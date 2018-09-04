Sports Direct: A Clear Buy, But For The International Expansion

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Stephen Golding as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

You can have too much of a good thing.

UK-based Sports Direct (OTCPK:SDIPF) is accelerating its international expansion, bringing its sporting goods stores across the Atlantic in an attempt to break into North America. This newest overseas foray follows its move in recent years to expand into mainland Europe. Sports Direct aims to bring its proven business model to new lands. I predict the company will continue to struggle in this endeavour. This turns Sports Direct from a great company available at a low price into an investment that can still be recommended - but only with a huge caveat.

Sport s Direct's business model

Sports Direct was founded in 1982 as a sporting goods store. It is based in the UK and has grown to 468 UK stores and 289 overseas stores. The retailer targets the lower end of the market with a pile-it-high and sell-it-cheap philosophy. At the store front, customers are drawn in by products from premier sports brands such as Nike (NKE), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Under Armour (UA, UAA). The back of the store is stocked with cheaper goods from secondary brands such as Everlast, Slazenger and Lonsdale.

Despite lower retail prices on these secondary brands, curiously Sports Direct earns higher margins on these goods. The reason is that they own these secondary brands. There is no middleman, hence profits are higher. So the strategy of Sports Direct is simple: attract customers to the shop with premier brands, in order to profit from its proprietary brands. This mix of traditional third party sales versus vertical integration is the key to the business and has seen it grow and prosper for decades.

The catch

However, before you wish to make an investment in Sports Direct, you need to be aware of one thing. The owner is controversial. The British media vilify him. Fans of Newcastle United Football Club - which he also owns - loathe him. Many investors distrust him. His name is Mike Ashley and he is the founder CEO who divides opinion.

Ashley is portrayed as a loutish figure. He admitted in a recent court case to being a so-called ‘power drinker’ who regularly holds business meetings in a pub. The media attack Ashley for treating his workers poorly and portray him as the face of irresponsible capitalism.

If you are to become a Sports Direct shareholder, you must be comfortable with Ashley at the helm. His role as CEO is especially important since he is an owner with considerable control over his company. According to the last annual report Ashley owns 58% of the outstanding shares in Sports Direct. He clearly takes an active approach to capital allocation.

Through Ashley, Sports Direct acquires many assets, such as: stock in other companies including rival retailers, stock in its own company through share repurchases, sporting goods brands, and defunct retail stores. Having a bad decision-maker in charge is therefore particularly risky. So why am I comfortable with Ashley as CEO?

In defence of Ashley

Sports Direct’s long-term record has been excellent. This record reflects the retail nous shown by Ashley and the shrewd acquisitions he has made for the company. To accelerate growth, Ashley’s approach has been consistent. The CEO mirrors the attitude as many of his shoppers: Ashley seeks out fair quality items at giveaway prices. Chequebook in hand he looks for distressed retailers and brands in which he can invest.

Ashley has previously bought out secondary or niche sporting brands from distressed sellers, such as Slazenger and Donnay. Ashley purchases and sells stakes in other retailers, such as recent transactions in Debenhams (OTCPK:DBHSY) and JD Sports (OTC:JDSPY). At other times, he buys failing retail stores and integrates them into Sports Direct. This was the case with Lilywhites and JJB Sports.

True, there have been previous adjustment periods whilst integrating newly bought stores or banners. There have been previous missteps when purchasing stakes in retailers. Take JJB Sports. Even though Sports Direct was able to cherry-pick stores from the bankrupt retailer in 2011, it had previously lost money on its prior sizeable investment stake in the company.

Ashley seeks out bargains and sometimes finds gems, but occasionally uncovers a dud. This, as the seasoned value investor appreciates, is the typical record for a purchaser buying distressed assets. One unsuccessful deal should not be judged alone. A general track record over time should be the barometer for success.

Ashley's long-term record reads well. He built up the company from one store into a national and now international chain, alongside ownership of several sporting brands. His record is a major accomplishment demonstrating considerable business acumen. When evaluating Ashley as CEO, he certainly ranks far higher than the overabundance of mediocre hired managers pervading the business world.

The international gamble

Prudent investors should be far more worried about an announcement Sports Direct made in 2017. Sports Direct had announced a $101 million acquisition, giving itself a foothold in the US market. The potential consequences of such a risky expansion present the biggest threat to prudent shareholders.

Ashley’s eye for a bargain has remained intact and his latest big purchase simply follows the established pattern. The move into the territory was new, but the means of doing so were familiar. Eastern Outfitters was bankrupt and Ashley swooped in, with the purchase price below net assets of $126 million. The purchase gave Sports Direct fifty Eastern Outfitters LLC stores based in the American North East.

International expansion is always risky. It can never be assumed that a successful concept in one country will succeed in another. Indeed, we must invert the question: why should international expansion succeed at all? In the UK, Sports Direct has a critical mass of multiple stores. When a UK delivery truck makes a delivery of goods from warehouse to store, it is fully loaded and travels to lots of stores on its route. With four stores in the entire country of Lithuania, for example, such efficiency will never be achieved where stores are scattered sparsely.

