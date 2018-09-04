AWF: Still Offering Value

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) is an attractive investment at its current market price. The fund still trades at a double-digit discount to its NAV, which represents a very reasonable entry point. Furthermore, the fund continues to maintain its stated distribution, and has built up positive undistributed net investment income (UNII) over the past two quarters. Finally, my outlook for corporate debt remains bullish, as a strong quarter of earnings has improved underlying fundamentals, including within the Industrials sector. This should help high-yield funds buffer some of the negative effect from rising interest rates later in the year.

Background

First, a little background on AWF. The fund is managed by AllianceBernstein and its stated objective is to "seek high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective". The fund invests primarily in corporate debt securities from U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, as well as government bonds from both developing and developed countries. The fund currently trades at $11.72/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0699/share, which represents an annual yield of 7.16%. When I reviewed AWF in May, I believed the fund warranted a buy signal. Since then, AWF has seen a positive return above 2.5%, which is respectable short-term performance. Given this gain, I wanted to reassess the fund to see if it makes sense to continue holding, or if it would be wiser to lock in some profits. I believe the fund remains a buy, and I will explain why in detail below.

Valuation Remains Attractive

A primary reason for investing in AWF at its current market price has got to be the fund's valuation. While its NAV is down slightly over the past few months, it has actually held up reasonably well. This is noteworthy given the volatility in the global debt markets, with problems in Turkey and Argentina making headlines, as well as escalating trade disputes between the U.S. and its major trading partners. Consider that roughly three months ago, AWF had a NAV of $13.33/share. It now sits at $13.22/share, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: AllianceBernstein

This performance represents a drop less than 1%, against the backdrop of the fund paying out its high distribution consistently during that time. So, all in all, AWF has been a reliable performer short-term.

That being said, what is really noteworthy about AWF is that the fund continues to trade at a substantial discount to its NAV. Based on the market price at the close on Friday (8/31), AWF's NAV is over 11% higher than its share price. This means the fund trades at a discount to NAV, which essentially means investors can purchase shares in the fund at a price cheaper than its true value. Of course, a discount in and of itself does not necessary warrant a buy signal. The fund could have very strong reasons for trading at a discount, such as weak underlying performance or a very negative outlook. Fortunately, I do not believe these characteristics are relevant to AWF, and I will discuss a few positive traits below.

Industrials Sector - Strong Earnings Season

When considering AWF as an investment option, it is important to analyze the performance of the Industrials sector. This is because corporate debt from that sector, including both investment and non-investment grade, represents almost 35% of the fund's total holdings. In a growing economy, such as what we are experiencing right now, this should be great news. This is because this is a sector that will perform strongly when economic growth is strong. With domestic GDP growth exceeding 4% last quarter, we should be optimistic about this sector as a whole. Unfortunately, recent trade headlines have pressured the sector in the short-term. President Trump has made renegotiating trade deals a key part of his platform, and he is going about these negotiations in a very aggressive manner. The President has gone to task on multiple fronts at once, with Mexico, Canada, the E.U., and, most notably, China all on the front lines. While the U.S. has been able to find common ground in many of these trade talks, the cloud over the market is certainly there. Furthermore, Trump's tough talk (and action) shows no signs of letting up in the near-term. In fact, Bloomberg reported last week that Trump is considering another round of Chinese tariffs as early as this week, with China responding in kind.

So, where does this leave us with respect to AWF? Simply, escalating trade disputes can be a big negative for the Industrials sector, if they slow down global trade. However, the good news is the sector has held up well so far. This gives me confidence that when (and if) the U.S. is able to resolve the majority of its trade disagreements, the impact to global trade can be minimized. So far, the market is taking a "wait and see" approach before deciding just how impactful the tariffs and tough talk are going to be. In the interim, we have to look at actual earnings and, on that front, the results are roundly positive. In fact, 84% of companies in the Industrials sector reported Q2 earnings above analyst expectations, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: FactSet

This is a strong metric, and shows the sector is actually outperforming the broader S&P in this regard. Of course, some of these trade disputes, such as with Mexico and Canada, have escalated in the short-term, so any negative impact would not have been realized in this latest round of earnings. However, bear in mind that the trade rhetoric from President Trump has been ongoing for some time, and the initial tariffs on Chinese goods went in to effect months ago. My point here is the build up for some of these trade disputes has been longer term than just the last few weeks, yet the Industrials sector has managed itself well.

The takeaway here is not that this sector doesn't have any risk. In fact, I feel it has more risk than it should, given how strong economic growth has been (in the U.S.) over the past few quarters. But it does indicate the sector as a whole is reporting strong earnings and that is relevant to AWF. If the underlying companies in the fund's largest sector are earning more money, it stands to reason their debt should be paid back in full and on time. In addition, this strong earnings story is a trend across the high-yield space. According to research by Guggenheim, positive earnings growth among high-yield corporate bond issuers has brought leverage multiples to just over 4 times earnings, which is down from over 5 times earnings. Interest coverage has also improved, clocking in at 3.7 times earnings, which is up from 2 times earnings in a two year comparison. Therefore, high-yield debt, as a whole, seems well positioned to handle further rising interest rates this year.

Slightly Positive UNII For The Calendar Year

A final point for AWF concerns the fund's current income production. This is of critical importance for this fund because of its prior history of distribution cuts. Again, the analysis here is fairly positive. The good news is AWF is earning enough to cover its distribution, and actually has just over $.02/share of UNII over the past two quarters in reserves. Furthermore, on a year over year comparison, AWF has only seen a slight decline in income production, which gives me some comfort that the long-term trend of covering its distribution remains in tact. The last two quarters, as well as Q1 from last year, are illustrated in the chart below:

Income Q1 (Ended June 30, 2018) Q4 (Ended March 31, 2018) Q1 (Ended June 30, 2017) Per Share $.21 $.23 $.22

Source: Seeking Alpha

My takeaway here is that AWF's distribution looks safe for now, and that is absolutely critical when considering any high-yield CEF. In fairness, my ideal CEF would have either improving income year over year or a larger cushion of UNII. But I am willing to overlook the lack thereof for AWF mainly because of the fund's large discount. Could the investment income figures be stronger? Of course. But are they so concerning that they warrant an 11% discount to NAV? I do not believe so, which is why I continue to see this fund as a value play.

Bottom-line

AWF is a high-yield fund with global exposure and remains attractively priced, which can not be said for many high-yield CEFs these days. Many popular funds, especially from Pimco, are trading at rising premiums that make the investment inherently riskier. AWF has not been subject to that trend, as the fund continues to trade at a double digit discount, as it did during my last review. This offers investors an attractive current value, as well as some downside protection. With the fund's distribution looking increasingly reliable, investors have a chance to buy in to a yield above 7% in a value-oriented way. Furthermore, I believe corporate debt will remain an attractive asset class, as a strong Q2 earnings season stems some fears of an economic slowdown. Therefore, I reiterate my opinion that AWF remains an attractive fund, and would recommend investors consider initiating positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AWF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.