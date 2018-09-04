What's Happened To Micron Technology Lately?

The mispricing or selloff cannot be explained by the subsequent analysts’ upward revisions of future financials, nor by the strong data center demand for the DRAM chips.

By now, it probably does not need to take Electric Phred or William Tidwell to tell you that Micron Technology’s (MU) shares are undervalued. After upbeat Q1 and Q2 earnings announcements, Micron’s stock has lost more than 13%. As the stock has consistently dropped 25% below Street analysts’ price targets in the better part of 2017, the mispricing proceeded to increase to over 50% in recent months (Figure 1). The increasing undervaluation seems more perplexing since the MU’s prices were actually falling in the midst of analysts raising their price targets (See circles in Figure 1). Looks like there is something at work to explain the falling MU prices.

Price Drops Reacting to Negative Fundamentals?

The first obvious rational explanation for the price drops is that the market was reacting to negative quarterly ERs. However, this is clearly not the case as Micron has beat earnings 8 of the last 8 ERs (Table 1). Secondly, as stock prices are forward-looking, the price drops may have been a result of a reaction to the company lowering guidance. This possibility is also not backed by evidence since Street analysts have consistently raised their estimates in revenue, EPS, and gross margin immediately after each ER (Figures 2A, 2B, and 2C). Again, it is clear that MU prices have dropped along with analysts revising their estimates upward. In short, it does not seem likely that falling stock prices are resulting from falling fundamentals.

Negative DRAM Price Impact?

As one of the largest makers for DRAM and NAND memory chips, Micron’s revenue highly depends on the unpredictable volatile demand and supply of the chips. As a result, Micron’s stock is historically considered a commodity stock which is equally sensitive to the DRAM/NAND prices. This is why MU prices have closely tracked the commodity prices over the long run (Figure 3B).

In the meantime, long-term oversupply in the DRAM industry and nearer term in the NAND industry remains the bear’s thesis. As seen by the softening DRAM prices since late 2017 and the continuing fears of oversupply in the memory industry, Micron saw flat bit growth in DRAM and NAND in fiscal 3Q18 amid higher prices. While rising NAND supply dampens Micron's revenue growth amid falling prices in that segment, data center, PC, and phone demand likely helped DRAM chips to drive 3Q sales up 6% over 2Q levels. Margins remain strong in both DRAM and NAND and it enabled EPS to expand by 12%. Sales for 4Q are forecast to $8.2 billion and EPS of $3.30, well above consensus. This may explain the “delink” between the declining DRAM prices and a sideways MU prices (the circled part in Figure 3B and Figure 3). This is also consistent with Electric Phred's long-term position that Micron is not just another commodity stock. In short, at least in the recent period, MU's stock prices have not been affected by the lowering DRAM prices.

Trade War Risk Premium

Since the regular fundamentals fail to explain Micron’s recent lackluster stock performances, I turned to another obvious angle, Trump’s tariffs and trade war. Ironically, if you line up the tariffs announcement dates with MU share price movements, it is hard not to draw some association of reasoning. Around March and June of 2018, the U.S. and many other countries imposed various tariffs and retaliation tariffs on various products against each other. Morgan Stanley estimated Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum, washing machines, and solar panels, as of March 2018, covered 4.1% of U.S. imports. It just happened that MU’s shares had lost 20% immediately after each tariff announcement. Although the first 20% loss was retrieved before the Q3 ER, the second 20% loss has not been recovered yet.

In a previous post which estimates the potential trade war impact on Micron, I used Micron’s supply chain data to reach the following conclusions:

Given more than 25% cost exposure and 77% revenue exposure from Asian countries, Micron may be potentially affected by Trump’s $150 billion tariffs and the trade war with China. If Trump’s tariffs target tech goods “made by China,” Micron is the least exposed to the tariffs since it does not have any serious direct Chinese suppliers. If Trump’s tariffs target tech goods “made in China,” Micron may increase its net cost by less than 1%. China's retaliation tariffs, if levied, should have a negligible impact on Micron’s China revenue.

As a result of the above analysis, Micron’s 20% loss in stock value amid Trump’s tariff announcements is excessive.

In summary, many investors have been frustrated by Micron’s recent lackluster performance despite the upbeat ERs. As the stock has routinely traded 30% below Street analysts’ price targets, the undervaluation has recently widened by another 20%. There is a clear evidence that the stock has been significantly undervalued relative to its underlying fundamentals.

Takeaways

Similar to another controversial semi stock, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Micron has sold off after the last 4 upbeat earnings reports. The post-ER selloff cannot be explained by the subsequent analysts’ upward revisions of future financials, nor by the strong datacenter demand for the DRAM chips. I was able to find the association between Micron’s 20% loss and the progression of Trump’s tariffs announcements.

Based on the supply chain analysis, Micron should not be exposed to the tariffs by the amount of 20% loss in share values. As the progression of the tariffs into a wide-scaled trade war is out of investors’ control, Micron shareholders may have priced in a “trade war risk premium” into the stock prices. That is the bad news which already happened. On the other hand, once the uncertainty of the trade war impact is removed, Micron shareholders should get this 20% risk premium back.