Similarly, regional managers need to travel to monitor store performance. Where a high concentration of store exists, a manager can visit many stores in one day and ensure high standards. However, with a few stores in an entire country such oversight is unavailable or costlier. When UK customers seek to purchase sporting goods, mindshare of Sports Direct is strong. With a few stores in an overseas country, mindshare is weak. All these factors mean a concept expanding into new territories has to improve markedly on existing domestic competition in order to succeed.

Ashley has diverted considerable capital into building up a store base in mainland Europe. The stores have never been particularly profitable. Even while Sports Direct's accounts recorded its European stores making operating profits over the last decade, these were eclipsed by the capital expenditures invested overseas in them.

In reality, these stores were losing money and accounts now show this. Going through each year's published annual report and adding up the figures, we find that since 2007, Sports Direct has invested £212 million in overseas capital expenditures and this has so far resulted in cumulative operating losses of at least £99 million.

I state at least £99 million because Sports Direct usually breaks down profits by geographical segment but failed to do so in its accounts of years 2014 and 2015 when its overseas business started to sour. Whatever the real number, the company has been throwing good money after bad.

The core business suffers

Capital has been diverted away from UK stores. In all likelihood, without European expansion UK stores would be in a healthier position. One possible reason for a recent dip in profits has been an underinvestment in store maintenance expenditure and store staffing. Ashley tends to run stores tightly, with no excess staff and low pay. The philosophy is that money other retailers spend to boost the customer experience should be used by Sports Direct to lower prices.

It has traditionally worked and drawn in customers seeking bargains. The strategy has perhaps been executed to excess and always carries a big danger. If the Sports Direct brand is severely tarnished by unpleasant stores, there is a fear that the premier brands promoted at storefronts, such as Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, may eventually come to the conclusion that being stocked in Sports Direct stores hurts their brand image. If a major brand was to withdraw, it could spell trouble for Sports Direct.

Incidentally, such a scenario is unlikely. A big sports brand is unlikely to sacrifice the immediate loss of sales. Further, Sports Direct acts as a discount retail outlet, where the big brands are able to offload excess inventory. This allows a sporting brand to maintain its pristine image, whilst concurrently profiting from an increase in volumes that are sold through the discounter.

Nike is extremely valuable to Sports Direct. But Sports Direct is also valuable to Nike. The reputation of Sports Direct would have to deteriorate considerably for a big brand to even consider removing itself as a supplier. Sports Direct's recent major capital investment in property, such as building a new flagship store, makes such a prospect even more remote.

A gamble, yes, but a large one?

Purchasing American assets of $101 million at a discount to book value of $126 million may sound like a good investment, but it will be costly if stateside losses continue. The takeover announcement revealed that pre-tax losses from the newly-acquired assets in the year prior to bankruptcy were $26 million. Sports Direct believes that it can arrest those losses, although I do not understand the reasons behind such optimism.

Sports Direct bulls may contend that even if these losses continue indefinitely at a steady state, these are small numbers compared to the profits made by the UK retail network. In 2017, operating profits on UK stores were $212 million (£157 million). However, the real risk for the American purchase lies in a reoccurrence of events in mainland Europe. Namely, large amounts of capital could be invested and tied up in stores that never make a profit.

Mr. Ashley may hold the secret to success in terms of bringing sporting goods to the American public. If you believe he will turn around operations in Europe and America, Sports Direct stock is a no-brainer. You are buying a company at 7.5 times an already-depressed EBITDA, and you can assume those earnings will increase quickly with improvements from current loss-making operations.

However, I have no evidence to support the assertion that overseas business will turn around. It is mere speculation. I prefer to view those ventures as potential upside and when evaluating the company, value all overseas operations at zero. Even with overseas operations valued at zero, Sports Direct makes sense as an investment at current prices.

Ashley certainly believes the company is undervalued and last year bought back stock at a rapid rate. Of the £134 million in comprehensive income the company earned in 2017, £110 million was spent on stock buybacks. To put this into perspective, from 2009 to 2016, £22 million was spent on buybacks. That £22 million figure is not an average per year. It is the combined total for those eight years. Management obviously has the highest confidence in the current buybacks.

Keep cautious

The problem for the conservative investor is risk. An investor does not know how much money the company will spend, or indeed waste, in continued overseas expansion. In truth, the money invested is likely to be relatively little in which case, Sports Direct will be a sound investment. But there is the serious possibility it is substantial, in which case, this will likely materially hurt your returns.

As a current Sports Direct shareholder, that puts me in a tough position. I am holding shares in an undervalued company with a good business model that possesses talented management, but in which there lies a risk to achieving good returns. For the next few years, it is not necessarily the US profits figure that investors should focus on. They should instead examine overseas capital expenditures with the eye of an eagle.

Ashley is a figure of intrigue and hate for the media. He is easily characterized as a greedy, nasty and loutish boss. Investors should ignore the propaganda and focus on behaviour and results. Even if the CEO displays uncharacteristic behaviour, it has not impaired his ability to lead the company so far. There are many employees found throughout any large company who have bad habits yet they remain valuable to their firm because of their unquestioned talent.

Ashley may be one of them and his business nous has brought about growth. However, whilst Ashley's way of operating has been consistent and hitherto successful, he is not immune from failure. The difficulty nearly all firms have in expanding their operations overseas has also affected Sports Direct. Buyer beware.

