Xencor Is An Exciting Buy Opportunity In 2018

Xencor has entered into lucrative partnerships with eight pharmaceutical companies as well as with NIH.

Headquartered in Monrovia, California, Xencor (XNCR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on expanding the therapeutic potential of monoclonal antibodies across various oncology and immunology indications. The company leverages its proprietary XmAb antibody engineering platform to make small changes in the Fc domain of the antibodies, thereby changing its natural functions and performance. The company aims to improve characteristics such as potency, half life, and bispecific structure of these antibodies.

Xencor currently has 10 programs in clinical testing and many others in preclinical development. These are innovative technologies. If successful, these modified antibodies can fast replace the standard of care in multiple indications.

I believe this is an opportune time to pick up Xencor, especially for a retail investor with above-average risk appetite. In this series, I will explain my reasoning in greater detail.

Topline data from Phase 2 trial evaluating XmAb5871 in systemic lupus erythematous indication is anticipated in Q4 2018.

Xencor is currently studying first-in-class monoclonal antibody, XmAb5871, targeting CD19 receptor as well as Fc gamma RIIb, a receptor that inhibits B-cell function. While B-cell inhibition is a known mechanism of action in autoimmune diseases such as IgG4-RD and rheumatoid arthritis, XmAb5871 differentiates itself by blocking B-cell activation without depleting or destroying them. This, in turn, allows the immune system to resume normal functioning once treatment is no longer required. Additionally, XmAb5871 is administered subcutaneously, which is an easier form of delivery as compared to the infusion mode of administration.

Xencor is currently evaluating the potential of XmAb5871 in maintaining improvement in systemic lupus erythematosus or SLE symptoms after the patients are treated with a short course of intramuscular steroid therapy and in absence of other immunosuppressive medication. Topline data from the Phase 2 trial is anticipated in Q4 2018.

Besides, Xencor also is studying XmAb5871 in IgG4-RD indication, a fiber inflammatory autoimmune disease that's known to affect almost 40,000 patients in the U.S., according to the company’s Q2 2018 conference call. This disease causes tumor-like swelling and fibrosis in multiple organs, thereby damaging them. With corticosteroids being the standard of care and no approved medications, XmAb5871 may prove to be the first FDA approved therapy for IgG4-RD patients.

Xencor already released positive final data from the Phase 2 trial evaluating XmAb5871 in IgG4-RD indication. The company now plans to initiate another Phase 2 trial to study the combination of XmAb5871 with a standard of care in IgG4-RD indication, comprising of 200 – 250 patients, in H2 2018, according to the company’s Q2 2018 conference call.

Xencor boasts of multiple bispecific antibody programs in its oncology pipeline.

Xencor’s investigational bispecific antibodies act as middle men with tumor antigen bonding domain on one side and with cytotoxic T-cell bonding domain targeting CD3 on the other side. These antibodies activate T-cells and enable the killing of tumor cells.

Xencor is currently anticipating Phase 1 trial data for its lead bispecific program, a CD123 x CD3 antibody, XmAb14045, in acute myeloid leukemia and other CD 123 expressing blood cancers, by the end of 2018. The company is working on Phase 1 trials evaluating CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody, XmAb13676, in B-cell malignancies and SSTR2 x CD3 bispecific antibody, XmAb18087, in gastrointestinal stromal tumor and neuroendocrine tumor indications. Data from these trials is anticipated in 2019, according to the company’s Q2 2018 conference call.

Xencor also has a host of agents in its bispecific pipeline. These agents are tumor microenvironment activators and also engage T-cells. Prominent amongst them are PD-1 x by CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, XmAb20717, PD-1 x ICOS bispecific antibody, XmAb23104, IL15/IL15-receptor alpha bispecific molecule, XmAb24306, and a CTLA-4 x LAG-3 dual checkpoint inhibitor, XmAb22841, across multiple oncology indications.

Xencor is collaborating with multiple partners for advancing its drug candidates or for out-licensing its XmAb antibody engineering platform.

In January 2016, Xencor and National Institutes of Health announced the initiation of Phase 1 trial for HIV therapy, VRC01LS, which was being developed using Xencor's Xtend antibody half-life extension technology.

Lately, Xencor also has entered into collaboration agreements with Novartis (NVS) and Amgen (AMGN). Partnerships with larger pharmaceutical companies not only lends access to Xencor for cheaper funding but also helps in improving the credibility of these early-stage research programs in the eyes of the investors.

Certain risks cannot be ignored by retail investors.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and has no approved product in its portfolio. Almost all of its revenues stem from milestone payments and royalties received from its collaborators. Xencor’s multiple bispecific antibody research programs are in the early stages of development and hence there would not be any commercial launch from the company for the foreseeable future. The company is excessively dependent on collaboration partners or equity dilution for funding. Hence, any untoward turns in the economy or change in mood for monoclonal antibody investing will definitely have a negative impact on Xencor’s share prices.

The company also faces significantly high R&D failure risk, considering that its bispecific antibody programs are early stage and do not have many precedents with established efficacy and safety profile.

Despite these risks, I consider Xencor to be an attractive investment opportunity for 2018

At the end of Q2 2018, Xencor had a cash balance close to $555.4 million and zero debt on its balance sheet, as per the company’s Q2 2018 conference call transcript. The increased cash is a result of the company’s public offering worth $245.5 million completed in March 2018, partly offset by some spending in H1 2018. The company expects to have $500 million worth cash by end of 2018. Xencor has devised an offering plan that will enable it to sustain its R&D operations until the year 2023.

While Wall Street analysts’ 12-month consensus target price is close to $41.33, I believe that the target price predicted by Piper Jaffray analyst Edward Tenthoff, of around $52, is more indicative of the true potential of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should add Xencor to their portfolio in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.