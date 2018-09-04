Live Ventures: A Rough Third Quarter

After violating a debt covenant, the company was forced to take on a new loan with stricter terms, further decreasing liquidity.

Early in 2018, Henrik Alex wrote an article on Live Ventures (LIVE) that revealed turmoil and debt covenant compliance issues within the company. As a follow-up, I decided to analyze LIVE's Q3 2018 10-Q results to see if management has made improvements.

This article will be organized into three segments of analysis:

Balance Sheet Income Statement Cash Flow Statements

Before diving into the financials, I want to revisit the internal controls issues Henrik mentioned in his article; his article stated that management acknowledged internal controls mishaps in LIVE's 2017 10-K. Out of curiosity, I combed through the 10-Q to see if they still had the same issues, and found this:

Management's assessment concluded that it has the following material weaknesses: (A) lack of sufficient controls around the financial reporting process (B) lack of proper segregation of duties within the financial reporting process (C) lack of adequate controls surrounding management's review of the income tax provision process (D) lack of controls surrounding the assessment of certain cash flow and balance sheet classifications (E) lack of sufficient controls around the process for business combinations

As you can see, I bolded "cash flow" and "balance sheet" from that list because those play a key role in my analysis of Live Ventures.

Balance Sheet

(Source: Q3 2018 10-Q)

An immediate red flag is that cash was almost cut in half just nine months after its latest annual report. Also, as Henrik pointed out in his article, Live Ventures has many loans with high interest rates. This could be an indicator that those interest payments are eating away at liquidity.

(Table created by author based on Q3 2018 10-Q figures)

Based on the interest rates of the 13 loans Live Ventures has, I found the weighted average interest rate of all debt to be approximately 9% on an annual basis. Since the principal is roughly $75 million, LIVE is on the hook for over $7 million in interest payments over the next year.

Now, the real dilemma is how creative LIVE can get with paying off its debt because they will have to pay around $1.75 million per quarter, but their operating income for Q3 2018 was just under $900,000. At this rate, they would be short $0.85 million next quarter if they did nothing. Unfortunately, although LIVE has about $64 million in current assets, only $2.3 million of that is cash. The rest is in trade receivables, inventories, and prepaid expenses, which have no guarantee of being converted into cash to pay off debt if needed.

So, what does a company do when they know they cannot pay off debt that is coming due? They refinance! I know that refinancing is a good strategy when the company is doing well, but LIVE is not one of those companies. Their previous $28 million loan with Capitala had annually-compounding interest rate of approximately 16.50%. However, 3% of that was payable in kind, which allowed LIVE to pay off that portion with more debt. Consequently, the company started falling out of compliance with leverage ratios from Texas Capital Bank and Capitala, as noted in the 2017 10-K, which led to Capitala forcing LIVE to refinance with a different bank. Management was able to pay off Capitala with a new $24 million loan from Comvest that has a 14.50% annual interest rate. This seems like a better deal, but it is not from the perspective of Live Ventures. The company was effectively paying 13.50% interest beforehand since they would take on more debt to pay off the interesting in kind, but now they must make monthly interest payments. As a result, LIVE will suffer from more pressure on their cash flows moving forward.

Another thing I did not like about LIVE's balance sheet decisions involves a real estate transaction courtesy of the Marquis business. In 2016, Marquis conducted a sale-leaseback of their land and received $10 million in "total aggregate proceeds." If you read further, you will notice that only $644,479 was received for the land itself, while the remaining $9,355,521 was a note payable. In addition, Marquis' lease term was 15 years and the monthly rate was $59,614, so Live Ventures is now on the hook for (15 * $59,614 =) $894,210, which is a terrible deal based on the land sale proceeds alone. Yet, Marquis managed to make matters worse by agreeing to pay 9.25% interest per month on the note payable, which amounts to about $865,000 in interest per month.

Considering that Marquis averaged approximately $1.7 million in gross profit per month in 2017, I am not sure Marquis has positive net income after factoring in operating expenses and $865,000 in debt it owes each month.

The last thing I wanted to discuss in the balance sheet section is increase in inventory. In nine months, inventory has increased from $34.5 million to $43.8 million. The terms of the revolver loans that Live Ventures allow the company to borrow against a defined percentage of inventory and receivables. Since we are aware of management's issues with internal controls, I have a suspicion that management could be overestimating the value of inventory and underestimating the allowance for doubtful accounts of receivables in order to finance the company as it struggles to maintain positive net income.

To summarize this section, the steep decrease in cash, high interest rate loans, sale-leaseback deal by Marquis, and large increase in trade receivables and inventory make me skeptical about Live Venture's ability to maintain healthy levels of liquidity.

Income Statement

(Source: Q3 2018 10-Q)

Revenue rose by over $13 million, but gross margin shrunk. In 2017, the quarterly gross margin was 41.1%. In 2018, it fell to 34.4%. So, while it is nice to see the top line growing, retaining gross margin is vital for the lines of business Live Ventures is in because overhead can easily lead to net losses for a given period.

If you skip to the bottom of the chart to see net income, you might think LIVE did not do terribly - with net income of $2,077,038 for the quarter. But, if you look at the "bargain purchase gain on acquisition" line item, that one-time gain of $3.6 million is the only reason Live Ventures had positive net income for the quarter. If you subtract the one-time gain from acquisition, then LIVE's net income would have been -$1,567,851 for Q3 2018.

Cash Flow Statements

(Source: Q3 2018 10-Q)

The operating cash flow segment is the only positive one out of the three. A minor complain I have pertains to stock compensation expense, which more than tripled to $447,970 in 2018. This is likely compensation for management from the recent acquisition, but it is hard to track whether or not the CEO of Live Ventures may have increased his own stock compensation because the CEO is the only person whose name has been listed on Form 4s in this reporting period. So, it is possible that management from the acquired company is holding onto LIVE shares, but it is also possible that Live Venture's CEO could have allocated more stock compensation to himself.

Also, if you look at the entries for trade receivables and inventories, that relates to my earlier suspicion that management has been overvaluing receivables and inventory to help qualify for larger debt levels, allowing LIVE to stay afloat longer if profit from their portfolio companies begins to dissipate.

(Source: Q3 2018 10-Q)

Finally, there is not much to say about the investing cash flow, so let's skip to financing cash flow. You will notice immediately that net borrowings from revolver loans decreased dramatically since LIVE fell out of compliance with the Capitala revolver, which forced them to issue new notes payable for over $27 million in order to help pay off the $30 million in existing notes payable. The negative financing cash flow was simply an eventuality because management has continued to refinance debt with higher interest rates until they finally experienced a hiccup in the latest reporting period by violating a debt covenant.

Overall, Live Ventures had free cash flow of -$2.94 million. In the next few quarters, management will likely take on debt to attain positive free cash flow, but I have serious doubts about management's ability to generate positive free cash flow and deliver value to shareholders.

Conclusion

After analyzing the financial statements of Live Ventures, it is evident that management has poorly managed existing debt, may have overestimated the value of trade receivables and inventories to increase borrowing levels for revolver loans and had negative free cash in the latest reporting period due to shrinking gross profit and margins.

For all of the reasons above, I recommend a short position on LIVE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LIVE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.