorable growing conditions in Mexico. The performance is a continuation of our Mexican operations' consistent outperformance over the main competitor in the past few years, demonstrating that the strength of our market or strength of our portfolio and the dedication of our team members, we grew faster than the market in volume growth during the quarter to generate a very robust EBITDA performance. We continue to place a high priority on Mexico given our expectations that demand will remain on a very robust growth trajectory given the steady rise in disposable income of Mexican consumers. As a part of our strategy to strengthen our competitive position, we maintain the pace of new innovative product introductions, our Prepared Foods are growing at double-digit rate and generating great results on premium Pilgrim's and Del Dia brand. Both brands have continued to receive very favorable acceptance by consumers. Longer term, we believe Mexico represents an excellent growth prospect as demand for protein continues to outstrip supply.

European sales grew 5% in volume and EBITDA margins expanded 0.7%. The operations there are improving and the Moy Park plant-based protein products are expected to grow strongly driven by strong consumer demand.

William W. Lovette - President and Chief Executive Officer Our European operations have continued to report an improved performance compared to last year with a 5% growth in volume and 70 basis point rise in EBITDA margins compared to last year, as ideal weather for barbeque across the UK drove strong demand for our fresh chicken. The plant-based protein market is growing strongly in the UK as a part of watered Flexitarian Diet approach and we believe the innovation we're developing in Europe can be adapted to other markets we're in, giving us yet another way to tap in the consumer desire for an alternative form of protein. The plant-based protein product range of Moy Park includes veggie burgers, spring rolls, and taquitos, cheese sides, veggie ingredients, donuts and pies for foodservice and retail channels. Although still small, we expect volume from this segment to grow strongly over the next few years driven by robust consumer demand.

USDA is projecting chicken industry production to grow less in 2018, and Pilgrim's Pride believes that tight labor conditions will restrain capacity additions in the industry for some time. This is a good outlook because a constrained supply will help chicken prices to remain stable or even rise.

William W. Lovette - President and Chief Executive Officer For 2018, the USDA is expecting total U.S. chicken industry production to grow at a rate less than last year's. Considering this loss of productivity, higher mortality, the supposed growth in total heads and the magnitude that USDA is projecting, there is a requirement for significantly more breeders than in the past. Also, we believe that the tight labor conditions in the U.S. will govern the pace of industry capacity additions in the near-term to mid-term.

Also, the company continues to have a strong balance sheet with a reasonable net debt at 1x equity and 1.6 times its trailing 12 months EBITDA.

Fabio Sandri - Chief Financial Officer Our balance sheet continues to be strong, given our continued emphasis on cash flow from operating activities, focus on management of working capital and disciplined investment in the high-return projects. During the quarter, our net debt reached $2 billion with a leverage ratio of 1.6 times pro forma last 12 months' EBITDA, below our optimal range of 2 times to 3 times. Our leverage remains at the low level and we expect to continue to generate strong cash flows, increasing our financial capability to pursue our strategic intentions strategic intentions. [...] We once again received great support from our lending partners with the offering significantly oversubscribed to amend and extend the prior term loan and revolver facilities in the U.S., simplifying our total debt structure and reducing our total interest cost.

Below, the company's CEO responds to a question about what it would take for the chicken market to turn around.

William W. Lovette - President and Chief Executive Officer We definitely need to see more retail future activity for chicken as we've lost some of our share of that future activity to beef and pork as we've previously said. And we think that we'll see a pickup in that activity as we go later into the summer. Typically, we do see that in August going into September. The other component that I would say is related to profitability and margin is declining feed cost.

The company sees supply restraints influencing the chicken market which is a good thing as it will prevent a prolonged slump due to oversupply.

William W. Lovette - President and Chief Executive Officer I'm not sure about a production cut. I will say that we continue to be pressured by the lack of productivity or the fall of productivity of our breeder flock. For sure, we think that's a natural cap. We also see a natural cap in the labor supply issue that all manufacturing and the whole economy faces in the U.S. So, I think those two things will definitely create a ceiling on production increases. [...] [...] But in that regard, starting up a new complex with a new labor pool is going to be I think difficult at best. And we've heard anecdotally of some operations that have been in operation for a couple of years now that still aren't up to full capacity for no other reason than the lack of labor availability. So, we don't think that that's going to change in the next two years to three years.

One of the greatest opportunities for the company lies in the No-Antibiotics-Ever category where the company has already agreements in place with customers paying a significant premium relative to traditional products.

William W. Lovette - President and Chief Executive Officer Sure. When we convert a facility to No-Antibiotics-Ever, the pricing on that product is pretty well set. We don't do that as a speculative activity thinking that we're just going to go out and sell it and someone is going to pay us more. We already have agreements with customers when we do that to pay us a defined premium relative to the traditional type products. So there's no question when we do that that we're going to have a higher margin for the long-term.

Wrapping it up

Pilgrim's Pride had a difficult Q2 but it is in better shape than the competition due to its diversification across product categories and geography. However, its exposure to Mexico has left it exposed to "tariff" fears and this certainly hasn't helped its stock price.

PPC PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

And as you can see above, it is trading at a multi-year low valuation-wise. Since it has a solid balance sheet and it is not likely to run to financial troubles even if the industry remains depressed for some time, I think that Pilgrim's Pride is definitely a stock to watch or even start building a position in. Personally, I will wait for the valuation to reach ~0.35x sales before investing, so that any investment better fits my risk/reward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PPC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.