Upcoming Trade Tariffs Weigh On OIL Shares

U.S trade tariffs are on the verge of disturbing OIL’s bullish trend.

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this report, I wish to discuss the effects of crude oil inventories and net speculative positioning changes, based respectively on the Weekly Energy Information Administration (EIA) report and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) estimates, on oil markets. Then, I identify key global and oil market developments and their impacts on iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL).

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S crude inventories (w/w) decline slowed, down 0.63% (w/w) or 2.57m to 405.8m barrels on the August 17 - 24 period, whereas Cushing (w/w) stockpile advanced marginally, up 0.24% to 24.28m barrels. With this inventory slow down, oil seasonal shortness persists, down 3.6% or 15.1k barrels below the 5-year average and 11.4% or 51.9k barrels under last year's storage level; and still provides a healthy support for OIL shares.

Source: EIA

Concurrently, the five-year U.S crude oil inventory spread continues to weaken and is now short of 23k barrels, which is also positive for WTI futures and OIL share price.

Source: EIA

Refined petroleum products slightly dipped on the corresponding period. Gasoline storage was down 0.66% (w/w) to 232.8m barrels and distillate stockpiles declined 0.64% (w/w) to 130m barrels, amid slowing refining activity rates.

Meanwhile, U.S import/export crude balance improved over the week. Crude exports surged following two consecutive declines, from 1.16m to 1.78m barrels, whereas net imports dipped 10.33% (w/w) to 5.71m barrels.

Source: EIA

Oil production in Lower 48 advanced maintained its 11m barrels per day output rate even if Baker Hughes oil rig count on the corresponding period accounted 13 oil rig closings. However, latest report is bringing further headwinds, given the additional 4 rigs brought online during the August 24-31 period.

Source: Baker Hughes

In the meantime, OIL gained 2.43% to $8.43 per share, amid increasing supply risks caused by tensions linked to Iran's exporting sanctions.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Legacy Commitment of Traders Report (OTR) released by the CFTC on August 21 - 28 period, crude net speculative positioning on Nymex futures advanced moderately, up 2.14% (w/w) to 550 313 contracts, whereas OIL shares advanced 5.51% to $8.24 per share.

Source: CFTC

Crude net speculative positioning lift is attributable to long accumulation and is partly offset by slower short accretions. Indeed, during the period, speculators long positioning ramped up 1.92% (w/w) to 654 384 contracts, whereas short length advanced marginally, up 0.77% (w/w) to 104 071 contracts. Following last week steep speculative positioning decline, net oil length bearish trends continues and will likely weigh on OIL shares.

Since the beginning of the year, net speculative length improved compared to previous week, but is still 11.84% or 73 900 contracts, whereas OIL (ytd) gain accelerated 13.52% to $8.24 per share.

U.S trade tariffs are on the verge of disturbing OIL's bullish trend

Since my last article, OIL advanced 2.43% to $8.43 per share, following increasing supply risk caused by tensions surrounding Iran's oil exporting sanctions, which are due to take full effect this November. On the other side, a bigger risk is hovering over oil demand. Indeed, Trump's attacks on 200 billion dollar worth of Chinese goods is on the verge of moving forward after the September 6 public comment period. This implies that the world's two main consumer economies will damage each other economic growth and in turn lower their demand for oil. Recent NAFTA progress and new US-Mexico bilateral deal sustains this view and puts Trumps administration in a strength position to play hardball with China.

The spread between Brent and WTI benchmarks eased vigorously, from $5.28 to $7.42 per barrel on the August 21-28 period, indicating an intensification of global supply risk which is positive for U.S crude and therefore for OIL shares.

Concurrently, the dollar index (DXY) which gauges the buck against its main rivals remains in a bullish configuration despite latest correction and will likely bring headwinds to OIL's share price.

Source: Tradingview

WTI futures backwardation steepened again on short term maturities, indicating that increasing supply risks in the near-term, whereas the complex eased on long term due dates, supported by higher expected crude production rates.

Given the elements above, I maintain my bearish call in the short term and expect strong pressure on OIL shares following the announcement of US administration trade tariffs.

I look forward to reading your comments. If you enjoyed the article, thanks for showing your support by following my account or sharing the article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.