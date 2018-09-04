RedHill Biopharma's Drug Pipeline May Merit Substantial Upside, And Potential Catalysts Are On The Horizon

Market cap doesn't even reflect half of the value of Talicia (even after adjusting for the probability of it not receiving FDA approval.

The first blockbuster (Talicia) could reach the market as soon as late 2019.

8 drugs in the development pipeline. Two of which are blockbusters.

Company Background

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases.

The company is traded on both the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ. The NASADAQ listing is in the form of an ADR (one ADR equals 10 shares).

Product Pipeline

The company is currently developing ~8 drugs for different GI indications. RHB-104 for the treatment of Crohn’s disease is its potential blockbuster targeting a $10B global market. The second largest drug is Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori with an estimated $4.8B global market. The other drugs in the pipeline are more niche, with less than $500M US market size each.

The company expects at least two more studies for RHB-104 prior to being ready for an NDA with the FDA. I estimate the timeline at 2-3 years if all goes smooth.

Sales Strategy

About a year ago, the company established its own sales force that specializes on GI physicians. The current headcount is of 40 salespeople.

This team is now focused on selling 4 drugs developed by third-parties. Sales have been ramping up fairly quickly and will probably cover the costs of the team within 3-4 quarters based on these 3rd party drugs alone (not including launch of in-house pipeline drugs).

The rational of the management team in establishing this sales team is that once the company’s own drugs will be approved for marketing, selling the drugs using its own team will lead to significantly better profitability.

Cash Burn Rate

As of the end of August the company has $43M in cash.

I project the company to burn about $10M per quarter up until the end of 2019. This cash outflow will be somewhat mitigated by both the company’s recent cost cutting initiative (already visible over the recent couple of quarters) as well as by increased sales of 3rd party drugs.

I believe that toward the middle of 2019 the company will need to raise an additional $20M to $25M.

Recent Share Price Performance

Share price has crashed over the recent months because of two factors –

The company published top line results for the Crohn’s disease phase III trial. The day of the results the stock shot up but eventually closed down. The reason is that even though the primary endpoint was met (state of remission at week 26), secondary endpoint data was interpreted such that it was believed remission was only temporary and at week 52 there was no longer statistically significant difference in remission between the drug and placebo. A couple of days later the company has issued a press release elaborating the issue and explaining the confusion as follows:

Regarding the standalone week 52 remission secondary endpoint, we believe there may have been some confusion. The standalone week 52 remission endpoint measures “late induction of remission” and does not evaluate preservation of remission over time. As such, this specific endpoint is neither a clinical nor a regulatory relevant endpoint. The standalone week 52 remission secondary endpoint was merely included by RedHill in the study to investigate whether certain individual patients might require more than 26 weeks of therapy for initial induction of remission. Accordingly, the analysis of standalone week 52 remission is an isolated exploratory outcome. To emphasize, the clinically and regulatory relevant endpoint pertaining to week 52 is “maintenance of remission”, which by definition evaluates the maintenance (preservation) of remission from the induction of remission or response at an earlier time point to week 52. This “maintenance of remission” endpoint, in conjunction with a separate early “induction of remission” endpoint, has served as the basis for approval of current standard-of-care therapies for Crohn’s disease. In this endpoint, maintenance of remission from the induction of remission at week 16 to week 52, RHB-104 was twice as effective as placebo with high statistical significance (25% vs. 12%, RHB-104 and placebo, respectively, p= 0.007).

It seems that by the time of this press release the perception damage was already made. Though I am not a PhD on the subject, the company’s explanation sounds very reasonable to me.

After the above results were out, the company raised $25M in equity on really bad terms of $6 per share, sending the shares down further.

Talicia

While most of investors’ attention is focused on RHB-104 for Crohn’s disease, I am currently more interested in Talicia for H. pylori infection. The first phase III trial was very successful demonstrating 89.4% efficacy (compared to 63% with current standard of care) in eradicating the infection.

The company is days away from completion of enrollment in its Confirmatory Phase III Study. Top line results are expected to be released during Q4/18 with potential NDA early 2019 with a six months FDA review process, which means this drug can reach the market during the second half of 2019. Given the strong results of the initial phase III study I prescribe relatively high probability of a successful confirmatory study (more than 50%).

If the drug goes to market, it will remove a significant overhang as the company will turn cash flow positive. I believe that even investors who see the value in the company’s pipeline fear a repetitive dilution.

The company estimates the 2015 U.S. and global market for H. pylori at approximately $1.45 billion and $4.83 billion, respectively.

Valuation

If Talicia’s confirmatory phase III is successful, and the drug goes to market by the end of 2019; and if we assume the company can scale the sales of the drug to $150M (based on 10% US market share) with profit of $100M annually, this company should be worth north of $700M. This is based on the value of Talicia alone and includes zero value for RHB-104 (Crohn’s disease) or any of the other smaller drugs.

As mentioned, the company will most likely require another raise around the middle of 2019. Assuming successful Talicia results in Q4 2018 and some moderate share price appreciation I don’t believe this raise will result in more than 9% dilution. This leads me to a price target of $25.

On the other hand, if the Talicia study is unsuccessful the shares will probably drop as much as 50% to $3.7.

Assuming 50-50 probabilities (which I believe to be conservative) I arrive at an immediate target of ~$15/share. If Talicia results are positive during Q4 this target will adjust higher.

Risks

An investment in RDHL has a somewhat binary outcome. If trial results for Talicia and RHB-104 will be negative, the investment is almost worthless. That said, if either one is successful it would probably be a home run. Dilution is also a major risk, especially if Talicia faces adverse or delayed results. The company has just about a year’s worth of cash burn left before it will need additional funding. If financial markets shut down due to market conditions it could prove fatal or very dilutive for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDHL.

Additional disclosure: I may change my position without notifying the Seeking Alpha community.