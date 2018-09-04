ConocoPhillips: A Top Energy Bet For The Current Energy Bull Market

ConocoPhillips (COP) is a promising energy company with significant upside potential in a rising oil environment. Oil prices have crossed the $70/barrel mark this year, and the recovery of price realizations especially benefits energy companies with concentrated upstream exposure, like ConocoPhillips. As the energy company faces higher earnings and free cash flow on the back of an oil price upswing, the dividend could also grow at above-average rates going forward. An investment in ConocoPhillips at today's price point yields 1.55 percent.

Concentrated Upstream Exposure

In 2012, ConocoPhillips spun off its downstream operations into a new publicly traded entity which was then called Phillips 66 (PSX). Since then, ConocoPhillips has essentially been an upstream play for investors, which can both be a blessing and a curse at the same time. In 2014, for instance, when oil prices started to collapse, energy companies with downstream operations did a lot better than energy companies without downstream businesses.

The reason is that downstream segments work as sort of a hedge against lower oil prices for energy companies: Lower oil prices translate into lower input costs and higher margins for downstream businesses. Companies without downstream operations, on the other hand, have no way of offsetting lower price realizations in their upstream segments.

As a result, ConocoPhillips widely underperformed its more diversified peers ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron Corp. (CVX) during the last energy bear market. The good news, however, is that ConocoPhillips' upstream focus helps the company as oil prices go up again. In fact, ConocoPhillips has done significantly better than ExxonMobil or Chevron Corp. over the last year.

Source: CNBC

Oil prices are still in a bullish recovery trend as prices breached through the $70/barrel level earlier this year, partly aided by new U.S. sanctions on Iran. ConocoPhillips is essentially a directional bet on higher energy prices, even more so than ExxonMobil and Chevron Corp.

Here's oil's recovery chart over the last three years.

COP data by YCharts

Continued Upside

ConocoPhillips has significant free cash flow upside in a rising oil environment. The higher oil prices climb, the better for the energy company.

Source: ConocoPhillips Analyst Presentation

The company already easily covers its capital expenditures with cash flow from operations. ConocoPhillips pulled in a significant amount of free cash flow - $1.2 billion - in the second quarter.

Source: ConocoPhillips Q2-2018 Earnings Presentation

Further, ConocoPhillips has made great progress in lowering its net debt, leaving a much better balance sheet in place. With less net debt sitting on its balance sheet, ConocoPhillips will have to pay less money for its debt service going forward, freeing up cash for investments and/or share buybacks.

Source: ConocoPhillips

Dividend Growth

ConocoPhillips slashed its dividend payout during the last energy downturn, but started to grow its dividend again in Q1-2017. Since ConocoPhillips could see faster earnings and free cash flow growth in a rising oil environment relative to its more diversified peers, I think ConocoPhillips could actually raise its dividend payout faster than ExxonMobil or Chevron Corp.

Here's ConocoPhillips' dividend growth chart.

COP Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation

ConocoPhillips' shares can be bought for less than 15x next year's estimated profits.

And here's how ConocoPhillips compares against ExxonMobil and Chevron Corp. on a forward P/E-basis.

COP PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

ConocoPhillips has significant free cash flow upside in a rising oil environment. The company restructured its operations and repaired its balance sheet in the last two, three years, which serves the company as oil prices go up. Due to ConocoPhillips' concentrated upstream exposure (no downstream operations), the energy company is a preferred energy investment to hold as price realizations continue to recover. In my opinion, ConocoPhillips could raise its dividend faster than its more diversified U.S. peers. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.