Google: YouTube's Growth Continues

Last August, I wrote that YouTube could be Google/Alphabet's (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 2018 growth story hiding in plain sight within Google's consolidated financials. At the time, I wrote that although we didn't know specific YouTube-level financial results because YouTube was lumped into the overall "Google" segment, we did have some big-picture data points such as total number of monthly viewers and the average number of watch minutes a day. Those operating metrics were showing impressive overall usage growth. And we knew that YouTube was growing its watch time on televisions fastest of all, with that form factor showing nearly double year-over-year growth in the second quarter of 2017.

Fast forward to today and, amazingly, in some ways we now know even less about YouTube than we did last year.

SEC Comment Process

The SEC sent Alphabet a comment letter in July 2017 that raised a number of questions primarily related to accounting and revenue recognition. Several of the questions, however, requested justification from Alphabet for why YouTube and Google Play were not reported as separate operating segments. These questions were predicated on a new rule introduced by the SEC that said that companies should report segment financial information consistent with the reporting used by top management in operating the business.

In a series of comment letters and responses that bounced back and forth (all of which are public), Alphabet essentially responded that while Sundar Pichai did receive some quarterly operating results by product area, Alphabet did not provide full operating data related to its product areas such as YouTube to Larry Page or the board. The amount of back and forth gives the clear impression that Alphabet dug in its heels on this point and, as you might expect, the SEC eventually dropped the whole matter in January 2018.

Now We Know Even Less

Alphabet clearly believes that it gets some sort of advantage by not having to report detailed financial information by product line. Whether that is a competitive advantage or a regulatory advantage or something else entirely, I don't know. But after the SEC back-and-forth, it appears that Alphabet is now giving investors even less high-level data on YouTube. It no longer gives total hours watched, average watch time or anything related to form factor viewing. We are entirely in the dark on YouTube.

And I don't particularly mind that as a Google shareholder if the lack of product reporting does in fact provide a benefit. But it does mean that YouTube, and the trends occurring within YouTube, may actually not be fully understood by the market. Market veterans will tell you that you can only operate in a corner of the market where you have a well-articulated advantage over all the other experts in the market. They'll tell you that the market is efficient, that Google has an army of analysts and that you couldn't possibly know anything about Google that the market doesn't already know. There is just no opportunity for alpha. I've never bought this theory because I think most of investing comes down to common sense. But in this case, you actually have drivers on a nearly $1 trillion company that may not even be known by the market.

YouTube Is Transforming

Revisiting what I wrote last year, I believe that the trends are even stronger now towards YouTube as it has become the most engaging and interesting "platform" for living room TV.

First, processors in embedded smart TVs and third-party boxes are continuing to improve dramatically, allowing even low end TVs to zip through the YouTube app quickly. This doesn't sound like a big deal, but you can really tell when you go back to one of your older TVs and you can't believe that you ever actually used that TV to watch YouTube or Netflix (NFLX).

Second, YouTube's app now emphasizes current content. This is important in that it allows a viewer to make YouTube viewing on the TV their daily routine. Now when you open YouTube, you aren't shown cute cat videos, you're shown the latest news, entertainment, etc. This has transformed YouTube from a primarily search-based service where you had to know what you were looking for, to a passive browsable service more similar to linear TV.

Third, user generated content has continued to explode in quantity and quality. YouTubers are making millions a year now, and it shows. These are now professional outfits with the resources to produce top of the line editing and access. I thought it was telling that Elon Musk chose to do a factory tour with MKB, a prominent tech YouTuber, rather than someone from linear TV. Things have changed.

Fourth, traditional cable has in most cases thrown in the towel and is now uploading their best content onto YouTube, afraid of missing out on the younger audience that may have already cut the cord. For example, John Oliver's program on HBO uploads the majority of his weekly show to YouTube. Similarly, ESPN has their best clips on there. All of the late night talk show hosts have their best segments on YouTube now. Why would anyone watch 30 minutes of ESPN now (10 of which are commercials) when they can zero in on the two three minute clips they want on YouTube?

Profitability of TV Viewing

The trend towards watching YouTube on TVs has completely different economics than watching on your desktop or phone. The latter are often judged on clicks and easily skipped by the user. The former are the same ads that are shown by linear TV companies. Yes, those companies are struggling, but we shouldn't forget that this advertising is immersive (it fills your TV) and excellent for building and maintaining a brand. And as more TV view time shifts from linear TV to platforms that don't have ads like Netflix, YouTube is best positioned to capture a ton of the immersive, full screen living room brand-building ad campaigns.

Structural Profitability Advantages

Putting aside all of the YouTube side projects like YouTube Premium and YouTube TV, the core YouTube is critically different from the owner/producer model of linear TV and Netflix. Media and investor attention is focused on the strategies that content owners and linear TV providers are implementing to go direct to consumers in mostly ad-free formats to compete with Netflix. I think YouTube often gets overlooked in those conversations because it doesn't quite fit the current narrative. But YouTube already has the consumer connection, is already loaded on all smart TVs and already has the content.

YouTube also has structural profitability advantages over all of the content owners in that it actually doesn't have to produce any content, it merely pays a portion of the advertising revenue to whatever content rises to the top. For YouTube, all of its content is profitable. There is massive operating leverage in the model that isn't being reflected into profitability (I doubt YouTube is significantly profitable at this point) because of large current data center and infrastructure costs that should flatten over time and massive growth in developing markets where advertising rates can't support costs yet.

A Note On Competitive Dynamics

In May 2018, Vevo, the music industry's attempt to create its own direct to consumer video hub, essentially gave up on its own site and apps to just place all its videos on YouTube. This was a big victory for YouTube, as it removed the threat that the music labels could launch their own music video site or app that could cut YouTube out of the equation. YouTube allowed the labels to make a ton of money off advertising on its platform, but Vevo itself continued to lose money. This is a great example of the competitive dynamics more and more content owners will face going forward. If you try to build your own direct to consumer business, you're probably going to lose money; the easier, and much more profitable, strategy is just to rely on YouTube. Of course, this obviously makes YouTube's position even stronger and harder for the next guy to go around. Going forward, we will see whether IGTV from Instagram catches on, but without a clear story to content creators on how it plans to monitize content and without the built-in infrastructure in smart TVs for displaying on TVs, I'm skeptical.

Trends Playing Out In Front Of Us

In summary, the confluence of the above factors is allowing YouTube to become the "platform" for daily TV viewing. The world of tomorrow is increasingly looking like a world where you turn on YouTube on your TV for passive, browsable content like the day's news, entertainment, personal interests, etc., and supplement that with paid scripted content from Netflix or the Disney (NYSE:DIS) service or whatever other service can reach critical mass. The market is zeroed in on the media companies taking on Netflix and seemingly missing the dominant position of YouTube. This is particularly the case because Alphabet doesn't report YouTube financials or even high level operating results. We know even less about YouTube today than we did a year ago.

Is it crazy to think that in the world of tomorrow YouTube is the dominant TV viewing platform throughout the world (ex-China)? If not, it's hard to overestimate how much that platform is worth. If Netflix is worth $160 billion, and I think it is worth that or more, I believe YouTube is worth substantially more than $160 billion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.